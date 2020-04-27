North America Pharmacy Automation Market 2020-2025 Incredible Growth Analysis || Leading Players – BD., Cerner Corporation, Omnicell, Inc., Capsa Healthcare, RxSafe;

North America Pharmacy Automation Market is estimated to hold the highest market share and growing with the healthy CAGR in the forecast period 2018 to 2025. The new market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025. The major factors contributing to the growth of the market includes factors such as increased demand of minimizing medication errors and advent of decentralization of pharmacies.

Some of the major players operating in this North America Pharmacy Automation Market are Kuka Aktiengesellschaft, AmerisourceBergen Corporation, BD., Cerner Corporation, Omnicell, Inc., Capsa Healthcare, RxSafe, LLC, ARxIUM, Talyst, LLC., among others.

North America Pharmacy Automation market analysis document contains basic, secondary and advanced information related to the global status, recent trends, market size, sales volume, market share, growth, future trends analysis, segment and forecasts from 2020 – 2025. Market research data included in this report lend a hand to businesses for planning of strategies related to investment, revenue generation, production, product launches, costing, inventory, purchasing and marketing. Furthermore, North America Pharmacy Automation report presents the data and information for actionable, most recent, and real-time market insights which makes it easier to even reach to the critical business decisions.

Market Segmentation: North America Pharmacy Automation Market

The North America pharmacy automation systems market is segmented on the basis of product into automated medication dispensing systems, automated packaging and labelling systems, automated storage and retrieval systems, automated table-top counters, others. In 2018, automated medication dispensing systems segment is anticipated to lead the market

The North America pharmacy automation market is segmented based on end-user into two retail pharmacies, inpatient pharmacies, outpatient pharmacies, pharmacy benefit management organizations and mail-order pharmacies. In 2018, Retail Pharmacies segment is expected to dominate the market.

Key Drivers: North America Pharmacy Automation Market

Some of the major factors driving the market for global pharmacy automation are increased demand for increased need of minimizing medication errors and introduction of decentralization of pharmacies.

Key Points: North America Pharmacy Automation Market

The centralized segment is dominating the Asia-Pacific pharmacy automation

The decentralized segment is expected to grow with the highest CAGR of 8.6% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.

