U.S. Veterinary Diagnostics Market 2020-2025 Business Updates || Leading Players – Vetoquinol S.A ., Oceanic Pharmachem, Zoetis, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

U.S. Veterinary Diagnostics Market is expected to register a healthy CAGR in the forecast period 2018 to 2025. The new market report contains data for historic year 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Prominent factors driving the growth of this market consist of increasing incidence of cardiac disease, rapid advancement in surgical technique in VAD implantation, increasing popularity of minimal invasive surgical procedures in cardiology, regulatory approval of veterinary diagnostics are fuel the growth of veterinary diagnostics market.

In 2017, the U.S. veterinary diagnostics market is dominated by IDEXX Laboratories, Inc.33.1%,QIAGEN 18.7%,Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. 15.6%,Abaxis 6.2%,Others 26.4%

The consumables segment is dominating the North America veterinary diagnostics market.

Instruments segment is expected to grow with the highest CAGR of 9.2% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.

U.S. Veterinary Diagnostics market analysis document contains basic, secondary and advanced information related to the global status, recent trends, market size, sales volume, market share, growth, future trends analysis, segment and forecasts from 2020 – 2025. Market research data included in this report lend a hand to businesses for planning of strategies related to investment, revenue generation, production, product launches, costing, inventory, purchasing and marketing. Furthermore, U.S. Veterinary Diagnostics report presents the data and information for actionable, most recent, and real-time market insights which makes it easier to even reach to the critical business decisions.

Market Segmentation: U.S. Veterinary Diagnostics Market

On the basis of type the U.S. veterinary diagnostic market is segmented into consumables and instruments. In 2018, consumables are expected to dominate the U.S. veterinary diagnostic market with 59.6% market shares in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.

On the basis of product type the U.S. veterinary diagnostic market is segmented into clinical biochemistry and immunodiagnostics. In 2018, clinical biochemistry segment is expected to dominate the U.S. veterinary diagnostic market with 64.6% market shares and are estimated to reach USD the forecast period 2018 to 2025.

Clinical biochemistry segment is sub segmented into clinical chemistry analysis, haematology, infectious disease diagnosis, urinalysis, glucose monitoring, molecular diagnostics, diagnostic imaging and blood gas-electrolyte analysis. Immunodiagnostics segment is sub segmented into ELISA tests, immunoassay analysers’, allergen-specific immunodiagnostic tests, lateral flow assays and others. Lateral flow assays segment are further sub segmented into lateral flow strip readers and lateral flow rapid tests.

Clinical chemistry analysis segment is further sub segmented into clinical chemistry analyser and clinical chemistry reagent clips and cartridges. Hematology segment is further sub segmented into haematology analysers’ and haematology cartridges. Infectious disease diagnosis segment is further sub segmented into bacterial infections, viral infections and others. Urinalysis segment is further sub segmented into urine analysers’, urine test strips and urinalysis clips and cartridges/panels. Glucose monitoring segment is further sub segmented into glucose monitors, blood glucose strips and urine glucose strips. Molecular diagnostics segment is further sub segmented into polymerase chain reaction tests, microarrays and others. Diagnostic imaging segment is further sub segmented into X-ray devices, diagnostic ultrasounds, magnetic resonance imaging and others. Blood gas-electrolyte analysis segment is further sub segmented into blood gas-electrolyte analysers’ and blood gas-electrolyte reagent clips and cartridges.

On the basis of animal segment the U.S. veterinary diagnostic market is segmented into livestock cattle and domestic pets. In 2018, livestock cattle are expected to dominate the U.S. veterinary diagnostic market with 74.5% market share in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.

Livestock cattle segment are sub segmented into cows and buffalo, pigs, chicken and others. Domestic pets are sub segmented into dogs, horses, cats, birds and others.

On the basis of end users segment the U.S. veterinary diagnostic market is segmented into veterinary hospitals and clinics, farms and livestock production companies, point of care (household), non-profit animal camps and others.

In 2018, veterinary hospitals and clinics segment are expected to dominate the U.S. veterinary diagnostic market with 33.2% market share in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.

On the basis of distribution channel the U.S. veterinary diagnostic market is segmented into direct tenders and retail. In 2018, direct tenders are expected to dominate the U.S. veterinary diagnostic market with 76.6% market share in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.

Key Drivers: U.S. Veterinary Diagnostics Market

Factors such as increasing number of pet insurances, increasing number of house pets, increasing in the number of veterinary practitioners, technological developments and increase in number of vendors, increasing consumption of animal food products, increasing importance of animal fluids in human healthcare are fuel the growth of veterinary diagnostics market.

