Global Managed Infrastructure Services Market 2020 Size, Share, Demand Growth and Forecast to 2024

Market Overview

The managed infrastructure services market is expected to register a CAGR of 9.18% during the forecast period (2019 – 2024). The higher adoption of analytics and security services and an increasing trend of industrial digitization may drive the market.

– Services, such as desktop and print services, server, and hosting related services, and managed inventory services are some of the most common examples of managed infrastructure services. There are a wide number of companies operating in the domain, addressing several custom requirements of the end-users across the world.

– For example, the case of managed server services, where several organizations, especially the small and medium-sized organizations, that often do not have enough workforce to run an IT department often outsource such activities to MSP.

– With the increasing number of mobile devices and cloud-based social platforms, the traffic over data centers is further expected to grow, creating immense demand from data centers and colocation services.

– Over 82% of the government organizations across North America and Europe are planning to increase their budgets, in order to replace their outdated infrastructure.

– This represents immense opportunity to market vendors in these regions, as the demand for managed infrastructure services is considerably high from government organizations, compared to any other end-user.

– Additionally, there is a considerable pressure of disturbances in the depending industries that force several MSPs toward lower profitability and are compromising MSP profitability, leading to several drawbacks in the managed infrastructure services market.

Scope of the Report

Managed infrastructure services refer to outsourcing certain infrastructure and inventory activities of an organization to a third-party managed service provider (MSP). These services are often taken on a contract basis, where the MSP has to full fill a set of agreed standards to benefit from the contract. These practices are typically found in large-scale and small-scale organizations.

Key Market Trends

The Cloud Segment is Expected to Exhibit the Highest Growth

– Companies across various end users, such as BFSI and retail, are moving toward cloud storage, as it is more convenient and gives higher security than the conventional method.

– For instance, the usage of Microsoft Azure increased from 26% to 43%, owing to rising adoption of AWS from 56% to 59%, which is likely to boost the utilization of cloud-based data centers, thereby, propelling the market growth.

– With increasing cloud applications, cloud based management services provide management of cloud servers, operating systems, applications, and entire cloud ecosystem.

The United States to Account for a Significant Demand

– The United States is one of the largest markets for managed infrastructure services. A high degree of automation and an immense penetration of technology applications in several end-user industries creates a constant demand for managed infrastructure services in the country.

– The country has a huge number of technology companies that contribute to the immense demand for managed infrastructure services. For example, according to the Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA), US, the information sector witnessed an increase of 8.9%, after an increase of 9.2%, in Q2 and Q1 of 2018, respectively. The BEA suggests that increases in data processing, internet publishing, and information services are the primary sources of growth.

Competitive Landscape

The major players of managed infrastructure service market are Fujitsu Ltd, Cisco Systems Inc., IBM, Hewlett-Packard, Microsoft Corporation, Dell Technologies Inc., Nokia Solutions and Networks, and Accenture PLC, among others. Since these market giants make the market consolidated. Therefore, the market concentration may be high.

– January 2019 – IBM Services signed a USD 540 million multi-year managed services agreement with Nordea Bank, a financial services company based in Sweden. Nordea may outsource its IBM Z operations to the company. The agreement reportedly outsources a majority of IBM Z infrastructure services in five countries, where Nordea operates. The deals also allow Nordea to have continued access to IBM’s latest technology advancements, including the cognitive services, while maintaining a sustainable IBM Z organization at the same time.

Table of Contents

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Increasing Number of Mobile Devices and Cloud-based Social Platforms

4.3.2 Update of Outdated Hardware

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Increase in Cost of Raw Materials Leads to Decrease in Profit Margin

4.5 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Deployment Type

5.1.1 On-premise

5.1.2 Cloud

5.2 By Type

5.2.1 Desktop and Print Services

5.2.2 Servers

5.2.3 Inventory

5.2.4 Other Types

5.3 By End User

5.3.1 BFSI

5.3.2 Energy

5.3.3 Healthcare

5.3.4 Manufacturing

5.3.5 Retail

5.3.6 Other End Users

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.1.1 United States

5.4.1.2 Canada

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.2.1 United Kingdom

5.4.2.2 Germany

5.4.2.3 France

5.4.2.4 Rest of Europe

5.4.3 Asia-Pacific

5.4.3.1 China

5.4.3.2 South Korea

5.4.3.3 Japan

5.4.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 Latin America

5.4.5 Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Fujitsu Ltd

6.1.2 Cisco Systems Inc.

6.1.3 Dell EMC (EMC Corporation)

6.1.4 IBM Corporation

6.1.5 HP Development Company LP

6.1.6 Microsoft Corporation

6.1.7 Dell Inc.

6.1.8 TCS Limited

6.1.9 Hewlett-Packard Company

6.1.10 Canon Inc.

6.1.11 Alcatel-Lucent SA

6.1.12 AT&T Inc.

6.1.13 Verizon Communications Inc.

6.1.14 Citrix Systems Inc.

6.1.15 Deutsche Telekom AG

6.1.16 Xerox Corporation

6.1.17 Ricoh Company Ltd

6.1.18 Lexmark International Inc.

6.1.19 Konica Minolta Inc.

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

