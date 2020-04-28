Endodontic Devices Market Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 8.1% By 2026 – Brasseler, COLTENE, Danaher, Dentsply Sirona, Diadent Group International, FKG Dentaire, Ivoclar Vivadent, Mani, Micro-Mega, Septodont, Ultradent Products, Voco

Sameer Joshi

Pune, Feb 10,2020 – The “Endodontic devices Market” is an in-depth analysis of the market with a focus on the global trend. The report goals to provide an overview of the a Endodontic devices Market with detailed segmentation by product, type, application, and geography

Endodontic devices Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period. Some of the factors such as increasing geriatric population, rising prevalence of dental infection and growing online product sales are driving the market growth. However, limited reimbursement is hindering the growth of the market.

Based on end user, dental hospitals and dental clinics segment witnessed steady growth during the forecast period. The huge acceptance of consumables, instruments and tools in endodontic procedures is driving the growth in this market. The rising awareness regarding the dental care and demand for dental services are driving the growth prospects. By geography, North America holds the largest market share during the forecast period. Countries such as the US and Canada are the major revenue contributors to the market in the Americas as the adoption of endodontics devices is high in these countries. The growing infrastructure advancements in the healthcare sectors in this region will further propel the demand for these devices.

Some of the key players profiled in the Endodontic Devices Market include Brasseler, OLTENE, Danaher, Dentsply Sirona, Diadent Group International, FKG Dentaire, Ivoclar Vivadent, Mani, Micro-Mega, Septodont, Ultradent Products and Voco.

Types Covered:

– Sampling & Polypectomy

– Pulmonaly Devices

– Hemostasis

– Endoscopic Retrograde Cholangiopancreatography (ERCP)

– Electrostatic Discharge & Electronic Medical Record

– Devices for Enteroscopy

Products Covered:

– Instruments

– Endodontic Consumables

– Progestogens

– Hormonal Therapy

– Chinese Herbs

– Add-back Medication

End Users Covered:

– Dental Academic and Research Institutes

– Dental Hospitals and Dental Clinics

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

