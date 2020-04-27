Latest Report on Contactless Payment Terminals Market 2020-2024 with Global Overview

A new research report by ORBIS RESEARCH on the Global Contactless Payment Terminals Market offers a complete overview of the market share, size and segmentation. In addition, the report designed with the help of detailed qualitative insights, verifiable projections and historical data about the target size. The Global Contactless Payment Terminals Market study provides a complete analysis of the market segmentation such as types, regional markets, technology, and applications. This research report has been analyzed through comprehensive primary research such as surveys, interviews, and observations. The secondary research methodology includes trade journals, reputable paid sources, and body databases.

The report Global Contactless Payment Terminals Market also provides an extensive quantitative and qualitative evaluation by analyzing all the information collected from market participants and industry analysts across major facts in the industry’s value chain. In addition, the research report offers a separate study of major trends of the global Contactless Payment Terminals market. The research report also projects the attractiveness of every major segments during the prediction period such as market statistics, competitive landscape, industry facts & figures, sales channels, revenue and business strategies.

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/3586386

Market Overview

The global contactless payment terminals market was valued at USD 10.51 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 40.58 billion by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 25.86% during the forecast year 2019-2024. Due to the rising need for cashless payments and ease of transactions, contactless payments have gained prominence, in the payment technologies market. There has been a rapid rise in cashless transactions, over the past few years.

– The pace with which the payments can be processed is making contactless payment lucrative for businesses and the faster checkout times, along with the ease of payments, are making users upgrade their cards to contactless ones.

– Contactless payments with a contactless card, payment-enabled mobile, or wearable device at a contactless-enabled checkout terminal, are witnessing increasing adoption.

– While increasing internet penetration is driving the growth of the contactless payment terminals market, concerns over the security of information that is visible through such terminals is set to hinder the growth to some extent.

Scope of the Report

Contactless payment systems are credit card, debit cards, smart cards or other devices, including smartphones and other mobile devices that uses radio-frequency identification (RFID) or near field communication (NFC, e.g Google Pay, Apple Pay, Fitbit Pay, Merpay or any bank mobile application that support Contactless) for making secure payments. Contactless Payment can be made with different technologies like Bluetooth, NFC, RFID which can be used for payment modes with various device like PoS, MPoS, etc across different industries.

Key Market Trends

Increasing Internet Penetration to Drive the Contactless Payment Terminals Market

– The growth of the contactless payment terminals market will be driven by internet penetration as a strong internet connection is the backbone of this payment method.

– The number of internet users in 2018 reached more than 4 billion, depicting a 7% year-on-year growth rate.

– Moreover, with increasing digitization and smart cities, people will be more inclined towards contactless payment methods as they offer convenience and quicker checkout time.

– Also, smartphone manufacturers are coming out with contactless payment methods such as Samsung Pay. All this will aid the contactless payment terminals market to grow.

– Moreover, North America has the highest internet penetration rate followed by Europe, Australia, Latin America. The world average of internet penetration rate is 56.80 %. With increasing penetration level of the internet, people are adapting themselves to new technology and they are becoming more technology oriented. This boost the contactless payment market.

– Applications like Google Pay, Apple Pay, Samsung Pay & many more are driving the market by providing easy to use, one tap money transfer, rewards and lot of other perks.

Europe to Have Largest Share in the Contactless Payment Terminals Market

– Owing to increasing smart card rollouts and technological advancements, Europe is expected to lead the market with the largest share.

– According to the Electronic Transactions Association (ETA), contactless payments on the Mastercard and Maestro networks grew by 145% in Europe, in 2018. Growth in contactless payments was robust across multiple countries in Europe, thus driving interest in wearable payments.

– According to UK Finance, there were 1.6 billion debit and credit card transactions in the UK. Nearly a third of all card transactions in the UK were made using contactless cards. There were 642 million contactless card transactions in January 2019, a 19.5 percent increase from 537 million a year earlier.

– Moreover, banks are integrating with mobile payment apps in the European region, owing to the increasing adoption of smartphones. For instance, Apple is integrating with Monzo.

Competitive Landscape

The contactless payment terminals market is consolidated due to few players are having the major share of the market. Moreover, due to the lack of awareness of consumer towards contactless cards and concern over the security issue is making the market tough to enter for new players. Some of the key players in the market are Gemalto NV (Thales Group), OTI, VeriFone Systems Inc., Hewlett Packard, Ingenico Group SA, among others.

– April 2019 – OTI, a global provider of near field communication (NFC) and cashless payment solutions, announced that it had received a significant order for more than 6,000 advanced payment systems for use in Russian rail ticketing systems.

– April 2019 – Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) worked alongside Saudi Payments to provide an agile infrastructure to enable contactless (NFC) payments by mobile. The solution, built on HPE Synergy and using HPE 3PAR and HPE Synergy Image Streamer, provides an agile infrastructure, the highest levels of application performance and the fastest provisioning process, whilst meeting anticipated compliance standards.

Reasons to Purchase this report:

– The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

– Report customization as per the client’s requirements

– 3 months of analyst support

Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/3586386

Table of Contents

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.2.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.2.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.2.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.2.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.2.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

4.3 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.4 Market Drivers

4.4.1 Reduction in Queuing Time and Quicker Checkout Time

4.4.2 Convenience and Ease Associated with Contactless Payments

4.5 Market Restraints

4.5.1 Security Concerns in Digital Payment

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Technology

5.1.1 Bluetooth

5.1.2 Infrared

5.1.3 Radio-frequency Identification (RFID)

5.1.4 Near Field Communication (NFC)

5.1.5 Carrier-based

5.1.6 Wi-Fi

5.2 By Payment Mode

5.2.1 Account-based

5.2.2 Credit/Debit Card

5.2.3 Stored Value

5.2.4 Smart Card

5.2.5 Other Payment Modes

5.3 By Device

5.3.1 Integrated POS

5.3.2 mPOS

5.3.3 PDA

5.3.4 Unattended Terminal

5.3.5 Contactless Reader

5.3.6 Other Devices

5.4 By End-user Industry

5.4.1 Retail

5.4.2 Transport

5.4.3 Banking

5.4.4 Government

5.4.5 Healthcare

5.4.6 Education

5.4.7 Other End-user Industries

5.5 Geography

5.5.1 North America

5.5.1.1 United States

5.5.1.2 Canada

5.5.2 Europe

5.5.2.1 United Kingdom

5.5.2.2 Germany

5.5.2.3 France

5.5.2.4 Rest of Europe

5.5.3 Asia-Pacific

5.5.3.1 China

5.5.3.2 Japan

5.5.3.3 India

5.5.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.5.4 Latin America

5.5.4.1 Brazil

5.5.4.2 Argentina

5.5.4.3 Mexico

5.5.4.4 Rest of Latin America

5.5.5 Middle East & Africa

5.5.5.1 UAE

5.5.5.2 Saudi Arabia

5.5.5.3 South Africa

5.5.5.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Gemalto NV (Thales Group)

6.1.2 OTI Global

6.1.3 VeriFone Systems Inc

6.1.4 Visiontek

6.1.5 Ingenico Group SA

6.1.6 Hewlett Packard Enterprise

6.1.7 Castles Technologies

6.1.8 ID Tech Solutions

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155