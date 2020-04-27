Global Third-Party Logistics Market 2020: Industry Analysis by Size, Share, Demand, Growth rate and Forecasts Till 2025

In 2017, the global Third-Party Logistics market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2388540

The key players covered in this study

CEVA Logistics

DB Schenker

UPS Supply Chain Solutions

Deutsche Post DHL

Kuehne + Nagel

Nippon Express

C.H. Robinson

CJ Korea Express

Dachser

Damco International

DSV

Expeditors

GEFCO

Hellmann Worldwide Logistics

J.B. Hunt Transport

XPO Logistics

Yusen Logistics

Ryder System

SNCF Logistics

Toll Holdings

Agility Logistics

Bollore Logistics

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

B2B

B2C

C2C

Market segment by Application, split into

Manufacturing

Consumer Goods

Retail

Automotive

Food and Beverage

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Third-Party Logistics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Third-Party Logistics development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Third-Party Logistics are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-third-party-logistics-market-size-status-and-forecast-2018-2025

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Third-Party Logistics Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 B2B

1.4.3 B2C

1.4.4 C2C

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Third-Party Logistics Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Manufacturing

1.5.3 Consumer Goods

1.5.4 Retail

1.5.5 Automotive

1.5.6 Food and Beverage

1.5.7 Other

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 Third-Party Logistics Market Size

2.2 Third-Party Logistics Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Third-Party Logistics Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Third-Party Logistics Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Third-Party Logistics Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Third-Party Logistics Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Third-Party Logistics Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Third-Party Logistics Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2 Third-Party Logistics Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Third-Party Logistics Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Third-Party Logistics Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Third-Party Logistics Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Third-Party Logistics Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Five: United States

5.1 United States Third-Party Logistics Market Size (2013-2018)

5.2 Third-Party Logistics Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Third-Party Logistics Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Third-Party Logistics Market Size by Application

Chapter Six: Europe

6.1 Europe Third-Party Logistics Market Size (2013-2018)

6.2 Third-Party Logistics Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Third-Party Logistics Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Third-Party Logistics Market Size by Application

Chapter Seven: China

7.1 China Third-Party Logistics Market Size (2013-2018)

7.2 Third-Party Logistics Key Players in China

7.3 China Third-Party Logistics Market Size by Type

7.4 China Third-Party Logistics Market Size by Application

Chapter Eight: Japan

8.1 Japan Third-Party Logistics Market Size (2013-2018)

8.2 Third-Party Logistics Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Third-Party Logistics Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Third-Party Logistics Market Size by Application

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Third-Party Logistics Market Size (2013-2018)

9.2 Third-Party Logistics Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Third-Party Logistics Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Third-Party Logistics Market Size by Application

Chapter Ten: India

10.1 India Third-Party Logistics Market Size (2013-2018)

10.2 Third-Party Logistics Key Players in India

10.3 India Third-Party Logistics Market Size by Type

10.4 India Third-Party Logistics Market Size by Application

Chapter Eleven: Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Third-Party Logistics Market Size (2013-2018)

11.2 Third-Party Logistics Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Third-Party Logistics Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Third-Party Logistics Market Size by Application

Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles

12.1 CEVA Logistics

12.1.1 CEVA Logistics Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Third-Party Logistics Introduction

12.1.4 CEVA Logistics Revenue in Third-Party Logistics Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 CEVA Logistics Recent Development

12.2 DB Schenker

12.2.1 DB Schenker Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Third-Party Logistics Introduction

12.2.4 DB Schenker Revenue in Third-Party Logistics Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 DB Schenker Recent Development

12.3 UPS Supply Chain Solutions

12.3.1 UPS Supply Chain Solutions Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Third-Party Logistics Introduction

12.3.4 UPS Supply Chain Solutions Revenue in Third-Party Logistics Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 UPS Supply Chain Solutions Recent Development

12.4 Deutsche Post DHL

12.4.1 Deutsche Post DHL Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Third-Party Logistics Introduction

12.4.4 Deutsche Post DHL Revenue in Third-Party Logistics Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 Deutsche Post DHL Recent Development

12.5 Kuehne + Nagel

12.5.1 Kuehne + Nagel Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Third-Party Logistics Introduction

12.5.4 Kuehne + Nagel Revenue in Third-Party Logistics Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 Kuehne + Nagel Recent Development

12.6 Nippon Express

12.6.1 Nippon Express Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Third-Party Logistics Introduction

12.6.4 Nippon Express Revenue in Third-Party Logistics Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 Nippon Express Recent Development

12.7 C.H. Robinson

12.7.1 C.H. Robinson Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Third-Party Logistics Introduction

12.7.4 C.H. Robinson Revenue in Third-Party Logistics Business (2013-2018)

12.7.5 C.H. Robinson Recent Development

12.8 CJ Korea Express

12.8.1 CJ Korea Express Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Third-Party Logistics Introduction

12.8.4 CJ Korea Express Revenue in Third-Party Logistics Business (2013-2018)

12.8.5 CJ Korea Express Recent Development

12.9 Dachser

12.9.1 Dachser Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Third-Party Logistics Introduction

12.9.4 Dachser Revenue in Third-Party Logistics Business (2013-2018)

12.9.5 Dachser Recent Development

12.10 Damco International

12.10.1 Damco International Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Third-Party Logistics Introduction

12.10.4 Damco International Revenue in Third-Party Logistics Business (2013-2018)

12.10.5 Damco International Recent Development

12.11 DSV

12.12 Expeditors

12.13 GEFCO

12.14 Hellmann Worldwide Logistics

12.15 J.B. Hunt Transport

12.16 XPO Logistics

12.17 Yusen Logistics

12.18 Ryder System

12.19 SNCF Logistics

12.20 Toll Holdings

12.21 Agility Logistics

12.22 Bollore Logistics

Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)

Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/2388540

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155