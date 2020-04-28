Global Enterprise Media Gateway Market Growth Overview of Influencing Players | AudioCodes, Avaya, Cisco, GENBAND, Siemens, Huawei Technologies, Alcatel-Lucent

Statistical data provided in the Enterprise Media Gateway business document is represented with the help of different types of graphs which simplifies the understanding of facts and figures. Taking up such a market research report is always advantageous for any company, whether it is a small scale or large scale, for the marketing of products or services. This report endows clients with the information on their business scenario which aids to stay ahead of the competition in today’s swiftly revolutionizing business environment. Moreover, the report analyses the common market conditions such as product price, profit, capacity, production, supply, demand, and market growth rate which lends a hand to businesses on deciding upon several strategies.

The global enterprise media gateway market was valued at USD 2,000.4 million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD 2,218.5 million in 2025, growing at a healthy CAGR of 1.5% for the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Major Industry Competitors: Enterprise Media Gateway Market

AudioCodes, Avaya, Cisco, GENBAND, Siemens, Huawei Technologies, Alcatel-Lucent, Grandstream Networkk, ADTRAN, Dialogic Corporation, ADTRAN, Sangoma Technologies Corporation, Ribbon Communications, Matrix Comsec, Haivision, Patton Electronics Co., Nuera Communications, and many more.

Key Segmentation: Enterprise Media Gateway Market

By Type (Analog, Digital), Enterprise Size (Small-sized Enterprises, Medium-sized Enterprises, Large-sized Enterprises), End-use Verticals (Telecom, IT, Media, Entertainment, Healthcare, Government Sector, Banking, Insurance, Others),

Regional Outlook

North America (US, Canada, Mexico)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, rest of south America)

Asia and Pacific region (Japan, china, India, New Zealand, Vietnam, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, etc)

Middle east and Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, etc)

Europe (Germany, Italy, U.K, France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Russia, etc)

Rapid Business Growth Factors

In addition, the market is growing at a fast pace and the report shows us that there are a couple of key factors behind that. The most important factor that’s helping the market grow faster than usual is the tough competition.

What are the major market growth drivers?

Need for high-quality communication over different networks

Modular structure of media gateways providing high flexibility to legacy networks

Session border functionality of integrated media gateways

Key Points of this Report:

The depth industry chain include analysis value chain analysis, porter five forces model analysis and cost structure analysis

The report covers North America and country-wise market of Enterprise Media Gateway

It describes present situation, historical background and future forecast

Comprehensive data showing Enterprise Media Gateway capacities, production, consumption, trade statistics, and prices in the recent years are provided

The report indicates a wealth of information on Enterprise Media Gateway manufacturer

Enterprise Media Gateway market forecast for next five years, including market volumes and prices is also provided

Raw Material Supply and Downstream Consumer Information is also included

Key Developments in the Market:

In 2018, Senet, a leading provider of cloud-based software collaborated with Laird PLC, an electronics and technology company and launched Laird Sentrius LoRaWAN gateway. This gateway is pre-loaded with the Senet LoRa packet forwarder software. It provides native support for registration and operation on Senet’s network.

