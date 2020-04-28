Food Grade Alcohol Market Latest Trends and Top Players: Archer Daniels Midland Company; Roquette Frères; MGP; Fonterra Co-operative Group; others

Food Grade Alcohol Market: Inclusive Insight

Global food grade alcohol market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 11.02 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 15.64 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 4.47% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increasing consumption of the product from the various applicable end-use industries.

The Food Grade Alcohol Market report provides estimations about the growth rate and the market value based on market dynamics and growth inducing factors. While preparing this Global Food Grade Alcohol market analysis report, few of the attributes that have been adopted include highest level of spirit, practical solutions, committed research and analysis, innovation, integrated approaches, and most up-to-date technology.

The well-established Key players in the market are: Archer Daniels Midland Company; Roquette Frères; MGP; Fonterra Co-operative Group; GREENFIELD GLOBAL INC.; Jiangsu Hua Ting Biological Technology Co., Ltd.; Cristalco; Lab Alley; The Andersons, Inc.; Wilmar International Ltd; Grain Processing Corporation; Cargill, Incorporated; Manildra Group; Merck KGaA; Puhoi Organic Distillery; Extractohol; Spectrum Chemical Manufacturing Corp. and The Northern Maine Distilling Company.

Food Grade Alcohol Market Trends | Industry Segment by By Type (Ethanol, Polyols), Source (Grains, Fruits, Sugarcane & Molasses, Others), Application (Food, Beverages, Healthcare & Pharmaceutical, Personal Care, Others), Functionality (Coatings, Preservative, Coloring/Flavouring Agent, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Food-grade alcohol, also known as ethyl alcohol can be defined as a special kind of alcohol that is used as a source material or raw material in various applications such as food, beverages, pharmaceutical, personal care for the manufacturing of industry-associated products. This alcohol is generally sourced from natural food ingredients and provides different levels of functioning according to its variety of applications.

In January 2019, The Andersons, Inc. announced that they had completed the acquisition of Lansing Trade Group, LLC for approximately USD 324 million. They have acquired the remaining equity shares as they had already owned a 32.5% share in Lansing. This acquisition will help them in expanding their share in the agricultural business and increase their profitability ratio across an enhanced application area.

Market Drivers:

Increased consumption of alcohol products and a significant rise in alcohol trading globally are factors driving the growth of the market

Rise in the levels of alcohol consuming population along with a rise in the levels of disposable income of individuals; this factor is expected to positively affect the growth of the market

Market Restraints:

Presence of strict regulations and compliances regarding the presence of alcohol and its quality in food products & food ingredients is expected to restrain the growth of the market

Increasing concerns and awareness regarding the usage and effects of prolonged usage/consumption of alcohol; this factor is expected to restrain the growth of the market

