Top Growth Opportunities: Dairy and Soy Food in the Philippines

“Top Growth Opportunities: Dairy & Soy Food in the Philippines”, provides recommended actions and detailed analysis of how to target the best growth opportunities for dairy and soy food producers and retailers. Readers can understand what categories, channels, companies, and consumers will drive the success of dairy and soy food markets in Philippines through detailed and robust data, expert insight, and case studies.

Top Growth Opportunity reports use a risk versus reward opportunity model to identify the best growth markets for dairy and soy food producers. Through this in-depth study of market and category dynamics, readers are able to identify key opportunities, and what they need to do in order to target them.

This report provides an overview of the dairy and soy food market, analyzing market data, demographic consumption patterns within the category, and the key consumer trends driving consumption. GlobalData’s proprietary Risk vs Reward Opportunity model pinpoints the best growth opportunities for dairy and soy food producers, suppliers and retailers by combining robust, granular data and expert insight. The report uses this framework to identify the best opportunities, analyze white spaces in the market, and outline new product development that will effectively target the most pertinent consumer need states. These are combined to offer strategic recommendations to capitalize on evolving consumer landscapes.

Get access to –

– Key consumer demographic groups driving consumption within the Philippines market. Improve your consumer targeting by understanding who’s driving the market, what they want, and why

– A study of market value and volumes over 2011-2016 for Philippines, supplemented with category, brand and packaging analysis that shows the current state of the market, and how it will evolve over the 2016-2021 period

– White space analysis, to pinpoint attractive spaces in the market and the key actions to take

– Insight into the implications behind the data, and analysis of how the consumer needs will evolve in the short-to-medium term future

– Examples of international and regional product innovation targeting key consumer needs

Scope

– The Philippines ranks as one of the smallest market in the global Dairy & Soy Food sector in terms of per capita expenditure in US$ terms, though larger than China and Indonesia.

– After a period of strong growth at a CAGR of 6.1% in US Dollar terms between 2011 and 2016, the Philippines’s Dairy market will grow even faster in the five years to 2021, at a CAGR of 9.1%.

– Dairy consumption is centered on younger consumers. Having grown up in the age of globalization and Western influence, they have much more positive perceptions of Dairy products, especially in regards to health benefits.

– Over 2016-2021, Milk will remain the highest value category, while Soymilk & Soy Drinks, the smallest value category, is expected to record the fastest value growth in US$ over the same period.

Reasons to buy

– This report brings together consumer analysis and market data to provide actionable insight into the behavior of Philippines \\\’s dairy consumers.

– This is based on GlobalData\\\’s unique consumer data, developed from extensive consumption surveys and consumer group tracking, which quantifies the influence of 20 consumption motivations in the Dairy sector.

– Category, brand, and packaging dynamics are also examined.

– This allows product and marketing strategies to be better aligned with the leading trends in the market.

Companies Mentioned:

Filipino Seven Corp

Fonterra Co-operative Group

Lawson

Metro Supermarket

Nestle S.A.

Pure Gold Jr

Puregold Price Club Inc

Robinsons Supermarket

Royal Friesland Campina N.V

SM Hypermarket and SM Supermarket

Super8 Grocery Warehouse

WalterMart

Table of Contents

1. Introducing a top growth market for Dairy

Top 10 global growth opportunities scores

Top global issues

Assessment against global strategic issues

GlobalData’s strategic issues map

Predicted future issues for the global sector

Reward and risk assessment

Opportunity score – overview

Consumer spending trends – peer group comparisons

Political, Economic, Social, and Technological: Analysis

Enablers and inhibitors of growth

Rewards and opportunities for growth

Summary of the market

2. Market insight – identifying the opportunities to move into

Market growth by category

Value growth of the market

Volume growth of the market

Level of premiumization by category

Category analysis – key drivers of change

3. Retail and distribution insight – key channels and retailers driving growth

Meat retail channel share

Key Retail Channel trends

Routes to market

Drivers of change in the sector

4. Company and brand insight – the competitive landscape defined

Category fragmentation

Company and brand strength

Private label penetration

Brand share by leading supplier

International and domestic brand analysis

Company and brand strength summary

5. Consumer insight – who, what, when, where and why

Strategic issues map

Key consumer driver implications

Key consumers trends

Consumer groups

Key Health & Wellness trends

Penetration of Health and Wellness claims by category

Continued….

