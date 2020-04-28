Europe Beer Market Offers Greater Revenue Share with Rising Contributions from Major Players

The beer cultures in the European countries vary extraordinarily, with different styles of beer and consumption habits that form an integral part of Europe’s heritage, alimentation, and culture. Change in lifestyles, consumption habits of alcoholic drinks, high disposable incomes, and popularity of beer among the younger generation are the major drivers of the Europe beer market. In addition, surge in female drinkers and on-premise distribution channels such as restaurants, bars, and others, have fueled the Europe beer market growth. However, taxations and higher excise duties on imported as well as local beer and growth in health awareness among consumers hamper the Europe beer market growth. Nevertheless, the beer industry is expected to offer numerous growth opportunities to market players in Europe in the near future, owing to the introduction of naturally sweetened and non-alcoholic beer.

Get a Sample PDF of this Market Report at https://www.factomarketinsights.com/sample/162

Beer is generally prepared using four basic ingredients namely, malted cereal grains, hops, water, and yeast, which are subjected to fermentation over a period. In addition, flavoring ingredients, such as herbs and fruits, are used in beer. There are various types of beers available in the market; among which, ale and lager are mostly the two commercially consumed beer. The primary difference between a lager and ale is the temperature level at which they are fermented. The moderate consumption of beer reduces the risk of cardiac disease, stroke, and cognitive decline. In contrast, heavy beer consumption increases the risk of liver diseases. The Europe beer market experienced a steady growth rate in the past few years, due to flavor innovations and growth in consumer base of beer.

The Europe beer market is segmented into type, category, packaging, production, and region. Based on type, the market is divided into lager, ale, stout & porter, malt, and others. According to category, it is classified into popular-priced, premium, and super premium. Based on packaging, it is divided into glass, PET bottle, metal can, and others. Based on production, the market segmentation includes macro-brewery, micro-brewery, craft brewery, and others. By country, it is analyzed across Germany, the UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and rest of Europe.

Read Detailed Index of full Research Study at https://www.factomarketinsights.com/report/162/europe-beer-market-amr

The leading players in the Europe beer market focus on providing customized solution to consumers to gain a significant market share. The main strategies employed by the key players to expand their business in the Europe beer market are collaborations and acquisitions. The key players profiled in the report include Anheuser-Busch InBev, Beijing Yanjing Brewery, Boston Beer Company, Carlsberg Group, Dogfish Head Craft Brewery, Diageo PLC, Heineken N.V., Sierra Nevada Brewing Co., Squatters Pub, and United Breweries Group.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

• By Type

o Lager

o Ale

o Stout & Porter

o Malt

o Others

• By Category

o Popular-Priced

o Premium

o Super Premium

• By Packaging

o Glass

o PET Bottle

o Metal Can

o Others

• By Production

o Macro-brewery

o Micro-brewery

o Craft Brewery

o Others

• By Country

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Russia

o Rest of Europe

Ask our Expert if You Have a Query at https://www.factomarketinsights.com/enquiry/162

About Us

Facto Market Insights is one of the leading providers of market intelligence products and services. We offer reports on over 10+ industries and update our collection daily which helps our clients to access database of expert market insights on global industries, companies, products, and trends.

Our in-house research experts have a wealth of knowledge in their respective domains. With Facto Market Research, you always have the choice of getting customized report free of cost (upto 10%). Our support team will help you customize the report and scope as per your business needs. This ensures that you are making the right purchase decision.

Contact Us