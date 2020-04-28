eSports Market Likely to Acquire Rapid Momentum as Technology Advances

Facto Market Insights has carefully uploaded a smart research report titled eSports Market, to its broad online database. The concerned market is discoursed based on a variety of market influential factors such as drivers, opportunities and restraints. This study tends to inform the readers about the current as well as future market scenarios extending up to the period until forecast period limit; 2027. The research study examines the eSports on the basis of a number of criteria, such as the product type, application, and its geographical presence.

The ESports Market research report demonstrates market dynamics, which includes growth drivers, barriers, opportunities, and trends spearheading current nature and future status of this market. Facto Market Insights’ study also consists of the recent developments that are setting the level of competition in the ESports Market, along with accurate and complete information about the major & niche players in the market.

Moreover, Porter’s Five Forces analysis demonstrates the five forces which include buyers bargaining power, suppliers bargaining power, the threat of new entrants, the threat of substitutes, and degree of competition in the Global ESports Market. Along with figures and tables, market attractiveness and BPS analysis have been provided for every segment in the report. In addition to this, the report offers recent industry activities and value chain analysis for the ESports Market.

Global ESports Market Segmentation

The research offers a comprehensive analysis of global ESports Market with respect to following sub-markets:

ESports Market, by Device Type:

Tablets & Laptops

PCs

Smartphones

Gaming Headsets

Gaming Consoles

Others

ESports Market, by End User:

Professional Players

Occasional Viewers

ESports Market, by Age Group:

0-15

16-25

26-35

More than 35

ESports Market, by Revenue Stream:

Sponsorships

Advertising

Media Rights

Game Publisher Fees

Merchandise &Tickets

ESports Market, By Region:

The report analyses the market by geographies i.e. North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America & Middle East & Africa. Further, the geographies are fragmented into the country and regional groupings:

– North America (U.S. & Canada)

– Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)

– Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific)

– Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Rest of Latin America)

– Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Global ESports Market: Competitive Landscape

The report also highlights the competitive landscape of the global ESports Market, market share and positioning of all the major players in the industry. The competitive landscape analysis provides detailed strategic analysis of the company’s business and performance such as company overview, financial information, revenue breakup by segment and by geography, SWOT Analysis, key facts, business strategy, key product offerings, marketing and distribution strategies, new product development, recent news (acquisition, expansion, technology development, research & development and other market activities).

The report includes profiles of leading companies in the global ESports Market. Some of the key players profiled include:

FACEIT

North

Immortals

Millennial Esports Corporation

Riot Games

Rfrsh Entertainment

ESL

Znipe Esports

VY Esports

Coke Esports

