Exploring Cruises: Key Market Trends and Issues In The Cruise Industry
Tourism Insights Report “Exploring Cruises: Key market trends and issues in the cruise industry”, looks at the key trends & issues within the cruises industry, as well as the opportunities and threats. It also offers an insight into key destinations, traveler groups, and into the strategies of the leading companies.
The global cruise industry is growing and evolving – companies are targeting a new demographic and aiming to offer new destinations and activities to grow their market share. This report looks at the cruise industry in detail, exploring current and future trends in traveler types and cruise destinations.
Scope
Reasons to buy
– Gain an insight into the cruise industries leading players.
– Understand the key traveler types cruise companies can look to attract
– Look at the key destinations and why they appeal
– Gain a detailed understanding of the key trends, isseus and challenges facing cruiseline operators.
Companies Mentioned:
Royal Caribbean
Carnival Corporation
Norwegian Cruise Line
Fred Olsen
Disney
Genting
MSC
Virgin
Hapag-Lloyd
Table of Contents
Snapshot
Traveler Types
Key Market Trends
Themed cruises
Overnight stays
Social Media Marketing
Incorporating Technology
Key Destinations
Caribbean
Mediterranean
Norwegian Fjords
Challenges and Opportunities
New ports around the world
Appendix
Continued….
