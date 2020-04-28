3D Bioprinting Market Emerging Trends, Technology, Devlopment, Investment Opportunity, Highlights and Challenges with Forecast 2025

Substantial Investments in Regenerative Medicine and Limited Availability of Organs Transplants to Propel Ubiquitous Adoption of 3D Bioprinting

3D bioprinting market is likely to remain overtly lucrative with diverse applications in regenerative medicine as well as in cosmetic applications. In essence, 3D bioprinting is an additive manufacturing tactic and is enormously used in the fabrication of artificial tissues and organs. These artificially designed biological organs and tissues closely replicate actual tissues and organs and are therefore used exorbitantly in regenerative medicine. Owing to these factors, 3D bioprinting is largely used in organ and tissue implants.

Owing to tremendous disease burden, need for organ donation and transplantation remain crucially interlinked. However, organ donation is massively crucial owing to wide discrepancies in supply and demands of organs. Organ donor crisis is for real and the bottleneck can affect therapeutics in multiple ways, thereby restricting lifesaving possibilities amongst critically ill patients. Lack of adequate transplantation programs is yet another growth deterrent in successful transplantation cases. Factors as such proliferate scope in artificial possibilities such as 3D bioprinting which are likely to bridge the gaps between organ supply and demands.

Several detailed studies have been leveraged to assess transplantation possibilities across regions. A recent study evaluated the limitations associated with liver transplants in Latin America. The study gauges the efficacy of liver transplantation programs in triggering adequate instances. However, besides such supporting studies, lack of infrastructure and financial limitations are amounted to significantly impair liver transplants in Latin America. Factors as such are therefore encouraging dependence on alternative medical possibilities, thus fuelling growth in 3D bioprinting space.

Long waiting time to procure organs for transplant has reflected considerable fatality as well as other complications. Additionally, other limitations such as lack of compatibility between donor and recipient can lead to adverse complications such as cancers and hepatitis B besides others. To offset such far-flung discrepancies, medical industry is soon embracing alternative solutions such as 3D bioprinting.A successful 3D bioprinting based organ transplant renders tremendous emotional and financial relief

Scientists from Israel Pave Way for 3D Printed Human Heart Replica to Aid Transplant Cases

3D bioprinting is primarily computer aided organ designing technique to functionally replace damaged tissues and organs. Bioink plays a crucial role in 3D bioprinting for organ design. The ink is available in both natural and synthetic variation. There are elaborate processes to accurately leverage 3D bioprinting. Some of the notable steps involved in 3D bioprinting include imaging, material, design tactics and the like.

Several funded researches are underway to offer high end organ transplants to replace conventional transplant systems that have several limitations. On similar lines, researchers from Israel have affirmed their milestone achievement in designing a unique 3D printed heart which has been designed with human cells. Despite its functional limitations that restrict adoption amongst humans, the development is accounted as one key growth propellant towards 3D bioprinting advances. This latest 3D printing aided human heart replica is complete with intricate heart chambers, cells, and blood vessels that were absent in preceding models.

Research Focuses on Developing High End 3D Bioprinting Ink

Further in 3D bioprinting space, researchers from IIT Guwahati, India have recently affirmed the development of a unique 3D bioprinting ink that can effectively develop 3D bioprinting tissues and organs, thus offering scalable solutions for organ transplants and implants. This newly found silk worm based 3D bioprinting ink has aided in the development of complex tissues and organs such as skin, heart and liver.

The competition spectrum of 3D bioprinting market is substantially dynamic and volatile with scope for maximum market disruptions on the back of several market aspirants likely to forays in. In this light, biotechnology company, Cellink which specializes in developing bioinks and bioprinters to aid transplant and implants has recently announced its investments towards developing novel 3D bioprinting technology to enable seamless adoption across healthcare industry. This bioprinting ink can aid in providing skin and cartilage replicas that can aid in drug discovery expeditions. Cellink is endearing to offset potential challenges in 3D bioprinting. As the process is significantly complex, mainstream adoption has considerably remained constricted. However, new technological innovations for convenient adoption is expected to push the global 3D bioprinting market well beyond infancy.

Further in 3D bioprinting Cellink and Prellis Biologics Inc. have recently undersigned a partnership deal to make holographic bioprinting technology mainstream for micro-printing. The companies are looking forward to offer ultra-high 3D bioprinting resolution to develop microstructures such as capillaries. These developments are poised to elevate growth opportunities in global 3D boprinting market.

Cosmetic Industry Likely to Adopt 3D Bioprinting Techniques to Effectively Replace Animal Testing for New Products

3D bioprinting can be revolutionary in eliminating animal testing for new produts.3D bioprinting can help leverage formation of 3D printed tissues that can effortlessly replicate appearance and functionality of tissues to leverage cosmetic product testing. With the help of 3D bioprinting, practitioners can make use of human cells that are donated by donors as well as are also taken from plastic surgery remains to develop 3D bioprintable cells and tissues that can effectively replace animal testing altogether.

Further research is directed towards testing the efficacy of 3D bioprinting in hair transplant applications. Several researchers in Columbia University are substantially banking upon 3D bioprinting technology to enable hair regrowth. These new developments are likely to enable hair restoration besides also helping in drug discovery endeavors. Therefore with this 3D bioprinting technique, need for donor hair stands completely substituted.

For improved and systematic market analysis, the global 3D bioprinting market is stratified into diverse segments. Some of the dynamic segments included in global 3D bioprinting market comprise product type, end user and region.

Some of the potential forerunners in global 3D bioprinting market comprise Organovo Holdings, Allevi Inc., CELLINK, EnvisionTEC, TeVido BioDevices, Digilab Inc.Advanced Solutions Life Sciences, and Regenovo Biotechnology Co. besides a host of other core companies.

Growing disease burden and stark gaps in demand and supply of organs and transplants encouraged adoption of 3D bioprinting

Researchers are developing complex human organ replicas such as heart, liver, bone, cartilage and tissues

Companies are entering into mutual agreements to develop high end 3D bioprinting technologies to enable convenient adoption

Besides core organ transplant applications, 3D bioprinting can aid in multiple other applications such as cosmetics and hair transplantation

3D bioprinting can potentially eliminate animal testing completely

Market valuation in terms of value and volume of the global 3D bioprinting market through the forecast span, 2019-25

Comprehensive market evaluation across major regions based on market segmentation

A thorough rundown on market dynamics such as drivers, threats, challenges, opportunities

A clear analytical review of competition spectrum, highlighting industry forerunners, company as well as product portfolios

Major highlights on winning marketing strategies adopted by leading players

