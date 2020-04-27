Protein ingredients for sports nutrition Market Enhancement And Its growth prospects forecast 2020 to 2027

Protein ingredients for sports nutrition market is expected to grow with the potential growth rate of 6.6% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Various innovations and advancements in terms of protein ingredients development and commercialization are acting as growth drivers for the market.

Protein ingredients are the various functional food ingredients extracted either from plant-based or animal-based sources to incorporate better nutritional content and characteristics for the different applications that they are being utilized in.

The Major players profiled in this report include Archer Daniels Midland Company, Cargill, Incorporated, AMCO Proteins, Arla Foods Ingredients Group P/S, Fonterra Co-operative Group, Burcon, Roquette Frères, Hilmar Ingredients, Batory Foods, FrieslandCampina, GELITA AG, Axiom Foods, Inc., Bunge Limited, Glanbia plc

High awareness and consumer concerns for their fitness and health maintenance are expected to drive the market growth for protein ingredients for sports nutrition. Increasing involvement of individuals in organized sports and other fitness related activities resulting in high adoption rate for personal and healthcare products, this trend will subsequently result in better adoption rate for the market.

Growing concerns for the utilization of soy proteins having GMO origin is expected to act as market restrictors of protein ingredients for sports nutrition market. Various regulations against the consumption of gelatin in terms of cultural and regional differences are restricting the market growth.

This market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localised market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on Data Bridge Market Research protein ingredients for sports nutrition market contact us for an Analyst Brief our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.

By Source (Animal, Plant), Form (Dry, Liquid),

Type (Concentrate, Isolate, Others)

Protein Ingredients for Sports Nutrition Market Country Level Analysis

Protein ingredients for sports nutrition market is analysed and market size, volume information is provided by country, source, form and type as referenced above.

The countries covered in the market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Denmark, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, New Zealand, Vietnam, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific in Asia-Pacific, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa as a part of Middle East and Africa, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the market of protein ingredients for sports nutrition because of the improvements in sports infrastructure of this region, resulting in high demands for protein ingredients from the sports nutrition product manufacturing industries. Europe will follow close behind having the second largest market share due to the growing volume of consumption for functional food ingredients and products.

In February 2019, GELITA AG exhibited their latest innovations and product offerings for nutritional supplement category during the “Natural Products Expo West”. GELITA AG announced the introduction of a number of bioactive collagen peptides to better optimize tendons and ligament strength in the consumer, with the application particularly efficient for sports nutritional products.

