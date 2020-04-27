Organic Snacks Market: Surging Demand Motivated by Modernization Set to Uphold Higher Revenue

The research report titled Organic Snacks Market has been recently broadcasted a new study to its research portfolio by Facto Market Insights. The study discusses the prime market growth factors along with future projections expected to impact the organic snacks market during the period between 2018 and 2025. Readers can gain knowledge related to prime market facets such as market size, Y-o-Y growth and market dynamics, which are projected to change during the stated forecast period. Furthermore, the report examines the target market based on market size, revenue and geography; making it quite useful for the readers.

Get a Sample PDF of this Market Report at https://www.factomarketinsights.com/sample/278

The global organic snacks market was valued at $8,783.2 million in 2017, and is expected to garner $24,035.2 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 13.6% from 2018 to 2025. Snacks are small servings of food eaten between main meals. Snacks are found in various forms such as packaged snack foods and other processed foods. Organic snacks are non-GMO and contain organic ingredients in the food products. Organic snacks are made from USDA-certified organic and non-GMO ingredients that are gluten-free and are healthy for snacking. Organic snack foods are products that contain nutritious and healthy ingredients such as proteins, vitamins, and minerals.

The organic snack foods such as potato chips, tortilla chips, corn chips; bakery products such as pancakes, bagel, pretzels, cookies; and confectionery such as candies, chocolates, raisins, etc. contain organic ingredients that are nutritious and gluten-free as compared with conventional snacks. The organic snack foods are typically designed to be portable, healthy, nutritious, and satisfying by the taste. The organic snack foods market is witnessing rapid growth due to increase in the health awareness among people in consumption of organic foods that are beneficial for the body.

The global organic snack market is driven by increase in health consciousness and importance of consumption of organic foods by the people due to harmful side effects of conventional snacks such as increase in obesity, rise in calorie content of the body, and less nutritional benefits. In addition, rise in inclination for on-the-go snacking, growth in demand for organic food, and increase in spending capacity of people, especially in emerging economies, fuel the growth of the organic snacks market. Furthermore, increase in adoption of organic farming practices in various developed region is one of the top impacting factors driving the growth of the organic snack food market.

Read Detailed Index of full Research Study at https://www.factomarketinsights.com/report/278/organic-snacks-market-amr

Moreover, growth of retail network especially in the emerging economies and increase in consumption of convenient goods drive the global organic snacks market growth. However, high cost of production hampers the widespread adoption and act as the major restraint for the global organic snacks market. On the contrary, rise in disposable income and increase in willingness of people on buying premium and environment-friendly products in the emerging nations are expected to provide opportunities for the market growth in the coming years.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

Product Type

o Nutrition Bars

o Candy Bars

o Salty Snacks

o Nuts

o Others

Distribution Channel

o Retail Stores

o Supermarket/Hypermarket

o Convenience Stores

o E-commerce

• Generation

o Millennial (18–34)

o Generation X (34–50)

o Baby Boomers (51–69)

By Region

o North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

o Europe

UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

o Asia-Pacific

China

India

Australia

South Korea

Indonesia

Thailand

Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

o LAMEA

Brazil

Argentina

UAE

Rest of LAMEA

Ask our Expert if You Have a Query at https://www.factomarketinsights.com/enquiry/278

About Us

Facto Market Insights is one of the leading providers of market intelligence products and services. We offer reports on over 10+ industries and update our collection daily which helps our clients to access database of expert market insights on global industries, companies, products, and trends.

Our in-house research experts have a wealth of knowledge in their respective domains. With Facto Market Research, you always have the choice of getting customized report free of cost (upto 10%). Our support team will help you customize the report and scope as per your business needs. This ensures that you are making the right purchase decision.

Contact Us