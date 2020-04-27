Global Telecom Analytics Market 2020-2024 Latest Trends, Growth Strategies and Forecast Analysis

A new research report by ORBIS RESEARCH on the Global Telecom Analytics Market offers a complete overview of the market share, size and segmentation. In addition, the report designed with the help of detailed qualitative insights, verifiable projections and historical data about the target size. The Global Telecom Analytics Market study provides a complete analysis of the market segmentation such as types, regional markets, technology, and applications. This research report has been analyzed through comprehensive primary research such as surveys, interviews, and observations. The secondary research methodology includes trade journals, reputable paid sources, and body databases.

Market Overview

The global telecom analytics market is poised to grow at a CAGR of 32.75% during the forecast period (2019-2024). The need for reducing churn is more than ever important as the competition is increasing with the occurrence of new entrants, who provide lucrative deals that are generally inexpensive than that of the incumbents.

– The telecom analytics market combines many sophisticated business intelligence (BI) technologies, which satisfy the complex demands of the telecom industry. These include developing sales, reducing churn and deception, enhancing risk management, and decreasing operational costs.

– Telecom analytics service is expected to be hosted majorly on the cloud, because of a large number of mobile users in every region. Cloud hosting is also set to expand further, as more CSPs are adopting this, due to the expanding consumer base.

– Due to the proliferation of smart devices and increasing use of IP networks, the telecom industry is experiencing a resurgence of communications fraud. As attacks can come from any source at any moment, frauds have emerged as the most troublesome problem for the telecom market, demanding security.

– Owing to this, authorities are initiating regulations for telecom sector safety. In India, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India has issued stringent rules and penalties for failing to meet the voice quality benchmark. It is expected to increase the demand for network analytics solutions in the country.

Scope of the Report

Telecom analytics is a type of business intelligence specifically applied and packaged to satisfy the complex needs of telecommunication organizations. Telecom analytics is aimed at decreasing operational costs and maximizing profits by increasing sales, reducing fraud and improving risk management.

Key Market Trends

Network Analytics Segment to Hold Significant Market Share

– The network analytics feature brings visibility to the performance and behavior of the data center infrastructures This feature collects data and analyzes the latter using sophisticated algorithms.

– The rapid growth in global IP traffic and advent of 5G is expected in upcoming years will drive network communications making them an essential component of every business model for a communications company. Thus, network reliability and eliminating disruptions are expected to be a priority for many companies, thus, driving the demand for network analytics.

– The new generation of network analytics abilities can support better capacity planning and traffic management, with increasing mobile connections worldwide, major players are trying to provide more efficient service assurance to deliver a customer experience that reduces subscribers churn and increases revenues.

North America to Hold the Largest Market Share

– The United States is one of the largest markets for telecom analytics. Moreover, the country is home to some of the major players in the telecom analytics, which makes it a lucrative hub for innovation in the market.

– The demand for technology in various industries is expected to drive the telecom analytics market at a faster pace in the North American region.

– Moreover, North America has some of the world’s largest cellular service providers, who rely excessively on consumer feedback. Thus, by opting for telecom analytics, CSPs in the region can provide better quality service at high efficiency.

– Verizon, a telecommunications major in the United States, has deployed a variety of analytics and AI groups around the company. For instance, Data Science and Cognitive Intelligence group focuses on applying analytics and cognitive technology to Verizon’s interactions with customers. With other companies to follow this trend, the demand for customer analytics solutions is expected to increase.

Competitive Landscape

The telecom analytics market is very competitive and moving towards the fragmented stage as the market currently consists of many players. Several key players in the global telecom analytics market are in constant efforts to bring product advancements. A few prominent companies are entering into collaborations, and are also expanding their footprints in developing regions to consolidate their positions in the market. The major players are Huawei Technologies, SAP SE, Oracle Corp. among others.

– February 2018 – Pod Solutions and Subex announced a new partnership with telecom analytics solutions. Subex Secure is designed to provide security for IoT billing and connectivity services. The partnership with Subex is expected to enable Pod Solutions to develop advanced security services, allowing customers to rapidly create, deploy and bill mission critical IoT solutions with better security and resilience.

– February 2018 – The company announced the new version of Oracle Communications Network Charging and Control, which addresses communications, IoT, and cloud services. This new version aims to expand the reach of digital monetization portfolio to help service providers, mobile virtual network enablers and operators in high growth markets.

