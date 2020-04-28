Dental Lasers Market 2020 Explosive Growth : Danaher, Dentsply Sirona, Gigaalaser, amdlasers., CAO Group, Inc, Convergent Dental, Den-Mat Holdings

Dental Lasers Market is expected to rise by registering a substantial CAGR 6.44% in the forecast period of 2020-2029. Dental lasers produce light for removing or shaping the tissues during dental surgery. Hence, increasing the number of dental diseases and minimally invasive nature of dental lasers are expected to drive the market during the forecast period.

Few of the major competitors currently working in global Dental Lasers Market are IPG Photonics Corporation, A.R.C. Laser GmbH, BIOLASE, Inc., Danaher, Dentsply Sirona, Gigaalaser, amdlasers., CAO Group, Inc, Convergent Dental, Den-Mat Holdings, LLC, elexxion AG, Fotona and many others.

Key Developments in the Market:

• In February 2019, AMD Lasers, Inc. is pleased to introduce the latest addition to its award-winning soft-tissue laser line, Picasso Clario. The Picasso Clario has been specifically designed for the dental care staff, varying from conceptual violet to simplified treatments navigation. Gingivitis and time conditions are focused on pocket scope and treatment, implementing ADHA-conforming protocols. Debriding is also accessible and flexible for tissue configuration for lesion treatment. Clario has small ownership costs and strong return on investment (ROI)

• In January 2019, BIOLASE, Inc., the global leader in dental lasers, reported joint brand marketing with Hu-Friedy, the world’s leading maker of dental instruments, at two major dental meetings in 2019. BIOLASE’s Waterless services and Hu-Friedy’s AIRFLOW and Piezon Power Scaling tools complement each other in providing successful periodontal and implant repair results. The two firms present a cross-promotion promising special discounts and brand reviews for similar product lines at the annual Yankee Dental Congress and Chicago Dental Society Midwinter Conference.

Dental Lasers Market Drivers:

• Rising awareness of oral hygiene, is driving the growth of the market

• Expanding preference for dentistry accelerate the growth of the market

• Growing geriatric population is propelling the growth of the market

• Increasing demand for optical device operations is further contributing to the growth of the market

Dental Lasers Market Restraints:



• Expensive dental lasers as opposed to their alternatives, hinders the growth of the industry

• Lack of reimbursement schemes, serves as a business restriction to the market

Dental Lasers Market Scope and Market Size



Dental Lasers Market has been segmented on the basis of product, application, and end user.

Based on product, the global dental lasers market has been segmented into soft tissue, all tissue, and dental welding lasers.

Based on applications, the global market has been classified into conservative dentistry, endodontic treatment, oral surgery, implantology, peri-implantitis, periodontics, and tooth whitening.

Based on end-users, the market has been segmented into hospitals and dental clinics.

Country Level Analysis of Dental Lasers Market



On the basis of region, the Dental Lasers Market is segmented into North America and South America, Asia Pacific, Europe and Middle East and Africa.

Key Insights in the report:

• Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

• Key market players involved in this industry

• Detailed analysis of the market segmentation

• Competitive analysis of the key players involved

