Global Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Market 2020: Industry and Geography Insights, Size, Share, Opportunity Analysis, and Industry Forecast till 2025
This report focuses on the global Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
In 2017, the global Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.
The key players covered in this study
Amerapex Corporation
Intertek
X-R-I Testing
Jesse Garant & Associates
TUV SUD
Element
NDT-PRO Services
SGS
Laboratory Testing Inc.
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Industrial CT Scanning
Industrial X-Ray
3D Scanning
Other
Market segment by Application, split into
Oil and Gas
Pipe Inspection
Device Detection
Other
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Industrial CT Scanning
1.4.3 Industrial X-Ray
1.4.4 3D Scanning
1.4.5 Other
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Oil and Gas
1.5.3 Pipe Inspection
1.5.4 Device Detection
1.5.5 Other
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
2.1 Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Market Size
2.2 Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.2 Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Market Size by Type (2013-2018)
4.2 Global Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
Chapter Five: United States
5.1 United States Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Market Size (2013-2018)
5.2 Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Key Players in United States
5.3 United States Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Market Size by Type
5.4 United States Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Market Size by Application
Chapter Six: Europe
6.1 Europe Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Market Size (2013-2018)
6.2 Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Market Size by Application
Chapter Seven: China
7.1 China Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Market Size (2013-2018)
7.2 Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Key Players in China
7.3 China Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Market Size by Type
7.4 China Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Market Size by Application
Chapter Eight: Japan
8.1 Japan Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Market Size (2013-2018)
8.2 Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Market Size by Application
Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Market Size (2013-2018)
9.2 Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Market Size by Application
Chapter Ten: India
10.1 India Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Market Size (2013-2018)
10.2 Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Key Players in India
10.3 India Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Market Size by Type
10.4 India Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Market Size by Application
Chapter Eleven: Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Market Size (2013-2018)
11.2 Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Market Size by Application
Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles
12.1 Amerapex Corporation
12.1.1 Amerapex Corporation Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Introduction
12.1.4 Amerapex Corporation Revenue in Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 Amerapex Corporation Recent Development
12.2 Intertek
12.2.1 Intertek Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Introduction
12.2.4 Intertek Revenue in Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 Intertek Recent Development
12.3 X-R-I Testing
12.3.1 X-R-I Testing Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Introduction
12.3.4 X-R-I Testing Revenue in Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 X-R-I Testing Recent Development
12.4 Jesse Garant & Associates
12.4.1 Jesse Garant & Associates Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Introduction
12.4.4 Jesse Garant & Associates Revenue in Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 Jesse Garant & Associates Recent Development
12.5 TUV SUD
12.5.1 TUV SUD Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Introduction
12.5.4 TUV SUD Revenue in Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 TUV SUD Recent Development
12.6 Element
12.6.1 Element Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Introduction
12.6.4 Element Revenue in Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 Element Recent Development
12.7 NDT-PRO Services
12.7.1 NDT-PRO Services Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Introduction
12.7.4 NDT-PRO Services Revenue in Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 NDT-PRO Services Recent Development
12.8 SGS
12.8.1 SGS Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Introduction
12.8.4 SGS Revenue in Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 SGS Recent Development
12.9 Laboratory Testing Inc.
12.9.1 Laboratory Testing Inc. Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Introduction
12.9.4 Laboratory Testing Inc. Revenue in Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Business (2013-2018)
12.9.5 Laboratory Testing Inc. Recent Development
Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)
Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
Chapter Fifteen: Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.1.2 Data Source
15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.1.2.2 Primary Sources
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
