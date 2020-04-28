Applicant Tracking System Market Show at 4.5% CAGR to 2025 | Workable Software, Jobvite, BambooHR, Zoho, SAP (SuccessFactors)

Global Applicant Tracking System Market 2020 by Company Regions Type and Application Forecast to 2025

The global Applicant Tracking System market size is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025, with a CAGR of 4.5% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025 and will expected to reach USD 1312 million by 2025, from USD 1100.1 million in 2019.

Applicant tracking system (ATS) is a software application that enables the electronic handling of recruitment needs. An ATS can be implemented or accessed online on an enterprise or small business level, depending on the needs of the company and there is also free and open source ATS software available.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: Workable Software, Jobvite, BambooHR, Zoho, SAP (SuccessFactors), Softgarden, Oracle, Lever, ICIMS, Workday, Conrep, Greenhouse Software, IBM (Kenexa), CATS Software, Cornerstone OnDemand, TalentReef, ClearCompany, ApplicantPro, SmartSearch, COMPAS Technology, IKraft Solutions

Market Segment by Type, covers

Cloud-based

On-premise

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

SMEs

Large Enterprises

Table of Content:

1 Applicant Tracking System Market Overview

2 Company Profiles

2.1 Workable Software

2.1.1 Workable Software Details

2.1.2 Workable Software Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.1.3 Workable Software SWOT Analysis

2.1.4 Workable Software Product and Services

2.1.5 Workable Software Applicant Tracking System Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.2 Jobvite

2.2.1 Jobvite Details

2.2.2 Jobvite Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.2.3 Jobvite SWOT Analysis

2.2.4 Jobvite Product and Services

2.2.5 Jobvite Applicant Tracking System Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.3 BambooHR

2.3.1 BambooHR Details

2.3.2 BambooHR Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.3.3 BambooHR SWOT Analysis

2.3.4 BambooHR Product and Services

2.3.5 BambooHR Applicant Tracking System Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.4 Zoho

3 Market Competition, by Players

4 Market Size by Regions

5 North America Applicant Tracking System Revenue by Countries

6 Europe Applicant Tracking System Revenue by Countries

7 Asia-Pacific Applicant Tracking System Revenue by Countries

8 South America Applicant Tracking System Revenue by Countries

9 Middle East & Africa Revenue Applicant Tracking System by Countries

10 Market Size Segment by Type

11 Global Applicant Tracking System Market Segment by Application

12 Global Applicant Tracking System Market Size Forecast (2021-2025)

