Opportunities in the Western Europe Savory Snacks Sector: Analysis of Opportunities Offered by High Growth Economies
This report brings together multiple data sources to provide a comprehensive overview of the region\’s savory snacks sector. It includes market overview, high growth country analysis, top brands, key distribution channels, packaging formats and case studies.
The report includes –
– Western Europe was the third largest region in the global savory snacks sector in 2017
– The share of savory snacks is low when compared to other food sectors in Western Europe in 2017
– France had high private label penetration in the overall savory snacks sector in 2017
– Hypermarkets & supermarkets was the leading distribution channel in the Western Europe savory snacks sector
– Flexible packaging was the most widely used package material in the Western European savory snacks sector.
Scope
This report brings together multiple data sources to provide a comprehensive overview of the Western Europe savory snacks sector. It includes analysis on the following –
– Sector overview: provides overview of the sector size, value and volume growth analysis, across regions.
– Change in consumption: analysis on the shift in consumption of savory snacks by markets across the key countries in the Western Europe region.
– High potential countries: provides risk-reward analysis of top four high potential countries in the Western Europe region based on market assessment, economic development, socio-demographic, governance indicators, and technological infrastructure.
– Country analysis: provides deep-dive analysis of four high potential countries covering value growth during 2017-2022, key challenges, consumer demographics, and key trends supported with product examples. It also includes analysis of the key challenges faced and future outlook for the region.
– Health & wellness analysis: provides insights on the health & wellness products in terms of value and percentage share in the overall savory snacks sector during 2012-2022. The analysis includes key health & wellness attributes and consumer benefits driving the sales of savory snacks products in the Western Europe region, in 2017. It also covers the market share of leading companies offering savory snacks with health & wellness attributes in the same year.
– Brand analysis: provides an overview of leading brands in the Western Europe region, besides analyzing the growth of private labels in the region.
– Key distribution channels: provides analysis on the leading distribution channels for savory snacks across the key countries in the Western Europe region, in 2017. It covers five distribution channels – hypermarkets & supermarkets, convenience stores, food & drinks specialists, department stores and others that include – cash & carries and warehouse clubs, ‘dollar stores’, e-retailers, and general retailers.
– Preferred packaging formats: the report provides percentage share (in 2017) and growth analysis (during 2012-2022) for various packaging materials, container, closure, and outer types based on the volume sales (by pack units) of savory snacks.
Reasons to buy
– Manufacturing and retailers seek latest information on how the market is evolving to formulate their sales and marketing strategies. There is also demand for authentic market data with a high level of detail. This report has been created to provide its readers with up-to-date information and analysis to uncover emerging opportunities of growth within the sector in the region.
– The report provides a detailed analysis of the countries in the region, covering the key challenges, competitive landscape and demographic analysis , that can help companies gain insight into the country specific nuances
– The analysts have also placed a significant emphasis on the key trends that drive consumer choice and the future opportunities that can be explored in the region, than can help companies in revenue expansion
– To gain competitive intelligence about leading brands in the sector in the region with information about their market share and growth rates.
Companies Mentioned:
PepsiCo
Intersnack Group GmbH & Co. KG
The Kellogg Company
The Lorenz Bahlsen Snack-World Gmbh & Co. Kg
Orkla Group
Snyder\’s-Lance, Inc.
Unichips Italia Spa
Borges Mediterranean Group
Shearer`s Foods, Inc.
Grefusa S.L
Table of Contents
1. Executive summary
2. Market size and growth analysis (region analysis)
Market size in context – Western Europe compared to other regions
Growth analysis by region
Growth analysis by country
Growth analysis by category
3. Identifying high potential countries in Western Europe
High potential countries in Western Europe
Identifying high potential countries – methodology
Identifying high potential countries – risk, reward and opportunity analysis
4. Market size and growth analysis (high potential countries in Western Europe )
High potential countries in Western Europe – overview
Growth contribution analysis by country
Share of savory snacks compared to other food sectors
Change in consumption levels by country and categories
Per capita consumption and expenditure analysis
5. Country profiles (high potential countries in Western Europe )
Sweden
The UK
France
Germany
6. Success stories
7. Company and Brand Analysis
Brand Share analysis in the savory snacks sector
Top companies in Western Europe savory snacks
Top brands in Western Europe savory snacks
Private Label penetration in the savory snacks sector
8. Health & Wellness Analysis
Health & Wellness Analysis – Overview
Health & Wellness Analysis – Growth contribution by country
Health & Wellness Analysis – Key product attributes and consumer benefits
Health & wellness analysis – key product attributes and consumer benefits
Leading health & wellness companies by market share
9. Key Distribution Channels
