Automotive Aftermarket Global Industry Guide 2013-2022

Global Automotive Aftermarket industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: sector size (value and volume 2014-18, and forecast to 2023). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the sector.

Key Questions Answered

– What was the size of the global automotive aftermarket sector by value in 2018?

– What will be the size of the global automotive aftermarket sector in 2023?

– What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the global automotive aftermarket sector?

– How has the sector performed over the last five years?

– What are the main segments that make up the global automotive aftermarket sector?

Scope

– Essential resource for top-line data and analysis covering the global automotive aftermarket sector. Includes sector size and segmentation data, textual and graphical analysis of sector growth trends and leading companies.

– The Automotive Aftermarket sector includes the sale of automotive components for use on vehicles after first purchase.

– The sector value is calculated in terms of retail selling price (RSP) including all taxes and levies. Included in market value are goods sold through manufacturer networks, auto centers and retail outlets. The value includes labor costs from installation as well as the component value.

– The volume of goods considers each component as a single piece, such as wiper blades and brake calipers, and includes accessories as well as service parts.

– Any currency conversions used in the creation of this report have been calculated using constant 2017 annual average exchange rates.

– The global automotive aftermarket sector is expected to generate total revenues of $1,005.8bn in 2018, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1% between 2014 and 2018.

– Sector consumption volume is forecast to increase with a CAGR of 3.6% between 2014 and 2018, to reach a total of 21,296.5 million units in 2018.

– Globally, the average age of vehicles is increasing; this has helped provide the aftermarket with an increasing amount of customers who are seeking to enhance the performance of their vehicles.

Table of Contents

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Market value

Market value forecast

Market volume

Market volume forecast

Category segmentation

Geography segmentation

Introduction

What is this report about?

Who is the target reader?

How to use this report

Definitions

Global Automotive Aftermarket

Market Overview

Market Data

Market Segmentation

Market outlook

Five forces analysis

Automotive Aftermarket in Asia-Pacific

Market Overview

Market Data

Market Segmentation

Market outlook

Five forces analysis

Automotive Aftermarket in Europe

Market Overview

Market Data

Market Segmentation

Market outlook

Five forces analysis

Automotive Aftermarket in France

Market Overview

Market Data

Market Segmentation

Market outlook

Five forces analysis

Macroeconomic indicators

Automotive Aftermarket in Germany

Market Overview

Market Data

Market Segmentation

Market outlook

Five forces analysis

Macroeconomic indicators

Automotive Aftermarket in Italy

Market Overview

Market Data

Market Segmentation

Market outlook

Five forces analysis

Macroeconomic indicators

Automotive Aftermarket in Japan

Market Overview

Market Data

Market Segmentation

Market outlook

Five forces analysis

Macroeconomic indicators

Automotive Aftermarket in Australia

Market Overview

Market Data

Market Segmentation

Market outlook

Five forces analysis

Macroeconomic indicators

Automotive Aftermarket in Canada

Market Overview

Market Data

Market Segmentation

Market outlook

Five forces analysis

Macroeconomic indicators

Automotive Aftermar

Continued….

