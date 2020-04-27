Meat Substitutes Market Overview by Type, Technological Advancements & Forecast to 2026

This Meat Substitutes market analysis report is a cautious investigation of current scenario of the market and future estimations which considers several market dynamics. Market research report acceptance is very essential for the business growth as it helps with the better decision making, enhancing revenue generation, prioritizing market goals and results in profitable business. It makes easy for industry to visualize what is already available in the market, what market anticipates, the competitive environment, and what should be done to surpass the competitor. The Meat Substitutes report not only aids to save valuable time but also adds credibility to the work that has been done to grow the business.

The Global Meat Substitutes Market is expected to reach USD 7.36 billion by 2025, from USD 4.33 billion in 2017, growing at a CAGR of 6.85% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2015 & 2016, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Global Meat Substitutes Market, By Category (Frozen, Refrigerated, Shelf-Stable), By Type (Tofu & Tofu Ingredients, Tempeh, Textured Vegetable Protein , Other Soy Products, Seitan, Quorn & Other Meat Substitutes), By Source (Soy, Wheat, Mycoprotein & Others), By Geography (APAC, Europe, Middle East, Africa, North America & South America)- Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

This market report defines the market trends and forecast the upcoming opportunities and threats of the meat substitutes market in the next 8 years. Meat substitutes are products, which are similar to actual meat in terms of taste, appearance and flavour. They are also a healthier and nutritional substitute. Meat substitutes are composed of ingredients such as soy, wheat, and others. Tofu is one of the most popular meat substitutes, and widely used as an alternative for pork, chicken, beef, and other meats. Increase in obesity rates and health problems like heart diseases, high blood pressure, diabetes, asthma, and others across the world. These health issues have declined consumption of meat, and promoting substitute meat products, which are high in nutritional value, have similar taste & texture as meat. Health benefits of meat substitutes over meat are a major growth factor among consumers. Other factors driving the market are innovative product launches by players operating in the market and attractive marketing and positioning strategies. However, a variety of low-cholesterol meat products available in the market including lean meats may restrict the growth of the market.

Amy’s Kitchen, Archer Daniels Midland, Beyond Meat, Blue Chip Group among others, ADM, DuPont, The Nisshin Ollio Group, Sonic Biochem Limited, MGP Ingredients, Garden Protein International, Beyond Meat, Amy’s Kitchen, Quorn Foods, KELLOGG NA CO., The Monday Campaigns, Inc ,Field Roast, Gardein, MorningStar Farms, The Kraft Heinz Company, LIGHTLIFE FOODS, Cauldron Foods, Sweet Earth Foods, Tofurky, and VBites, among others.

o Health benefits of meat substitutes

o Rising health concerns due to increasing obesity levels.

o Technological advancements to develop new product lines.

o Increased preference for vegetarian and vegan foods.

o Ill effects of consuming meat substitutes.

o Category

o Type

o Source

o Geography

o Based on category, the global meat substitutes market is segmented into frozen, refrigerated and shelf-stable.

o On the basis of type, the global meat substitutes market is segmented into tofu & tofu ingredients, tempeh, textured vegetable protein, other soy products, seitan, quorn and other meat substitutes. The other soy product is further sub segmented into miso, yaso, and natt�. The other meat substitute is further sub segmented into risofu, valess, lupine and pea protein.

o On the basis of source, the global meat substitutes market is segmented into soy, wheat, mycoprotein and other sources. The other sources is further sub segmented into rice, peas, pulses, and milk

By Geography

North America

o U.S.

o Canada,

o Mexico

Europe

o Germany

o France

o United Kingdom

o Italy

o Spain

o Russia

o Turkey

o Belgium

o Netherlands

o Switzerland

o Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

o Japan

o China

o South Korea

o India

o Australia

o Singapore

o Thailand

o Malaysia

o Indonesia

o Philippines

o Rest of Asia Pacific

South America

o Brazil

o Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

o South Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Rest of MEA

The global meat substitutes market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of meat substitutes market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

