Global IT Robotic Automation Market 2020: Industry Analysis by Size, Share, Demand, Growth rate and Forecasts Till 2025

This report focuses on the global IT Robotic Automation status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the IT Robotic Automation development in United States, Europe and China.

In 2017, the global IT Robotic Automation market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Blue Prism

IPSoft, Inc

Be Informed B.V

Appian Corporation

Automation Anywhere Inc

Interactive Media

IBM

BMC

Sutherland Global Service (SGS)

TCS (Tata Group)

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

RPA Technology Supply

RPA Service Supply

Other

Market segment by Application, split into

Banking

Utilities

Healthcare

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global IT Robotic Automation status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the IT Robotic Automation development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of IT Robotic Automation are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global IT Robotic Automation Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 RPA Technology Supply

1.4.3 RPA Service Supply

1.4.4 Other

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global IT Robotic Automation Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Banking

1.5.3 Utilities

1.5.4 Healthcare

1.5.5 Other

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 IT Robotic Automation Market Size

2.2 IT Robotic Automation Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 IT Robotic Automation Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 IT Robotic Automation Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 IT Robotic Automation Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global IT Robotic Automation Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global IT Robotic Automation Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global IT Robotic Automation Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2 IT Robotic Automation Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players IT Robotic Automation Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into IT Robotic Automation Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global IT Robotic Automation Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global IT Robotic Automation Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Five: United States

5.1 United States IT Robotic Automation Market Size (2013-2018)

5.2 IT Robotic Automation Key Players in United States

5.3 United States IT Robotic Automation Market Size by Type

5.4 United States IT Robotic Automation Market Size by Application

Chapter Six: Europe

6.1 Europe IT Robotic Automation Market Size (2013-2018)

6.2 IT Robotic Automation Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe IT Robotic Automation Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe IT Robotic Automation Market Size by Application

Chapter Seven: China

7.1 China IT Robotic Automation Market Size (2013-2018)

7.2 IT Robotic Automation Key Players in China

7.3 China IT Robotic Automation Market Size by Type

7.4 China IT Robotic Automation Market Size by Application

Chapter Eight: Japan

8.1 Japan IT Robotic Automation Market Size (2013-2018)

8.2 IT Robotic Automation Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan IT Robotic Automation Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan IT Robotic Automation Market Size by Application

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia IT Robotic Automation Market Size (2013-2018)

9.2 IT Robotic Automation Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia IT Robotic Automation Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia IT Robotic Automation Market Size by Application

Chapter Ten: India

10.1 India IT Robotic Automation Market Size (2013-2018)

10.2 IT Robotic Automation Key Players in India

10.3 India IT Robotic Automation Market Size by Type

10.4 India IT Robotic Automation Market Size by Application

Chapter Eleven: Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America IT Robotic Automation Market Size (2013-2018)

11.2 IT Robotic Automation Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America IT Robotic Automation Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America IT Robotic Automation Market Size by Application

Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles

12.1 Blue Prism

12.1.1 Blue Prism Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 IT Robotic Automation Introduction

12.1.4 Blue Prism Revenue in IT Robotic Automation Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 Blue Prism Recent Development

12.2 IPSoft, Inc

12.2.1 IPSoft, Inc Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 IT Robotic Automation Introduction

12.2.4 IPSoft, Inc Revenue in IT Robotic Automation Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 IPSoft, Inc Recent Development

12.3 Be Informed B.V

12.3.1 Be Informed B.V Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 IT Robotic Automation Introduction

12.3.4 Be Informed B.V Revenue in IT Robotic Automation Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 Be Informed B.V Recent Development

12.4 Appian Corporation

12.4.1 Appian Corporation Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 IT Robotic Automation Introduction

12.4.4 Appian Corporation Revenue in IT Robotic Automation Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 Appian Corporation Recent Development

12.5 Automation Anywhere Inc

12.5.1 Automation Anywhere Inc Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 IT Robotic Automation Introduction

12.5.4 Automation Anywhere Inc Revenue in IT Robotic Automation Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 Automation Anywhere Inc Recent Development

12.6 Interactive Media

12.6.1 Interactive Media Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 IT Robotic Automation Introduction

12.6.4 Interactive Media Revenue in IT Robotic Automation Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 Interactive Media Recent Development

12.7 IBM

12.7.1 IBM Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 IT Robotic Automation Introduction

12.7.4 IBM Revenue in IT Robotic Automation Business (2013-2018)

12.7.5 IBM Recent Development

12.8 BMC

12.8.1 BMC Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 IT Robotic Automation Introduction

12.8.4 BMC Revenue in IT Robotic Automation Business (2013-2018)

12.8.5 BMC Recent Development

12.9 Sutherland Global Service (SGS)

12.9.1 Sutherland Global Service (SGS) Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 IT Robotic Automation Introduction

12.9.4 Sutherland Global Service (SGS) Revenue in IT Robotic Automation Business (2013-2018)

12.9.5 Sutherland Global Service (SGS) Recent Development

12.10 TCS (Tata Group)

12.10.1 TCS (Tata Group) Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 IT Robotic Automation Introduction

12.10.4 TCS (Tata Group) Revenue in IT Robotic Automation Business (2013-2018)

12.10.5 TCS (Tata Group) Recent Development

Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)

Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

