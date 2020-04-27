Supplier Relationship Management (SRM) Software Market 2020 Global Market Size, Status, Analysis and Forecast 2025
This report focuses on the global Supplier Relationship Management (SRM) Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Supplier Relationship Management (SRM) Software development in United States, Europe and China.
In 2017, the global Supplier Relationship Management (SRM) Software market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.
Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2288094
The key players covered in this study
TGI
SAP
Epicor Software Corporation
Shortlist
Tipalti
Intelex Technologies
Lead Commerce
R3 Business Solutions
EBid eXchange
EC Sourcing Group
Snapfulfil
Fishbowl Inventory
Sage X3
QStar QLM Sourcing
Wireless Warehouse and Barcoding
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Type I
Type II
Market segment by Application, split into
SME
Large Enterprise
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Supplier Relationship Management (SRM) Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Supplier Relationship Management (SRM) Software development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Supplier Relationship Management (SRM) Software are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-supplier-relationship-management-srm-software-market-size-status-and-forecast-2018-2025
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Supplier Relationship Management (SRM) Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Type I
1.4.3 Type II
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Supplier Relationship Management (SRM) Software Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 SME
1.5.3 Large Enterprise
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
2.1 Supplier Relationship Management (SRM) Software Market Size
2.2 Supplier Relationship Management (SRM) Software Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Supplier Relationship Management (SRM) Software Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Supplier Relationship Management (SRM) Software Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Supplier Relationship Management (SRM) Software Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Supplier Relationship Management (SRM) Software Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global Supplier Relationship Management (SRM) Software Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global Supplier Relationship Management (SRM) Software Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.2 Supplier Relationship Management (SRM) Software Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Supplier Relationship Management (SRM) Software Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Supplier Relationship Management (SRM) Software Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Supplier Relationship Management (SRM) Software Market Size by Type (2013-2018)
4.2 Global Supplier Relationship Management (SRM) Software Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
Chapter Five: United States
5.1 United States Supplier Relationship Management (SRM) Software Market Size (2013-2018)
5.2 Supplier Relationship Management (SRM) Software Key Players in United States
5.3 United States Supplier Relationship Management (SRM) Software Market Size by Type
5.4 United States Supplier Relationship Management (SRM) Software Market Size by Application
Chapter Six: Europe
6.1 Europe Supplier Relationship Management (SRM) Software Market Size (2013-2018)
6.2 Supplier Relationship Management (SRM) Software Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe Supplier Relationship Management (SRM) Software Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe Supplier Relationship Management (SRM) Software Market Size by Application
Chapter Seven: China
7.1 China Supplier Relationship Management (SRM) Software Market Size (2013-2018)
7.2 Supplier Relationship Management (SRM) Software Key Players in China
7.3 China Supplier Relationship Management (SRM) Software Market Size by Type
7.4 China Supplier Relationship Management (SRM) Software Market Size by Application
Chapter Eight: Japan
8.1 Japan Supplier Relationship Management (SRM) Software Market Size (2013-2018)
8.2 Supplier Relationship Management (SRM) Software Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan Supplier Relationship Management (SRM) Software Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan Supplier Relationship Management (SRM) Software Market Size by Application
Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia Supplier Relationship Management (SRM) Software Market Size (2013-2018)
9.2 Supplier Relationship Management (SRM) Software Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia Supplier Relationship Management (SRM) Software Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia Supplier Relationship Management (SRM) Software Market Size by Application
Chapter Ten: India
10.1 India Supplier Relationship Management (SRM) Software Market Size (2013-2018)
10.2 Supplier Relationship Management (SRM) Software Key Players in India
10.3 India Supplier Relationship Management (SRM) Software Market Size by Type
10.4 India Supplier Relationship Management (SRM) Software Market Size by Application
Chapter Eleven: Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America Supplier Relationship Management (SRM) Software Market Size (2013-2018)
11.2 Supplier Relationship Management (SRM) Software Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America Supplier Relationship Management (SRM) Software Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America Supplier Relationship Management (SRM) Software Market Size by Application
Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles
12.1 TGI
12.1.1 TGI Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Supplier Relationship Management (SRM) Software Introduction
12.1.4 TGI Revenue in Supplier Relationship Management (SRM) Software Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 TGI Recent Development
12.2 SAP
12.2.1 SAP Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Supplier Relationship Management (SRM) Software Introduction
12.2.4 SAP Revenue in Supplier Relationship Management (SRM) Software Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 SAP Recent Development
12.3 Epicor Software Corporation
12.3.1 Epicor Software Corporation Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Supplier Relationship Management (SRM) Software Introduction
12.3.4 Epicor Software Corporation Revenue in Supplier Relationship Management (SRM) Software Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 Epicor Software Corporation Recent Development
12.4 Shortlist
12.4.1 Shortlist Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Supplier Relationship Management (SRM) Software Introduction
12.4.4 Shortlist Revenue in Supplier Relationship Management (SRM) Software Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 Shortlist Recent Development
12.5 Tipalti
12.5.1 Tipalti Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Supplier Relationship Management (SRM) Software Introduction
12.5.4 Tipalti Revenue in Supplier Relationship Management (SRM) Software Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 Tipalti Recent Development
12.6 Intelex Technologies
12.6.1 Intelex Technologies Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Supplier Relationship Management (SRM) Software Introduction
12.6.4 Intelex Technologies Revenue in Supplier Relationship Management (SRM) Software Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 Intelex Technologies Recent Development
12.7 Lead Commerce
12.7.1 Lead Commerce Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Supplier Relationship Management (SRM) Software Introduction
12.7.4 Lead Commerce Revenue in Supplier Relationship Management (SRM) Software Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 Lead Commerce Recent Development
12.8 RChapter Three: Business Solutions
12.8.1 RChapter Three: Business Solutions Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Supplier Relationship Management (SRM) Software Introduction
12.8.4 RChapter Three: Business Solutions Revenue in Supplier Relationship Management (SRM) Software Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 RChapter Three: Business Solutions Recent Development
12.9 EBid eXchange
12.9.1 EBid eXchange Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Supplier Relationship Management (SRM) Software Introduction
12.9.4 EBid eXchange Revenue in Supplier Relationship Management (SRM) Software Business (2013-2018)
12.9.5 EBid eXchange Recent Development
12.10 EC Sourcing Group
12.10.1 EC Sourcing Group Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Supplier Relationship Management (SRM) Software Introduction
12.10.4 EC Sourcing Group Revenue in Supplier Relationship Management (SRM) Software Business (2013-2018)
12.10.5 EC Sourcing Group Recent Development
12.11 Snapfulfil
12.12 Fishbowl Inventory
12.13 Sage X3
12.14 QStar QLM Sourcing
12.15 Wireless Warehouse and Barcoding
Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)
Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
Chapter Fifteen: Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.1.2 Data Source
15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.1.2.2 Primary Sources
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/2288094
About Us:
Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.
Contact Us:
Hector Costello
Senior Manager – Client Engagements
4144N Central Expressway,
Suite 600, Dallas,
Texas – 75204, U.S.A.
Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155
Latest posts by anita (see all)
- Global Music Production Software Market 2020-2025 Current Trends, Strategies, Top Key Players, Competitor Analysis and Regional Outlook - April 27, 2020
- Global MRO for Automation Solutions Market 2020-2025 Products, Applications, Growing Demand, Trends, Growth Rate, Key Players and Regional Outlook - April 27, 2020
- Global Medical Practice Management Software Market 2020-2025 Products Analysis, Benefits, Increasing Demand and Regional Statistics - April 27, 2020