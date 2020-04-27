Street and Roadway Lighting Market Opportunity Ahead of Earnings with | Eaton, OSRAM GmbH, ACUITY BRANDS LIGHTING, INC. and others
The market insights gained through Street and Roadway Lighting Market research analysis report facilitates more defined understanding of the market landscape, issues that may interrupt in the future, and ways to position definite brand excellently. With the meticulous competitor analysis covered in this report, businesses can gauge or analyse the strengths and weak points of the competitors which helps build superior business strategies for their own product. For in depth understanding of market and competitive landscape, Street and Roadway Lighting Market document serves a lot of parameters and detailed data about industry.
This wide-ranging industry analysis report is generated by performing high level market research analysis of key marketplace segments to identify opportunities, challenges, drivers, and market structures for the clients. Street and Roadway Lighting Market business report assists in determining and optimizing each stage in the lifecycle of industrial process that includes engagement, acquisition, retention, and monetization. Being a wide-ranging market research report, it is sure to help grow business in several ways. Street and Roadway Lighting Market report potentially presents with the numerous insights and business solutions that will help to stay ahead of the competition.
Global street and roadway lighting market is to register a substantial CAGR of 6.3 % in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. The rise in the market value can be attributed development of modernization and infrastructure to improve the visibility and safety,
Market Drivers:
- Improvement of chauffeurs, riders and pedestrian’s visibility and safety is driving the growth of the market
- Development of modernization and infrastructure, such as smart cities is propelling the growth of the market
- Need for efficient power lighting installation is boosting the growth of the market
- Increasing supply in street lighting technologies for smart methods is contributing to the growth of the market
Market Restraints:
- Absence of alertness about the reimbursement duration
- Huge accession charge of Smart Lighting
Global Street and Roadway Lighting Market Segmentation:
By Lighting Type
- Conventional Lighting
- Smart Lighting
- Communication Technology
- Wired Technology
- Wireless Technology
- Communication Technology
By Light Source
- LEDs
- Fluorescent Lights
- HID Lamps
- Mercury Vapor Lamps (MVL)
- High-Pressure Sodium (HPS) Lamps
- Metal Halides and Induction Lamps
By Wattage Type
- Less Than 50W
- Between 50W and 150W
- More Than 150W
By End User
- Highways
- Street and Roadways
- Others
- Bridges
- Tunnels
By Offering
