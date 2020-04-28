Frozen Potato Market Growth Set to Escalate as Regional Markets Showcase Positive Track

Facto Market Insights has recently added a new study to its broad research portfolio, which is titled as Frozen Potato Market provides an in-depth analysis of the Frozen Potato with the forecast of market size and growth. The report studies the casing heads market worldwide, especially in North America, China, Europe, Southeast Asia, Japan and India, with production, size, growth, revenue, consumption, import and export in these regions.

Potato is one of the most important crops, consumed in fresh or processed forms globally. Frozen potato is a kind of processed potato that is available in a variety of product types in the market. These are treated with extremely low temperatures up to their freezing point to achieve preservation and protection of the food as well as the existing nutrients. Frozen potato and related products are used at the commercial level through quick service restaurants (QSRs) and domestic level through large scale & small scale retail stores. The main product types of frozen potato include French fries, hash brown, shapes, mashed, sweet potatoes/yam, battered/cooked, twice baked, topped/stuffed, and others. These frozen potato products are being consumed on a large scale in developed countries, however, frozen potato products are also gaining popularity in the developing countries.

The global frozen potato market is mainly driven by the expanding business of quick service restaurants (QSRs) in the developing and the developed nations. Some of the highest QSRs contributing to the growth of the frozen potato market include McDonald’s, Burger King, Dunkin’ Donuts, Subway, and others. Other factors driving the market are rise in disposable income of people in the emerging countries and increase in urbanization. French fries are the most widely consumed frozen potato product globally followed by hash brown. McCain Foods, one of the top key players of the market makes almost one third of all the frozen French fries produced globally. However, high price of frozen potato products and need for constant low temperature is estimated to limit the market growth. Growth in demand for frozen potato and associated food products in the developing nations are expected to provide numerous opportunities for development of the global frozen potato market.

The global frozen potato market is segmented based on product, end user, and region. Based on product, it is divided into French fries, hash brown, shapes, mashed, sweet potatoes/yam, battered/cooked, twice baked, topped/stuffed, and others. The end-user segment is bifurcated into residential and commercial segments. Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The leading players in the frozen potato market focus on providing customized solution to consumers as their key strategies to gain a significant market share. The main strategies employed by key players to expand their business in the global frozen potato market are expansion in new regions and product launch to introduce variety of new forms of frozen potato. The key players profiled in the report include Agrarfrost GmbH & Co. KG, Agristo NV, Bart’s Potatoo Industry, Coöperatie Koninklijke Cosun U.A. (Aviko NV), Greenyard NV (Pinguin NV), Farm Frites, Himalya International Ltd., J.R. Simplot Company, Lamb-Weston (TaiMei Potato Industry Limited), McCain Foods, and The Kraft Heinz Company.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Product

o French Fries

o Hash Brown

o Shapes

o Mashed

o Sweet Potatoes/Yam

o Battered/Cooked

o Twice Baked

o Topped/Stuffed

o Others

By End User

o Residential

o Commercial

By Region

o North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

o Europe

UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

o Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Thailand

Rest of Asia-Pacific

o LAMEA

United Arab Emirates(UAE)

Brazil

South Africa

KSA

Rest of LAMEA

