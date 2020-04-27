Trash Bags Market Worldwide Industry Growth, Size, Statistics, Opportunities & Forecasts up to 2026

This Trash Bags market analysis report is a cautious investigation of current scenario of the market and future estimations which considers several market dynamics. Market research report acceptance is very essential for the business growth as it helps with the better decision making, enhancing revenue generation, prioritizing market goals and results in profitable business. It makes easy for industry to visualize what is already available in the market, what market anticipates, the competitive environment, and what should be done to surpass the competitor. The Trash Bags report not only aids to save valuable time but also adds credibility to the work that has been done to grow the business.

Global trash bags market is expected to register substantial CAGR of 6.3% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year is 2017 the base year of calculation is 2018. The high growth of this market is due to the expanding power generation infrastructure in countries including India, China coupled with growing need for energy efficient utilities.

Global Trash Bags Market By Type (Star Sealed, Drawstring, Wavetop, C-fold, Flat Seal, Gusset Seal), Material (High Density Polyethylene, Low Density Polyethylene, Linear Low Density Polyethylene, Bio-Degradable Polyethylene, Other), Size(Small Size, Medium Size, Large Size), Application (Retail, Institutional, Industrial), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Definition: Global Trash Bags Market

A garbage bag is a material that is used for garbage collection, disposal and processing. Depending on their end-use these pockets are accessible in a multitude of dimensions. They have a broad variety of applications, including schools, homes, departments, restaurants, sectors, stores and clinics among others. Garbage bags are low cost, hygienic, lightweight, durable, portable, offer air & water resistance, satisfy FDA and USDA requirements and can be reused. These bags are available in a multitude of colors like black, pink and green among others.

Top Key Players:

Allied ProPack Private Limited,

Berry Global Inc,

The Clorox Company,

Harwal Group Of Companies,

CleanItSupply Products.,

International Plastics Inc,

Kemii garbage bag manufacturers,

Thomas Publishing Company,

Novplasta, s.r.o.,

Terdex Gmbh,

Cosmoplast,

Poly-America,

P, Four Star Plastics,

Smartech Global Solutions Ltd,

The Glad Products Company,

Poly Bag Central,

Plasticplace

PackIt LLC

among others

Market Drivers:

Rapid urbanization in emerging markets can increase the adoption of trash bags which will boost the market growth

Increasing disposable income is driving the growth if the market

Cost effectiveness of trash bags is propelling the market in the forecast period

High durability and storage capacities of trash bags can drive the market growth

Market Restraints:

High cost of production may limit the market in the forecast period

High Tax and bans on the consumption of plastic bags will hinder the growth of the market

Strict environment policies over the use of plastic bags is hampering the market growth

Key Developments in the Market:

In February 2018, Delta Plastics has acquired California plastic bag company. The main aim of this acquisition is to expand their product portfolio as California has an abundance of plastic scrap that can be recycled and bringing a revolution in the trash bags market

In April 2016, Novolex, a leader in packaging and sustainability in North America acquired Heritage Bag Company, a manufacturer of plastic trash bags. The main aim of this acquisition is to expand their product portfolio along with providing quality products and outstanding service to their customers

Market Segmentations:

Global Trash Bags Market is segmented on the basis of

Type

Material

Size

Application

Geography

Market Segmentations in Details:

By Type

Star Sealed

Drawstring

Wavetop

C-fold

Flat Seal

Gusset Seal

By Material

High Density Polyethylene,

Low Density Polyethylene

Linear Low Density Polyethylene

Bio-Degradable Polyethylene

Other

By Size

Large Size

Medium Size

Small Size

By Application

Retail

Institutional

Industrial

By Geography

North America

US.

Canada,

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Turkey

Belgium

Netherlands

Switzerland

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

South Korea

India

Australia

Singapore

Thailand

Malaysia

Indonesia

Philippines

Rest of Asia Pacific

South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Analysis: Global Trash Bags Market

Global trash bags market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of trash bags market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

