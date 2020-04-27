Hyperscale Data Center Market In-depth Insights by 2025

Hyperscale Data Center Market: Snapshot

With the increasing need for decline in operational expenditures and high application performance, the global market for hyperscale data center is displaying a significant increase in its size. The rise in the spending on data center technology is also boosting the growth of this market substantially. Additionally, the escalating number of users, adopting solutions, which assist them in scaling their infrastructure with the increasing demand, is likely to propel this market in the years to come.

Cloud providers, enterprises, and colocation vendors have emerged as the main users of hyperscale data centers across the world. Since hyperscale data center is a vital commodity for the construction of a scalable and robust cloud, it is used by a large number of cloud service providers. Enterprises mostly have their hyperscale data centers within their premises; however, they, sometime, contract out it to colocation service vendors.

Servers and networks are the main components of the global hyperscale data center market. As the increase in the operational complexities and the augment in the demand from end users has raised the requirement for technically advanced and more efficient hyperscale data centers, the need for cutting-edge hardware and networking component has also increased across the world.

Global Hyperscale Data Center Market: Overview

Hyperscale data centers are created to provide a single, massively scalable compute architecture. The architecture is essentially comprised of small, separate servers, called nodes, which provide compute, storage, and networking. These nodes are then brought together and managed as a whole. Nodes are usually deployed from inexpensive, off the shelf servers.

The primary objective of hyperscale architecture is to keep in the initial investment in check by starting on a small scale. Depending upon demand, new nodes can be added to the cluster resulting in an extension of the initial infrastructure. Hyperscale data centers, a part of the IT infrastructure domain, have been mostly leveraged by international internet giants, namely Google and Amazon. Going forward their market looks promising.

A report by TMR Research throws light on important facets of the global market for hyperscale data center. It furnishes a qualitative analysis of the growth drivers and restraints in the market and chronicles the prevalent trends in it. It also offers a detailed assessment of the competitive landscape and identifies key players contributing towards the growth of the global market for hyperscale data center. The report leverages market-leading analytical tools to gauge the opportunities and threats awaiting players in the market.

Global Hyperscale Data Center Market: Trends and Opportunities

Energy efficiency, usefulness in a gamut of industries, open compute project, and lessened ownership cost are some of the unique perceived benefits of hyperscale data centers. Such advantages have driven their demand so far from consumers wanting to tackle the growing operational complexities that traditional data centers are unable to resolve. There are three types of hyperscale data centers – cloud providers, colocation providers, and enterprises.

Based on application, the global hyperscale data center market can be segmented into IT and telecom, healthcare, banking, financial services, and insurance, government utilities, energy, and manufacturing, among others. A booming IT services industry has substantially upped the demand for hyperscale data centers in the IT and telecom industry. Depending upon the component again, the market can be categorized into server, networking, etc. Among them, the server segment leads the market and going forward too is slated to hold onto its dominant share.

Factors serving as bottleneck to the growth in the global market for hyperscale data centers are power failures and generation of a lot of heat.

Global Hyperscale Data Center Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the key segments in the global market for hyperscale data center management are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. Among them, Asia-Pacific is slated to gain most market share in the near future on account of the growing demand for cloud service from small, medium, and large enterprises and swift take-up of hyperscale data center architecture and technologies by various industries in the region. The IT and telecommunications industry has been generating the most revenue so far and in the near future the banking, financial services, and insurance segment will gross maximum revenue in Asia Pacific. Countries such as India, China, and Japan are at the forefront of driving demand in the Asia Pacific market.

Companies Mentioned in the Report

To assess the competition prevailing in the global market for hyperscale data center, the report profiles companies such as Intel Corporation, Hewlett-Packard, Nlyte Software, Sandisk Corporation, Cisco Systems, INC., Ericsson, and International Business Machines Corporation.

