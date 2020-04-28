Content intelligence Market 2020 Global Growth-Analysis, Demand, Investment-Opportunities, Trends, Insurance Types, Company Profiles and Challenges by Forecast

The Content intelligence market report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

Pursuit for Content Personalization across Businesses to Upbeat Growth in Content Intelligence Market

Content marketing and content strategy are gaining novel heights with disruptive intervention of AI and machine learning. Functional constraints such as time and scope are decisively offset with technological breakthroughs, enabling quick and flawless decision making. These factors are estimated to drive enormous growth in global content intelligence market.

Adroit Market Research scouts for recent developments and ongoing trends in its latest report addition titled, ‘Global Content Intelligence Market by Application and Competitive Landscape, forecast 2019-25’ to analyze growth prospects in global content intelligence market.

Key Content Intelligence Market Players

Major vendors in the global content intelligence market include Adobe (US), M-Files (Finland), OpenText (Canada), Curata (US), Scoop.it (US), Social Bakers (Czech Republic), Atomic Reach (Canada), OneSpot (US), Vennli (US), and Idio (UK).

OpenText (Canada) offers Content Suite Platform and Documentum Platform products which were acquired from Dell EMC. These products are available as on-premises, private and public cloud, managed hosting, SaaS, and hybrid deployment models. The company’s content intelligence offering integrated with various applications from companies, such as Salesforce and SAP.

Content intelligence is powered by advanced digital platforms and technological innovations such as natural language processing, AI, big data to accurately analyze voluminous unstructured data volumes to offer actionable insights in a bid to entice customer attention and influence lucrative businesses. In order to scale above and beyond content intelligence, market participants are increasingly focusing on innovations and technological diversity to elevate user experience and sustain personalization.

Adobe’s content intelligence platform, Adobe Sensei which offers superlative AI an ML aid, in collaboration with Adobe Target is slated to offer omnichannel content intelligence aid to ensure maximum consumer satisfaction. Website agility is crucial to entice and hook reader attention. With this recent development, Adobe is hopeful of offering enriched digital experience.

In yet another recent development, OpenText excelling in Enterprise Information Management is all set to introduce it latest integrated platform based on automation and intelligence. The veteran is best known for rendering content intelligent services for structured and unstructured data across businesses.

North America to hold the largest market size during the forecast period

Enterprises in North America are investing heavily in digital marketing initiatives and customer experience, along with new technologies such as AI, NLP, ML, big data, and others. In this region, the percentage of social media users, smartphone users, and ad spending is exceptionally high as compared to the other areas of the world. Mobile device penetration in the US is more than 90%, followed by Canada, which has given marketers a strong channel to target the potential customers

The research report categorizes the content intelligence market based on component, deployment type, organization size, vertical, and region.

Based on the Component, the content intelligence market has the following segments:

Solutions

Services

Based on the Deployment type, the content intelligence market has the following segments:

Cloud

On-premises

Hybrid

Based on Organization size, the content intelligence market has the following segments:

SMEs

Large Enterprises

Based on the Vertical, the content intelligence market has the following segments:

BFSI

Government & Public Sector

Healthcare & Life Sciences

IT & Telecommunications

Manufacturing

Media & Entertainment

Retail & Consumer Goods

Travel & Hospitality

Others (Education, and Energy & Utilities)

Based on Regions, the content intelligence market has the following segments:

North America

Europe

APAC

RoW

