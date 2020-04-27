Top Growth Opportunities: Bakery and Cereals in Saudi Arabia

Consumer and Market Insights: Top Growth Opportunities for Bakery & Cereals in Saudi Arabia provides an overview of the Bakery & Cereals market, analyzing market data, demographic consumption patterns within the category, and the key consumer trends driving consumption. The report highlights top growth opportunities for Bakery & Cereals market in Saudi Arabia and outlines new product development that effectively targets the most pertinent consumer need states, and offers strategic recommendations to capitalize on evolving consumer landscapes.

This report identifies the key demographic groups driving consumption, and what motivates their consumption. When combined with an in-depth study of market and category dynamics, readers are able to identify key opportunities, and what they need to do in order to target them. The report uses a unique method of quantifying consumer trends to highlight the degree of influence they have on consumption within the category. The report also identifies the most important trends within the market and shows whether beliefs over what influences consumer behavior within the category are accurate.

Get access to

– Key consumer demographic groups driving consumption within the Saudi Arabian market. The figures showcase the number of times consumers of specific ages and gender consume Bakery & Cereals, as well as identifying whether these demographic groups \\\”over\\\” consume in the category (i.e. they account for a higher proportion of occasions than the proportion of society they represent overall)

– A study of market value and volumes over 2011-2016 for Saudi Arabia, supplemented with category, brand and packaging analysis that shows the current state of the market, and how it will evolve over the 2016-2021 period

– The degree of influence that the 20 key consumer trends identified by GlobalData have on Bakery & Cereals consumption volumes, with granular analysis on the extent that degree of influences varies between gender and age group

– Insight into the implications behind the data, and analysis of how the consumer needs will evolve in the short-to-medium term future

– Examples of international and Saudi Arabia-specific product innovation targeting key consumer needs

Scope

– The Saudi Arabian Bakery & Sales market will continue to see strong growth during the next five years, driven by a young, Westernizing demographic.

– The per capita expenditure on bakery and cereal products grew at a modest rate in US dollar terms in the last five years.

– Greater rates of value growth than volume growth are evidence of a market that is increasing in average price, and is therefore becoming more premium.

– In most categories, the Saudi Bakery & Cereals Markets is fairly fragmented.

Reasons to buy

– This report brings together consumer analysis and market data to provide actionable insight into the behavior of Saudi Arabia\\\’s Bakery & Cereals consumers.

– This is based on GlobalData\\\’s unique consumer data, developed from extensive consumption surveys and consumer group tracking, which quantifies the influence of 20 consumption motivations in the Bakery & Cereals sector.

– Category, brand, and packaging dynamics are also examined. This allows product and marketing strategies to be better aligned with the leading trends in the market.

Companies Mentioned:

Mondelez International Inc.

Al Rasheed Food Co

Switz group

The Kellogg Company

Cereal Partners Worldwide S.A.

Almarai

Chipita S.A.

Americana Group

United Food Industries Corporation Ltd.

Le Saffre

Table of Contents

1. Introducing a top growth market for Bakery & Cereals

Top 10 global growth opportunities scores

Top global issues

Assessment against global strategic issues

GlobalData’s strategic issues map

Predicted future issues for the global sector

Reward and risk assessment

Opportunity score – overview

Consumer spending trends – peer group comparisons

Political, Economic, Social, and Technological: Analysis

Enablers and inhibitors of growth

Rewards and opportunities for growth

Summary of the market

2. Market insight – identifying the opportunities to move into

Market growth by category

Value growth of the market

Volume growth of the market

Level of premiumization by category

Category analysis – key drivers of change

3. Retail and distribution insight – key channels and retailers driving growth

Bakery & Cereals retail channel share

Key Retail Channel trends

Routes to market

Drivers of change in the sector

4. Company and brand insight – the competitive landscape defined

Category fragmentation

Company and brand strength

Private label penetration

Brand share by leading supplier

International and domestic brand analysis

Company and brand strength summary

5. Consumer insight – who, what, when, where and why

Strategic issues map

Key consumer driver implications

Key consumers trends

Consumer groups

Key Health & Wellness trends

Penetration of Health and Wel

