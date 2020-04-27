Global Parking Management Software Market 2020: by Key Players, Growth, Industry Trends Analysis and Forecast to 2025

In 2017, the global Parking Management Software market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Parkalot

gtechna

NEX Valet

SpotHero

EDC

SecurePark Technologies

Database Works

SKIDATA

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Type I

Type II

Market segment by Application, split into

Public Parking Lot

Special Parking Lot

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Parking Management Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Parking Management Software development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Parking Management Software are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Parking Management Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Type I

1.4.3 Type II

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Parking Management Software Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Public Parking Lot

1.5.3 Special Parking Lot

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 Parking Management Software Market Size

2.2 Parking Management Software Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Parking Management Software Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Parking Management Software Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Parking Management Software Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Parking Management Software Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Parking Management Software Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Parking Management Software Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2 Parking Management Software Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Parking Management Software Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Parking Management Software Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Parking Management Software Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Parking Management Software Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Five: United States

5.1 United States Parking Management Software Market Size (2013-2018)

5.2 Parking Management Software Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Parking Management Software Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Parking Management Software Market Size by Application

Chapter Six: Europe

6.1 Europe Parking Management Software Market Size (2013-2018)

6.2 Parking Management Software Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Parking Management Software Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Parking Management Software Market Size by Application

Chapter Seven: China

7.1 China Parking Management Software Market Size (2013-2018)

7.2 Parking Management Software Key Players in China

7.3 China Parking Management Software Market Size by Type

7.4 China Parking Management Software Market Size by Application

Chapter Eight: Japan

8.1 Japan Parking Management Software Market Size (2013-2018)

8.2 Parking Management Software Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Parking Management Software Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Parking Management Software Market Size by Application

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Parking Management Software Market Size (2013-2018)

9.2 Parking Management Software Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Parking Management Software Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Parking Management Software Market Size by Application

Chapter Ten: India

10.1 India Parking Management Software Market Size (2013-2018)

10.2 Parking Management Software Key Players in India

10.3 India Parking Management Software Market Size by Type

10.4 India Parking Management Software Market Size by Application

Chapter Eleven: Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Parking Management Software Market Size (2013-2018)

11.2 Parking Management Software Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Parking Management Software Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Parking Management Software Market Size by Application

Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles

12.1 Parkalot

12.1.1 Parkalot Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Parking Management Software Introduction

12.1.4 Parkalot Revenue in Parking Management Software Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 Parkalot Recent Development

12.2 gtechna

12.2.1 gtechna Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Parking Management Software Introduction

12.2.4 gtechna Revenue in Parking Management Software Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 gtechna Recent Development

12.3 NEX Valet

12.3.1 NEX Valet Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Parking Management Software Introduction

12.3.4 NEX Valet Revenue in Parking Management Software Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 NEX Valet Recent Development

12.4 SpotHero

12.4.1 SpotHero Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Parking Management Software Introduction

12.4.4 SpotHero Revenue in Parking Management Software Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 SpotHero Recent Development

12.5 EDC

12.5.1 EDC Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Parking Management Software Introduction

12.5.4 EDC Revenue in Parking Management Software Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 EDC Recent Development

12.6 SecurePark Technologies

12.6.1 SecurePark Technologies Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Parking Management Software Introduction

12.6.4 SecurePark Technologies Revenue in Parking Management Software Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 SecurePark Technologies Recent Development

12.7 Database Works

12.7.1 Database Works Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Parking Management Software Introduction

12.7.4 Database Works Revenue in Parking Management Software Business (2013-2018)

12.7.5 Database Works Recent Development

12.8 SKIDATA

12.8.1 SKIDATA Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Parking Management Software Introduction

12.8.4 SKIDATA Revenue in Parking Management Software Business (2013-2018)

12.8.5 SKIDATA Recent Development

Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)

Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

