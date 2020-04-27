Global Third-Party Logistics Market 2020: Industry Analysis by Size, Share, Demand, Growth rate and Forecasts Till 2025
In 2017, the global Third-Party Logistics market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.
The key players covered in this study
CEVA Logistics
DB Schenker
UPS Supply Chain Solutions
Deutsche Post DHL
Kuehne + Nagel
Nippon Express
C.H. Robinson
CJ Korea Express
Dachser
Damco International
DSV
Expeditors
GEFCO
Hellmann Worldwide Logistics
J.B. Hunt Transport
XPO Logistics
Yusen Logistics
Ryder System
SNCF Logistics
Toll Holdings
Agility Logistics
Bollore Logistics
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
B2B
B2C
C2C
Market segment by Application, split into
Manufacturing
Consumer Goods
Retail
Automotive
Food and Beverage
Other
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Third-Party Logistics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Third-Party Logistics development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Third-Party Logistics are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Third-Party Logistics Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 B2B
1.4.3 B2C
1.4.4 C2C
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Third-Party Logistics Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Manufacturing
1.5.3 Consumer Goods
1.5.4 Retail
1.5.5 Automotive
1.5.6 Food and Beverage
1.5.7 Other
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
2.1 Third-Party Logistics Market Size
2.2 Third-Party Logistics Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Third-Party Logistics Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Third-Party Logistics Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Third-Party Logistics Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Third-Party Logistics Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global Third-Party Logistics Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global Third-Party Logistics Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.2 Third-Party Logistics Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Third-Party Logistics Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Third-Party Logistics Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Third-Party Logistics Market Size by Type (2013-2018)
4.2 Global Third-Party Logistics Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
Chapter Five: United States
5.1 United States Third-Party Logistics Market Size (2013-2018)
5.2 Third-Party Logistics Key Players in United States
5.3 United States Third-Party Logistics Market Size by Type
5.4 United States Third-Party Logistics Market Size by Application
Chapter Six: Europe
6.1 Europe Third-Party Logistics Market Size (2013-2018)
6.2 Third-Party Logistics Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe Third-Party Logistics Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe Third-Party Logistics Market Size by Application
Chapter Seven: China
7.1 China Third-Party Logistics Market Size (2013-2018)
7.2 Third-Party Logistics Key Players in China
7.3 China Third-Party Logistics Market Size by Type
7.4 China Third-Party Logistics Market Size by Application
Chapter Eight: Japan
8.1 Japan Third-Party Logistics Market Size (2013-2018)
8.2 Third-Party Logistics Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan Third-Party Logistics Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan Third-Party Logistics Market Size by Application
Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia Third-Party Logistics Market Size (2013-2018)
9.2 Third-Party Logistics Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia Third-Party Logistics Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia Third-Party Logistics Market Size by Application
Chapter Ten: India
10.1 India Third-Party Logistics Market Size (2013-2018)
10.2 Third-Party Logistics Key Players in India
10.3 India Third-Party Logistics Market Size by Type
10.4 India Third-Party Logistics Market Size by Application
Chapter Eleven: Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America Third-Party Logistics Market Size (2013-2018)
11.2 Third-Party Logistics Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America Third-Party Logistics Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America Third-Party Logistics Market Size by Application
Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles
12.1 CEVA Logistics
12.1.1 CEVA Logistics Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Third-Party Logistics Introduction
12.1.4 CEVA Logistics Revenue in Third-Party Logistics Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 CEVA Logistics Recent Development
12.2 DB Schenker
12.2.1 DB Schenker Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Third-Party Logistics Introduction
12.2.4 DB Schenker Revenue in Third-Party Logistics Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 DB Schenker Recent Development
12.3 UPS Supply Chain Solutions
12.3.1 UPS Supply Chain Solutions Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Third-Party Logistics Introduction
12.3.4 UPS Supply Chain Solutions Revenue in Third-Party Logistics Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 UPS Supply Chain Solutions Recent Development
12.4 Deutsche Post DHL
12.4.1 Deutsche Post DHL Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Third-Party Logistics Introduction
12.4.4 Deutsche Post DHL Revenue in Third-Party Logistics Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 Deutsche Post DHL Recent Development
12.5 Kuehne + Nagel
12.5.1 Kuehne + Nagel Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Third-Party Logistics Introduction
12.5.4 Kuehne + Nagel Revenue in Third-Party Logistics Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 Kuehne + Nagel Recent Development
12.6 Nippon Express
12.6.1 Nippon Express Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Third-Party Logistics Introduction
12.6.4 Nippon Express Revenue in Third-Party Logistics Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 Nippon Express Recent Development
12.7 C.H. Robinson
12.7.1 C.H. Robinson Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Third-Party Logistics Introduction
12.7.4 C.H. Robinson Revenue in Third-Party Logistics Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 C.H. Robinson Recent Development
12.8 CJ Korea Express
12.8.1 CJ Korea Express Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Third-Party Logistics Introduction
12.8.4 CJ Korea Express Revenue in Third-Party Logistics Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 CJ Korea Express Recent Development
12.9 Dachser
12.9.1 Dachser Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Third-Party Logistics Introduction
12.9.4 Dachser Revenue in Third-Party Logistics Business (2013-2018)
12.9.5 Dachser Recent Development
12.10 Damco International
12.10.1 Damco International Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Third-Party Logistics Introduction
12.10.4 Damco International Revenue in Third-Party Logistics Business (2013-2018)
12.10.5 Damco International Recent Development
12.11 DSV
12.12 Expeditors
12.13 GEFCO
12.14 Hellmann Worldwide Logistics
12.15 J.B. Hunt Transport
12.16 XPO Logistics
12.17 Yusen Logistics
12.18 Ryder System
12.19 SNCF Logistics
12.20 Toll Holdings
12.21 Agility Logistics
12.22 Bollore Logistics
Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)
Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
Chapter Fifteen: Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.1.2 Data Source
15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.1.2.2 Primary Sources
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
