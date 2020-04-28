Food Thickeners Market Cost Structure, Top Vendors by 2026: TIC Gums, Inc.; Ashland; Cargill, Incorporated; Tate & Lyle; CP Kelco U.S. Inc.; others

Food Thickeners Market: Inclusive Insight

In April 2019, CP Kelco U.S. Inc. announced that they are looking to introduce a new product portfolio, termed as “NUTRAVA Citrus Fiber”, which focuses on the natural clean-label products demand from the consumers. The product will act as a thickening agent, stabilizer, and offers gelling & water-binding features for beverages, dairy products, bakery, meats, sauces, gravies, soups and others.

The well-established Key players in the market are: TIC Gums, Inc.; Ashland; Cargill, Incorporated; Tate & Lyle; CP Kelco U.S. Inc.; Darling Ingredients Inc.; Archer Daniels Midland Company; Fuerst Day Lawson; DuPont; NIPPON PAPER INDUSTRIES CO., LTD.; Kerry Group; Ingredion Incorporated; Jungbunzlauer Suisse AG; NATUREX; Medline Industries, Inc.; Hormel Foods Corporation and Nestlé Health Science.

Region-based analysis of the Food Thickeners Industry market:

– The Food Thickeners Industry market, with regards to provincial scope is segmented into USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, and South East Asia. The report also includes information regarding the products use throughout the topographies.

Global food thickeners market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 21.21 billion by 2026, registering a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Global Food Thickeners Market By Product (Starch; Protein; Hydrocolloids); Source (Microbial; Plant; Animal); Form (Gel; Powder); Application (Bakery; Beverages; Confectionery; Dairy & Frozen Desserts; Sauces, Dressings, Marinades & Gravies; Meats; Convenience & Processed Foods; Others); Geography (North America; South America; Europe; Asia-Pacific; Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Drivers:

Increasing levels of preference for convenience foods is expected to drive the growth of the market

Changes in lifestyle of the consumers resulting in increased focus on their diet; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

Benefits associated with the product offering more than just thickening capabilities at low costs is expected to drive the growth of the market

Market Restraints:

Requirement of large capital investments for the innovations and further development of the products is expected to restrain the growth of the market

Dependency on raw materials whose prices are vulnerable and fluctuating resulting in high costs of the products; this factor is expected to restrain the growth of the market

