Global Security Information & Event Management Market 2020-2024 Growth Drivers, End-Users, Recent Developments and Future Prediction

Market Overview

The Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) market is expected to register a CAGR of 9.87% during the forecast period (2019 – 2024). Security information and event management are based on real-time analysis of security alerts which are generated in organizations IT network applications and infrastructure. Owing to the increasing risks of cyber-attacks and security breaches in IT industry in the coming years and are anticipated to have high chances of critical information getting extracted from banks and IT companies. To eradicate these, major companies are adopting security information and event management solutions.

– Factors such as the rise in security concerns owing to many regulatory compliances as the government institutes have access to country’s financial data are also aiding the growth of the market

– With the growth in complexity of threat landscape and an increase in the number of the population using the internet, the market is expected to grow rapidly in a dynamic changing environment. Other than this growing adoption of BYOD trend, the constant threat of cybercrime, the complexity of SIEM solutions and high cost of ownership are also responsible for the growth of the market.

– Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard compliance originally drove SIEM adoption in large enterprises, however, concerns over advanced persistent threats have led smaller organizations to look at the benefits a SIEM managed security service provider can offer.

– Major factors such as high cost of deployment and scalability of security information and event management software are expected to hinder the market growth over the forecast period.

Scope of the Report

Security information and event management is a sophisticated technology, which includes mobile devices, cloud, and third-party threat intelligence in addition to the traditional sources such as endpoints, firewalls, system logs, and directory services. It is based on real-time analysis of security alerts which are generated in organisations IT network applications and infrastructure.

Key Market Trends

BFSI Expected to Witness Significant Growth

– SIEM solutions are used to protect banks against frauds. They offer invaluable visibility into ATM networks. Banking and financial services are the most critical sectors for fraudulent activities from both inside and outside, breaking all the breach records in comparison to other industries.

– For instance, crucial financial institution of Russia Ural FD Bank along with Jet Infosystems has established a security information and event management system based on HP ArcSight. The bank has acquired a reliable and convenient instrument that can promptly identify and investigate information security breaches. This resulted in dropping the turnaround time for incident response and investigation by 80%.

– According to a post on IBM’s Security Intelligence Blog, SIEM tools receive logs from ATM endpoints, controlling network server and employ correlation rules to help security analysts monitor things such as entries into the network, software integrity and antivirus feeds. This helps to deliver a comprehensive overview of the ATM network security posture at any moment.

North America to Hold Largest Market Share

North America is expected to retain its position as the largest market for security information and event management solutions, over the forecast period. Due to the large scale migration of blue-chip companies, North America has been witnessing huge technological growth in recent times.

The technological evolution has led to the evolution of sophisticated threats and cyber-attacks in this region. The organizations are also becoming very cautious regarding the security breaches into their private networks which may lead to a huge loss for them. This security concern has increased the deployment of SIEM solutions for efficiently dealing with the constant security breaches.

SIEM enables organizations to minimize their security budget. The organizations belonging to this region always demand innovative and advanced technologies. SIEM not only helps them to detect and manage real-time threats and breaches but also enables them to analyze a large amount of information in a short span of time. SIEM providers in this region are coming up with advanced and ultramodern solutions due to the increasing technological growth.

According to Deccan Herald, IT Technological giant Wipro has invested in US-based cybersecurity company Vectra Networks and fraud prevention firm Emailage Corporation in order to establish cyber defense platform. Wipro has also invested USD 8.83 million in application security company Denim Group.

Competitive Landscape

The security information and event management market is consolidated. It is dominated by the major players present in the market. There are various acquisitions and innovations taking place in the market leading to the growth of the market.

April 2019 – Fortinet expanded its security fabric to advance the third generation of cybersecurity driven networking to minimise the number of threats present.

March 2019 – LogRhythm is recognized for market leading SIEM and UEBA solutions with multiple awards. The LogRhythm NextGen SIEM Platform empowers security teams to overcome the challenges created by an expanding attack surface and an increasingly virulent and sophisticated threat landscape.

Table of Contents

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET INSIGHTS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.2.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.2.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.2.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.2.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.2.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET DYNAMICS

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 Rise In Security Concerns

5.1.2 Growing Adoption Of BYOD

5.2 Market Restraints

5.2.1 High Cost Of Deployment And Scalability

6 MARKET SEGMENTATION

6.1 By Deployment

6.1.1 On-Premise

6.1.2 Cloud

6.2 By Organisation Type

6.2.1 Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

6.2.2 Large Enterprises

6.3 By End-user Industry

6.3.1 Retail

6.3.2 BFSI

6.3.3 Manufacturing

6.3.4 Government

6.3.5 Healthcare

6.3.6 Other End-users

6.4 Geography

6.4.1 North America

6.4.1.1 US

6.4.1.2 Canada

6.4.2 Europe

6.4.2.1 Germany

6.4.2.2 UK

6.4.2.3 France

6.4.2.4 Rest of Europe

6.4.3 Asia Pacific

6.4.3.1 China

6.4.3.2 Japan

6.4.3.3 India

6.4.3.4 Rest of Asia Pacific

6.4.4 Latin America

6.4.4.1 Brazil

6.4.4.2 Argentina

6.4.4.3 Rest of Latin America

6.4.5 Middle East and Africa

6.4.5.1 UAE

6.4.5.2 Saudi Arabia

6.4.5.3 Rest of Middle East and Africa

7 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

7.1 Company Profiles

7.1.1 IBM Corporation

7.1.2 Splunk Inc.

7.1.3 Fortinet Inc.

7.1.4 LogRhythm Inc.

7.1.5 McAfee LLC

7.1.6 Micro Focus International plc

7.1.7 RSA Security LLC (Dell Technologies)

7.1.8 Rapid7 Inc.

7.1.9 Exabeam Inc.

7.1.10 Securonix Inc.

7.1.11 AlienVault Inc.

7.1.12 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

8 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

9 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

