Global Enterprise Firewall Market 2020 Trend Analysis, High Demand and Forecast Study 2024

Market Overview

The enterprise firewall market is expected to register a CAGR of 9.44 %, during the forecast period (2019 – 2024). Earlier used enterprise firewalls have lost their feasibility in the current market scenario, as the high level of threats posed by modern hacking methods cannot be handled by conventional systems.

– Enterprise firewalls are the basic unit of network security. They examine the flow of inbound and outbound data packets in an enterprise network against a set of predefined values to detect any malicious activity in the network.

– With the emergence of cloud technology, firewalls are now being deployed which offers a bundled solution that ensures availability of firewall on any device, addresses any traffic workload and enforces similar policies across the organization.

– According to the Identity Theft Resource Center (ITRC), in the US in 2017, the commercial networks witnessed 1013 breaches exposing more than 166 million records out of which 98% belonged to various organizations operating in the business sector.

– The increasing demand for network security, especially in the manufacturing sector is primarily due to the rapid adoption of Industry 4.0 policies, also IoT applications are expected to create a huge demand for enterprise firewall systems.

Scope of the Report

Firewalls are network protection solution that examines the flow of data packets in and out of the enterprise, they’re governed by some set of rules that decide whether that flow is safe, malicious, or questionable and in need of inspection.

Key Market Trends

Cloud Services to have High Growth Rate

– Cloud computing is increasing day by day, owing to the flexible work environment, data distribution and efficient data storage that cloud computing provides is unmatched by any other traditional computing and data storage systems.

– Consequently, numerous companies are heading towards cloud computing, placing their data and communications in the cloud. Security issues is one of the most important factor hampering the growth of cloud adoption.

– Furthermore, cloud computing is estimated to grow at a robust rate during the forecast period. The increased adoption of cloud-based software has provided a number of benefits for companies from various industries, including the ability to use software from any device, either through a native app or through a browser. the growth of cloud computing is directly driving the growth of the enterprise firewall market as without a security layer, valuable data of the organizations are at stake as data breaches are increasing.

North America Occupies the Largest Market Share

– The North American region currently has the highest market share, due to the high preference of businesses for security, and continuous adoption of high performing network security solutions by organizations.

– Cloud solutions are playing a vital role in propelling the growth of enterprise firewall in this region, due to its attributes that include cost-effectiveness, automatic integrations, minimum IT investment, and easy accessibility.

– The latest technological breakthroughs have also assisted the advancement of the enterprise firewall market. These advancements can make the overall processes more efficient and can significantly improve accuracy in numerous applications. There have been a series of new product launches, mergers, and acquisitions in the North American region to take advantage of this opportunity.

Competitive Landscape

The enterprise firewall market is highly competitive in nature and is mildly concentrated due to the presence of several international and national players. Major players in the enterprise firewall market include Cisco Systems, Juniper Networks, Palo Alto Networks, Cisco systems among others.

– March 2018 – Palo Alto Networks acquired Evident.io, a pioneer and leader in public cloud services infrastructure protection. For Palo Alto Networks. The transaction will extend the leadership of Palo Alto Network in cloud security and will help in customizing the holistic cloud offering to address the critical security needs of today’s enterprise customers as they adopt the cloud.

– February 2018 – Fortinet introduced a new series of Firewalls, which are touted to be the industry’s fastest 100 Gbps+ firewalls. Increase in multi-cloud networks and the traffic rise has security speed and scale.

