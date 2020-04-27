“Health and Wellness Opportunities in the Meat Sector”, report brings together multiple data sources to provide a comprehensive overview of the global health & wellness (H&W) meat sector. It includes analysis of the overall H&W meat sector globally, including what is the current market size (2018) with projected growth over the next five years (2018-2023) and how the key categories will develop in the future; key product attributes and key consumer benefits by each region in the sector; key trends in the top four categories by value; and market share of leading companies offering H&W meat products in 2018.

Request a sample of this report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2663601

Key Highlights

– Rising health awareness, increasing purchasing power of consumers and ageing population, who are more conscious about their health and nutrition, are the major factors driving the market

– The global H&W market for meat was valued at US$60.2 billion in 2018, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 2.3% during 2018-2023. Rising prevalence of lifestyle diseases, growing health awareness, and increasing consumer purchasing power are the main factors driving the market. H&W meat products are primarily marketed with health claims such as reduced fat and natural.

– ‘Naturally healthy’ and ‘food minus’ are the major H&W attributes that play pivotal roles in driving the demand for meat products worldwide

– Fresh, natural & pure continues to be the primary consumption trend across the key H&W categories, which is fueling the growth of products tagged as “free from” and “no artificial additives”

– Tyson Foods, Inc. was the leading player in the global H&W meat sector, accounting for 3.8% value share in 2018, followed byButterball, LLC with 2.3% share.

Scope

This report brings together multiple data sources to provide a comprehensive overview of the global health & wellness (H&W) meat sector. It includes analysis on the following –

– Market overview: This section provides an overview of the overall H&W meat sector globally, including what is the current market size (2018) with projected growth over the next five years (2018-2023) and how the key categories will develop in the future. The section also highlights opportunities for manufacturers, before then presenting the growth drivers for the market and challenges faced by manufacturers/retailers. The section also outlines the changing innovative landscape of global meat sector in the H&W space with time.

– Regional analysis: GlobalData has segmented the global market into six key regions- Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, North America, Latin America, Western Europe, and Eastern Europe. This section will first go through an analysis on key product attributes and key consumer benefits by each region in the sector, before then presenting a section on each of the regions in detail – discussing how market for H&W will grow compared to market excluding H&W during 2018-2023. It also highlights top three countries in each of the regions by market value in 2018 and the three fastest growing countries by value during 2018-2023.

– Category analysis: This section first provides an overview on current trends in the overall sector; in terms of ingredients, product claims, labelling and packaging and; how they will shape up in the future. The report section will then look at key trends in the top four categories by value- Chilled raw packaged meat – whole cuts, Chilled raw packaged meat – processed, frozen meat and fresh meat-counter along with product attributes, and consumer benefits driving the demand for H&W meat products.

– Company share analysis: This section of the report covers the market share of leading companies offering H&W meat products in 2018.

Reasons to buy

– To have a thorough fact based analysis with information about the global H&W meat sector across the six regions in value terms and the underlying factors that are driving the sales

– To gain confidence to make the correct business decisions based on a detailed analysis of the global H&W meat sector and to identify opportunities in the most sought after product attributes and consumer benefits

– The analysts have placed a significant emphasis on the mega trends in the key H&W categories, analyzing the product attributes and consumer benefits that drive consumer choice and will provide a clear picture about the future opportunities that can be explored across the regions, resulting in revenue expansion

– To gain competitive intelligence about leading companies in the H&W meat sector at global and regional level with information about their category share..

Companies Mentioned:

Tyson Foods Inc.

Butterball LLC

Hormel Foods Corporation

Maple Leaf Foods Inc.

Piller`s Fine Foods

Make an enquiry of this report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/2663601

Table of Contents

Executive summary

Market overview

Global overview

H&W evolution

H&W analysis by region

Key growth drivers and inhibitors

Regional analysis

Growth analysis of meat categories – H&W compared to categories excluding H&W

Category analysis

Key trends

Growth analysis by key product attributes

Growth analysis by key consumer benefits

Company share analysis

Leading companies by region

Case studies

Future outlook

Appendix

Continued….

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.