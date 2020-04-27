Global PLM in the Automotive Sector Market 2020 Industry Key Players, Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis & Forecast to 2025
This report focuses on the global PLM in the Automotive Sector status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the PLM in the Automotive Sector development in United States, Europe and China.
In 2017, the global PLM in the Automotive Sector market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.
The key players covered in this study
Autodesk
Dassault Systemes
PTC
Siemens PLM Software
Ansys
Bentley
3D Systems
Cadence
Cadonix
CD-Adapco
Graebert
Hexagon
IMSI/Design
IronCAD
Mentor Graphics
MSC
Numeca International
Oracle
SAP
Synopsys
Zuken
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
CAD
CFD
cPDM
EDA
Other
Market segment by Application, split into
Passenger Vehicles
Commercial Vehicles
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global PLM in the Automotive Sector status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the PLM in the Automotive Sector development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of PLM in the Automotive Sector are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
