Brushless DC Motor Sales Upsurge with Major Players Contributing Heavily towards Market Growth

Facto Market Insights has carefully uploaded a smart research report titled brushless DC motor market, to its broad online database. The concerned market is discoursed based on a variety of market influential factors such as drivers, opportunities and restraints. This study tends to inform the readers about the current as well as future market scenarios extending up to the period until forecast period limit; 2026. The research study examines the brushless DC motor on the basis of a number of criteria, such as the product type, application, and its geographical presence.

The global brushless DC motor market size is expected to reach $71,942.6 million in 2026, from $34,153.5 million in 2018, growing at a CAGR of 9.3% from 2019 to 2026. Brushless DC motor is a synchronous DC motor powered by a DC power source. These motors are highly efficient in generating large amount of torque over a wide speed range. They have permanent magnets on the outside and a spinning armature on the inside. The permanent magnets rotate around the fixed armature, which is called the rotor. The rotor moves 180-degrees when an electric current is connected to the armature. The brushes act as the rotor spins, which contacts the stator, allowing the rotor to spin to a full of 360-degrees by flipping the magnetic field.

The features of brushless DC motors such as enhanced speed torque, high efficiency, reliability, durability, and outstanding controllability boosts its adoption in many industrial applications. The rise in demand for electric vehicles from developing countries, increase in demand for HVAC applications, and surge in robotics technology are some of the key factors that fuel the market growth. However, factors such as slow-down in the automotive industry and high initial cost of investment and complexity are restricting the market growth. Furthermore, the growing industrial robotics technology is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities to the brushless DC motors market in the forecast period.

COMPETITION ANALYSIS

The key market players profiled in the report for the Brushless DC motor market include Allied Motion Technologies Inc., Ametek Inc., Arc Systems Inc., Bühler Motor GmbH, Faulhaber, Johnson Electric Holdings Limited, Maxon motors AG, MinebeaMitsumi Inc., Nidec Corporation, and Oriental Motor Co. Ltd. Many competitors in the brushless DC motor market adopted product launch as their key developmental strategy to expand their product portfolio for business expansion. For instance, in May 2019, Ametek Inc. introduced a new series of brushless DC motors, EC042B IDEA Motor Series, under the brand Hayden Kerk Pittman. Its applications include aerospace systems, semiconductor processing equipment, lab automation, medical devices, communications equipment, and many other.

GLOBAL BRUSHLESS DC MOTOR MARKET SEGMENTS

BY ROTOR TYPE

Inner Rotor Brushless DC Motors

• Outer Rotor Brushless DC Motors

BY END USER

Industrial Machinery

• Automotive

• Healthcare

• HVAC industry

• Others

BY REGION

North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o UK

o Russia

o Rest of Europe

• Asia-Pacific

o Japan

o China

o South Korea

o India

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

• LAMEA

o Latin America

o Middle East

o Africa

KEY PLAYERS

Allied Motion Technologies Inc.

• Ametek Inc., Arc Systems Inc.

• Bühler Motor GmbH

• Faulhaber

• Johnson Electric Holdings Limited

• Maxon motors AG

• MinebeaMitsumi Inc.

• Nidec Corporation

• Oriental Motor Co. Ltd

