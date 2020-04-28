Europe Infertility Testing Market 2020-2024 Business Scenario Updates || Top Players are Proctor & Gamble. and bioMérieux SA

The Europe Infertility Testing Market is expected to reach USD 5,786.90 million by 2024, from USD 3,390.16 million in 2016 growing at a CAGR of 7.0% in the forecast period 2017 to 2024. The new market report contains data for historic years 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2017 to 2024. The major factors driving the growth of market are raising public awareness among the female population and increasing number of gynaecological disorders. The infertility testing market in the Europe region is leading in U.K.

Europe Infertility Testing market analysis document contains basic, secondary and advanced information related to the global status, recent trends, market size, sales volume, market share, growth, future trends analysis, segment and forecasts from 2020 – 2024. Market research data included in this report lend a hand to businesses for planning of strategies related to investment, revenue generation, production, product launches, costing, inventory, purchasing and marketing. Furthermore, Europe Infertility Testing report presents the data and information for actionable, most recent, and real-time market insights which makes it easier to even reach to the critical business decisions.

Market Segmentation: Europe Infertility Testing Market

The Europe infertility testing market is segmented on the basis of type, test kits, prescription mode, distribution channel and end user.

On the basis of type, the global infertility testing market is segmented into female infertility testing and male infertility testing. The infertility testing market is dominated by female infertility testing with 57.6% market share in 2017, growing at the highest CAGR of 7.5% in the forecast period. Based on type, female infertility testing is further segmented into ovulation testing, hysterosalpingography, laparoscopy, transvaginal ultrasound, ovarian reserve testing, hormone tests and others. Male infertility testing is sub segmented into DNA fragmentation, oxidative stress analysis, sperm penetration assay, computer aided semen analysis, sperm agglutination, microscopic examination and others.

On the basis of test kits are further sub divided into human Follicular Stimulating Hormone (FSH) urine test kits, luteinizing hormone (LH) urine test kits, human chorionic gonadotropin (HCG) hormone blood test kits and others. In 2017, the Luteinizing Hormone (LH) Urine Test kits are expected to dominate the market with 40.3% market share

On the basis of prescription mode, the global infertility testing market is segmented into prescription-based and over the counter (OTC) based. In 2017, over the counter (OTC) segment is expected to dominate the market with 82.56% market share.

On the basis of distribution channel, the global infertility testing market is classified into hospitals pharmacies, online pharmacies and pharmacies & drug stores. In 2017, the pharmacies & drug stores are expected to dominate the market with 49.6% market share.

On the basis of end user, the global infertility testing market is classified into fertility centers, hospitals and clinics, research institutes and cryobanks. In 2017, the Fertility Centres are expected to dominate the market with 39.7% market share.

Key Drivers: Europe Infertility Testing Market

Europe is the growing market for infertility testing market. The growth in this market is due raising public awareness among the female population and increasing number of gynaecological disorders.

Key Points: Europe Infertility Testing Market

Merck KGaA (Human hCG (intact) ELISA Kit) is going to dominate the Europe infertility testing market following with Proctor & Gamble. (Clearblue Fertility Monitor and Clearblue Connected Ovulation Test) and bioMérieux SA (VIDAS Fertility panel, BIONEXIA hCG Combo).

Female Infertility Testing market is expected to dominate the Europe infertility testing market.

