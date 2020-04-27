Opportunities in the Western Europe Savory Snacks Sector: Analysis of Opportunities Offered by High Growth Economies

This report brings together multiple data sources to provide a comprehensive overview of the region\’s savory snacks sector. It includes market overview, high growth country analysis, top brands, key distribution channels, packaging formats and case studies.

The report includes –

– Western Europe was the third largest region in the global savory snacks sector in 2017

– The share of savory snacks is low when compared to other food sectors in Western Europe in 2017

– France had high private label penetration in the overall savory snacks sector in 2017

– Hypermarkets & supermarkets was the leading distribution channel in the Western Europe savory snacks sector

– Flexible packaging was the most widely used package material in the Western European savory snacks sector.

Scope

This report brings together multiple data sources to provide a comprehensive overview of the Western Europe savory snacks sector. It includes analysis on the following –

– Sector overview: provides overview of the sector size, value and volume growth analysis, across regions.

– Change in consumption: analysis on the shift in consumption of savory snacks by markets across the key countries in the Western Europe region.

– High potential countries: provides risk-reward analysis of top four high potential countries in the Western Europe region based on market assessment, economic development, socio-demographic, governance indicators, and technological infrastructure.

– Country analysis: provides deep-dive analysis of four high potential countries covering value growth during 2017-2022, key challenges, consumer demographics, and key trends supported with product examples. It also includes analysis of the key challenges faced and future outlook for the region.

– Health & wellness analysis: provides insights on the health & wellness products in terms of value and percentage share in the overall savory snacks sector during 2012-2022. The analysis includes key health & wellness attributes and consumer benefits driving the sales of savory snacks products in the Western Europe region, in 2017. It also covers the market share of leading companies offering savory snacks with health & wellness attributes in the same year.

– Brand analysis: provides an overview of leading brands in the Western Europe region, besides analyzing the growth of private labels in the region.

– Key distribution channels: provides analysis on the leading distribution channels for savory snacks across the key countries in the Western Europe region, in 2017. It covers five distribution channels – hypermarkets & supermarkets, convenience stores, food & drinks specialists, department stores and others that include – cash & carries and warehouse clubs, ‘dollar stores’, e-retailers, and general retailers.

– Preferred packaging formats: the report provides percentage share (in 2017) and growth analysis (during 2012-2022) for various packaging materials, container, closure, and outer types based on the volume sales (by pack units) of savory snacks.

Companies Mentioned:

PepsiCo

Intersnack Group GmbH & Co. KG

The Kellogg Company

The Lorenz Bahlsen Snack-World Gmbh & Co. Kg

Orkla Group

Snyder\’s-Lance, Inc.

Unichips Italia Spa

Borges Mediterranean Group

Shearer`s Foods, Inc.

Grefusa S.L

Table of Contents

1. Executive summary

2. Market size and growth analysis (region analysis)

Market size in context – Western Europe compared to other regions

Growth analysis by region

Growth analysis by country

Growth analysis by category

3. Identifying high potential countries in Western Europe

High potential countries in Western Europe

Identifying high potential countries – methodology

Identifying high potential countries – risk, reward and opportunity analysis

4. Market size and growth analysis (high potential countries in Western Europe )

High potential countries in Western Europe – overview

Growth contribution analysis by country

Share of savory snacks compared to other food sectors

Change in consumption levels by country and categories

Per capita consumption and expenditure analysis

5. Country profiles (high potential countries in Western Europe )

Sweden

The UK

France

Germany

6. Success stories

7. Company and Brand Analysis

Brand Share analysis in the savory snacks sector

Top companies in Western Europe savory snacks

Top brands in Western Europe savory snacks

Private Label penetration in the savory snacks sector

8. Health & Wellness Analysis

Health & Wellness Analysis – Overview

Health & Wellness Analysis – Growth contribution by country

Health & Wellness Analysis – Key product attributes and consumer benefits

Health & wellness analysis – key product attributes and consumer benefits

Leading health & wellness companies by market share

9. Key Distribution Channels

Leadi

Continued….

