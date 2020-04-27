Next-generation Firewall Market: Surging Demand Motivated by Modernization Set to Uphold Higher Revenue

The research report titled Next-Generation Firewall Market has been recently broadcasted a new study to its research portfolio by Facto Market Insights. The study discusses the prime market growth factors along with future projections expected to impact the next-generation firewall market during the period between 2019 and 2025. Readers can gain knowledge related to prime market facets such as market size, Y-o-Y growth and market dynamics, which are projected to change during the stated forecast period. Furthermore, the report examines the target market based on market size, revenue and geography; making it quite useful for the readers.

A next-generation firewall (NGFW) is a network security solution, which includes additional features beyond traditional firewalls such as application awareness & control, cloud-delivered threat intelligence, and integrated intrusion prevention. NGFWs possess capabilities to block the entry of malware into a network, and are considered better equipped to tackle advanced persistent threats (APTs). In addition, these firewalls are considered as a low-cost option for organizations focusing on their basic security, as this technology incorporates antiviruses and other security applications into a single solution.

The global next-generation firewall market is segmented based on component, type, organization size, industry vertical, and region. Based on component, it is bifurcated into solution and services. Depending on type, the market is divided into hardware, virtual, and cloud. On the basis of organization size, it is bifurcated into large enterprises and SMEs. By industry vertical, it is classified into aerospace & defense, BFSI, public sector, retail, healthcare, IT & telecom, energy & utilities, manufacturing, and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The report analyzes the profiles of key players operating in the market, including Barracuda Networks, Check Point, Cisco, Forcepoint, Fortinet, Huawei, Juniper Networks, Palo Alto Networks, SonicWall, and Sophos. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

BY Component

• Solution

• Services

By Type

• Hardware

• Virtual

• Cloud-based

By Organization Size

• Large Enterprises

• SMEs

By Industry Vertical

• Aerospace & Defense

• BFSI

• Public Sector

• Retail

• Healthcare

• IT & Telecom

• Energy & Utilities

• Manufacturing

• Others

BY REGION

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

• Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Russia

o Italy

o Rest of Europe

• Asia-Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

• LAMEA

o Latin America

o Middle East

o Africa

KEY MARKET PLAYERS

• Barracuda Networks

• Check Point

• Cisco

• Forcepoint

• Fortinet

• Huawei

• Juniper Networks

• Palo Alto Networks

• SonicWall

• Sophos

