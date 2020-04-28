Frozen Fruit and Vegetable Processing Market Worldwide Survey with Top growing Companies: Ardo, BONDUELLE, FINDUS, Gelagri, General Mills, Inc., others

Frozen Fruit and Vegetable Processing Market: Inclusive Insight

Global frozen fruit and vegetable processing market is expected to register a substantial CAGR of 8.05% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

The Frozen Fruit and Vegetable Processing Market report provides estimations about the growth rate and the market value based on market dynamics and growth inducing factors. While preparing this Global Frozen Fruit and Vegetable Processing market analysis report, few of the attributes that have been adopted include highest level of spirit, practical solutions, committed research and analysis, innovation, integrated approaches, and most up-to-date technology.

The well-established Key players in the market are: Ardo, BONDUELLE, FINDUS, Gelagri, General Mills, Inc., Greenyard, Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc., McCain Foods Limited, Mirelite Mirsa Zrt., Pinnacle Foods, Inc., J.R. Simplot Company, Simplot Australia Pty Ltd., The Kraft Heinz Company, Vivartia, Nestle, Unilever, Kellogg Co., Associated British Foods plc among others.

Frozen Fruit and Vegetable Processing Market Trends | Industry Segment by Product (Fruits & Vegetables, Dairy, Meat & Seafood), Type (Raw Material, Half Cooked), Distribution Channels (Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Independent Retailers, Convenience Stores, Online), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

The nutrient content of frozen and canned fruits is similar to new fruits and may be greater than fruits in some instances. Food products can be frozen or canned right after harvesting to prevent nutrient loss. The method of canning or freezing may trigger nutrient loss that differs depending on nutrient. When unfrozen food comes in contact with oxygen during transport and storage, nutrient loss may happen while frozen food prevented from nutrient loss.

Market Drivers

Rise in the number of distribution channels such as supermarkets and hypermarkets will drive the market growth

Growing middle-class population is the driving factor for growth of the market

Increasing disposable income in developing economies such as China, India, and Mexico, will fuel the market growth.

High investments in automation development of processing technology along with freezing and packaging technology worldwide will boost the growth of the market

Market Restraints

Increasing preference for fresh and natural food products may hamper the growth of the market

Rapid freezing eliminates nutrients, such as vitamins, minerals and antioxidants, this is restraining factor of the market growth

Frozen fruits and vegetables may spoil due to vigorous transportation and exposure to heat and light will restrain the growth of the market.

