Global Internet of Things (IoT) Managed Services Market 2020-2024 Growth Analysis, Competitive Situation, Geographic Segmentation and Forecast Opportunity

Market Overview

The internet of things (IoT) managed services market was valued at USD 36.4 billion in 2018, and it is expected to reach a value of USD 124.2 billion by 2024 at a CAGR of 27.82%, during the forecast period (2019 – 2024).

– Due to continuous advancements in cloud technology, cloud computing helps in the storage and analysis of huge data generated by IoT, so that enterprise can get the maximum benefit of an IoT infrastructure. This is enabling the market to grow faster.

– Increasing demand from agriculture in smart farming, and manufacturing sector for increasing equipment efficiency is a key driver for the growth of the IoT managed services market.

– However, exposure of confidential information regarding the privacy concerns is a key challenge for the market.

Scope of the Report

The IoT comprises of devices, applications, security, and connectivity, which all need a well-managed service. Therefore, solutions managing these devices have gained traction, owing to the growth in IoT.

Key Market Trends

Adoption of Wireless IoT Devices in the Agriculture Sector to Drive the Market Growth

– Application of technologies, like IoT, in the agriculture industry may have the greatest impact on the market. According to the UN, the global population is set to touch 9.6 billion by 2050, so, to feed this much population, the farming industry must embrace IoT.

– Framing technologies, such as smart and precision farming based on IoT technologies, are expected to enable farmers to reduce waste and enhance productivity ranging from the quantity of fertilizer utilized.

– In IoT-based smart farming, a system is built for monitoring the crop field with the help of sensors (light, humidity, temperature, soil moisture, etc.) and automating the irrigation system. The farmers can monitor the field conditions from anywhere. IoT-based smart farming is highly efficient, when compared with the conventional approach.

– The applications of IoT-based smart farming not only target conventional large farming operations, but also may be used to uplift other growing or common trends in agriculture, like organic farming, family farming (complex or small spaces, particular cattle and/or cultures, preservation of particular or high quality varieties etc.), and enhance highly transparent farming. This may enable the IoT managed services market to grow efficiently in the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific is Expected to Witness the Highest Growth Rate

– As the Asia-Pacific region is developing, it holds major expansion potential, owing to the booming commercial sectors, like healthcare, safety and security, manufacturing, energy, and agriculture. This is enabling the IoT market to grow at a faster rate.

– Due to integration of blockchain and cryptographic processes across IoT security services, IoT offers centralized management of network and associated data, thereby reducing the business vulnerabilities and security concerns, as well as fueling the IoT in the engineering services market in this region.

– The countries, such as India, Japan, China, Australia, and South Korea, are the major contributors to the Asia-Pacific market, and the growing smart city implementation in this region is presenting the market with varied potential growth opportunities.

– Moreover, growing government initiatives to encourage healthcare providers and other healthcare organizations to adopt EHR and EMR technologies and aggressive investments from nonprofit entities and private sectors in different applications are some of the factors expected to drive IoT managed services market in the Asia-Pacific region.

Competitive Landscape

The IoT managed services market is highly fragmented, owing to the presence of a large number of players. Majority of vendors are participating in various marketing strategies to expand their market share. The vendors available in the market are competing on price, quality, brand, and product differentiation, and also the acquisition of small players are happening to ensure an optimum position in the IoT managed services, globally. Various key players are IBM Corporation, Accenture PLC, Tech Mahindra Limited, etc. Key recent developments are –

– April 2019 – Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd. and Veermata Jijabai Technological Institute (VJTI), recently implemented several projects, which are the outcome of their alliance’s unique Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) test lab developed in past years. By establishing the IIoT lab, the alliance of LTI-VJTI is aimed at increasing awareness and creating interest in using the cutting-edge and emerging technologies to solve social problems.

