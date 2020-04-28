Asia Pacific (APAC) Spirometer Market 2020-2024 Business Scenario Updates || Top Players are Bayer AG, Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Elanco Animal Health (Sub. Eli Lilly), Virbac, Norbrook

The Asia-Pacific Spirometer Market is expected to reach USD 212.82 million by 2024, from USD 104.13 million in 2016 growing at a CAGR of 9.5% in the forecast period 2017 to 2024. The new market report contains data for historic years 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2017 to 2024.

The major factors driving the growth of this market are increasing prevalence of respiratory diseases, increased demand of homecare setting devices, and rise in the number of smokers. On the other hand, weak reimbursement policies hinder the market growth. The table-top spirometer market in the Asia-Pacific region is leading in Japan.

Asia Pacific (APAC) Spirometer market analysis document contains basic, secondary and advanced information related to the global status, recent trends, market size, sales volume, market share, growth, future trends analysis, segment and forecasts from 2020 – 2024.

Market Segmentation: Asia-Pacific Spirometer Market

The Asia-Pacific spirometer market is segmented on the basis of product type, technology, disease, disposable components, application, end-user and distribution channel. On the basis of product type, the Asia-Pacific spirometer market is segmented into table-top spirometer, hand-held spirometer and pc based spirometer. In 2017, synthetic mesh is expected to dominate the Asia-Pacific spirometer market with 37.9% market share and is expected to reach USD 85.2 million by 2024, growing with a CAGR of 9.3% in the forecast period 2017 to 2024.

On the basis of technology, the Asia-Pacific spirometer market is segmented into volume measurement spirometer, flow measurement spirometer and peak flow meter. In 2017, flow measurement spirometer is expected to dominate the Asia-Pacific spirometer market with 66.7% market share and is expected to reach USD 149.8 million by 2024, growing at a CAGR of 9.8% in the forecast period 2017 to 2024.

On the basis of disease, the Asia-Pacific spirometer market is segmented into asthma, bronchitis, emphysema, chronic obstructive lung disease, lung cancer, and others. In 2017, chronic obstructive lung disease is expected to dominate the Asia-Pacific spirometer market with 37.9% market share and is expected to reach USD 94.9 million by 2024, growing with the highest CAGR of 9.9% in the forecast period 2017 to 2024.

On the basis of disposable components, the Asia-Pacific spirometer market is segmented into filters, tubes and sensors. In 2017, filters is expected to dominate the Asia-Pacific spirometer market with 73.3% market share and is expected to reach USD 162.1 million by 2024, growing with the highest CAGR of 9.7% in the forecast period 2017 to 2024.

On the basis of application, the Asia-Pacific spirometer market is segmented into diagnostics and therapeutic. In 2017, diagnostics is expected to dominate the Asia-Pacific spirometer market with 64.9% market share and is expected to reach USD 145.3 million by 2024, growing with the highest CAGR of 10.0% in the forecast period 2017 to 2024.

On the basis of end-user, the Asia-Pacific spirometer market is segmented into hospitals, clinics and homecare. In 2017, hospitals is expected to dominate the Asia-Pacific spirometer market with 71.6% market share and is expected to reach USD 849.86 million by 2024, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% in the forecast period 2017 to 2024.

On the basis of distribution channel, the Asia-Pacific spirometer market is segmented into direct tender and over the counter. In 2017, direct tender is expected to dominate the Asia-Pacific spirometer market with 63.9% market share and is expected to reach USD 141.9 million by 2024, growing at a CAGR of 9.8% in the forecast period 2017 to 2024.

Key Drivers: Asia-Pacific Spirometer Market

Asia-Pacific spirometer market is increasing prevalence of respiratory diseases, increased demand of homecare setting devices and rise in the number of smokers.

Key Points: Asia-Pacific Spirometer Market

Asia-Pacific spirometer market is dominated by BD, followed by Midmark Corp. and Welch allyn.

Table top spirometer segment is expected to dominate the Asia-Pacific spirometer market.

The spirometer market in the Asia-Pacific region is leading in Japan, China, India and Australia. Japan accounts for the highest market share in this region.

