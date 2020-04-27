Request for Proposal (RFP) Software Market 2020: Global Industry Analysis by Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast Till 2025

A request for proposal (RFP) is a document that solicits proposal, often made through a bidding process, by an agency or company interested in procurement of a commodity, service, or valuable asset, to potential suppliers to submit business proposals. RFP software empowers issuers and/or responders to simplify the RFP process by streamlining complex, time-consuming tasks. RFP software can substantially improve the overall experience for both issuers and responders.

In 2017, the global Request for Proposal (RFP) Software market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global Request for Proposal (RFP) Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Request for Proposal (RFP) Software development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

RFPIO

Loopio

RFP365

PandaDoc

Qvidian (Upland Software)

DeltaBid

SalesEdge

DirectRFP

SupplierSelect

Paperless Proposal

Synlio

Proposify

Qwilr

Expedience Software

ProcurePort

Qorus Software

R3 WinCenter

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

On-premises

Cloud-Based

Market segment by Application, split into

Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

Large Enterprises

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Request for Proposal (RFP) Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Request for Proposal (RFP) Software development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Request for Proposal (RFP) Software are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Request for Proposal (RFP) Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 On-premises

1.4.3 Cloud-Based

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Request for Proposal (RFP) Software Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

1.5.3 Large Enterprises

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 Request for Proposal (RFP) Software Market Size

2.2 Request for Proposal (RFP) Software Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Request for Proposal (RFP) Software Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Request for Proposal (RFP) Software Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Request for Proposal (RFP) Software Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Request for Proposal (RFP) Software Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Request for Proposal (RFP) Software Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Request for Proposal (RFP) Software Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2 Request for Proposal (RFP) Software Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Request for Proposal (RFP) Software Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Request for Proposal (RFP) Software Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Request for Proposal (RFP) Software Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Request for Proposal (RFP) Software Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Five: United States

5.1 United States Request for Proposal (RFP) Software Market Size (2013-2018)

5.2 Request for Proposal (RFP) Software Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Request for Proposal (RFP) Software Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Request for Proposal (RFP) Software Market Size by Application

Chapter Six: Europe

6.1 Europe Request for Proposal (RFP) Software Market Size (2013-2018)

6.2 Request for Proposal (RFP) Software Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Request for Proposal (RFP) Software Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Request for Proposal (RFP) Software Market Size by Application

Chapter Seven: China

7.1 China Request for Proposal (RFP) Software Market Size (2013-2018)

7.2 Request for Proposal (RFP) Software Key Players in China

7.3 China Request for Proposal (RFP) Software Market Size by Type

7.4 China Request for Proposal (RFP) Software Market Size by Application

Chapter Eight: Japan

8.1 Japan Request for Proposal (RFP) Software Market Size (2013-2018)

8.2 Request for Proposal (RFP) Software Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Request for Proposal (RFP) Software Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Request for Proposal (RFP) Software Market Size by Application

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Request for Proposal (RFP) Software Market Size (2013-2018)

9.2 Request for Proposal (RFP) Software Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Request for Proposal (RFP) Software Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Request for Proposal (RFP) Software Market Size by Application

Chapter Ten: India

10.1 India Request for Proposal (RFP) Software Market Size (2013-2018)

10.2 Request for Proposal (RFP) Software Key Players in India

10.3 India Request for Proposal (RFP) Software Market Size by Type

10.4 India Request for Proposal (RFP) Software Market Size by Application

Chapter Eleven: Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Request for Proposal (RFP) Software Market Size (2013-2018)

11.2 Request for Proposal (RFP) Software Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Request for Proposal (RFP) Software Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Request for Proposal (RFP) Software Market Size by Application

Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles

12.1 RFPIO

12.1.1 RFPIO Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Request for Proposal (RFP) Software Introduction

12.1.4 RFPIO Revenue in Request for Proposal (RFP) Software Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 RFPIO Recent Development

12.2 Loopio

12.2.1 Loopio Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Request for Proposal (RFP) Software Introduction

12.2.4 Loopio Revenue in Request for Proposal (RFP) Software Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 Loopio Recent Development

12.3 RFP365

12.3.1 RFP36Chapter Five: Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Request for Proposal (RFP) Software Introduction

12.3.4 RFP36Chapter Five: Revenue in Request for Proposal (RFP) Software Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 RFP36Chapter Five: Recent Development

12.4 PandaDoc

12.4.1 PandaDoc Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Request for Proposal (RFP) Software Introduction

12.4.4 PandaDoc Revenue in Request for Proposal (RFP) Software Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 PandaDoc Recent Development

12.5 Qvidian (Upland Software)

12.5.1 Qvidian (Upland Software) Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Request for Proposal (RFP) Software Introduction

12.5.4 Qvidian (Upland Software) Revenue in Request for Proposal (RFP) Software Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 Qvidian (Upland Software) Recent Development

12.6 DeltaBid

12.6.1 DeltaBid Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Request for Proposal (RFP) Software Introduction

12.6.4 DeltaBid Revenue in Request for Proposal (RFP) Software Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 DeltaBid Recent Development

12.7 SalesEdge

12.7.1 SalesEdge Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Request for Proposal (RFP) Software Introduction

12.7.4 SalesEdge Revenue in Request for Proposal (RFP) Software Business (2013-2018)

12.7.5 SalesEdge Recent Development

12.8 DirectRFP

12.8.1 DirectRFP Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Request for Proposal (RFP) Software Introduction

12.8.4 DirectRFP Revenue in Request for Proposal (RFP) Software Business (2013-2018)

12.8.5 DirectRFP Recent Development

12.9 SupplierSelect

12.9.1 SupplierSelect Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Request for Proposal (RFP) Software Introduction

12.9.4 SupplierSelect Revenue in Request for Proposal (RFP) Software Business (2013-2018)

12.9.5 SupplierSelect Recent Development

12.10 Paperless Proposal

12.10.1 Paperless Proposal Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Request for Proposal (RFP) Software Introduction

12.10.4 Paperless Proposal Revenue in Request for Proposal (RFP) Software Business (2013-2018)

12.10.5 Paperless Proposal Recent Development

12.11 Synlio

12.12 Proposify

12.13 Qwilr

12.14 Expedience Software

12.15 ProcurePort

12.16 Qorus Software

12.17 RChapter Three: WinCenter

Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)

Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

