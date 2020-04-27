Global Energy Efficient Elevators Market: Size, Share, Demand and Outlook 2020-2024

A new research report by ORBIS RESEARCH on the Global Energy Efficient Elevators Market offers a complete overview of the market share, size and segmentation. In addition, the report designed with the help of detailed qualitative insights, verifiable projections and historical data about the target size. The Global Energy Efficient Elevators Market study provides a complete analysis of the market segmentation such as types, regional markets, technology, and applications. This research report has been analyzed through comprehensive primary research such as surveys, interviews, and observations. The secondary research methodology includes trade journals, reputable paid sources, and body databases.

The report Global Energy Efficient Elevators Market also provides an extensive quantitative and qualitative evaluation by analyzing all the information collected from market participants and industry analysts across major facts in the industry’s value chain. In addition, the research report offers a separate study of major trends of the global Energy Efficient Elevators market. The research report also projects the attractiveness of every major segments during the prediction period such as market statistics, competitive landscape, industry facts & figures, sales channels, revenue and business strategies.

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/3586413

Market Overview

The global energy efficient elevators market is expected to record a CAGR of about 15.14% during the forecast period (2019-2024). With the help of cross-industry innovation, elevator suppliers are developing cable-free elevators that can move both vertically and horizontally. These elevators are typically made of carbon fiber-reinforced plastic and are powered by linear motors that can move cabs up and down, forward and backward, and left or right on magnetic rails. Cable-free elevators are energy efficient and reduce carbon footprint impacts dramatically. Also the integration of connectivity technology and internet features into lifts is a key ongoing trend, which offers enhanced security, energy efficiency, and alerts related to repair schedules.

– Due to increasing demand for energy efficient systems, energy-efficient elevators market is expected to grow considerably, over the coming years, owing to the growing need for commercial energy management systems and residential energy management systems. ThyssenKrupp Elevator Company installed 73 elevators in the World Trade Center, New York, along with the energy management software and controls to monitor and reduce the energy consumption.

– Due to mounting electricity prices, especially in high-traffic applications, various advanced technology is being driven such as, destination dispatching & access control systems to reduce the energy consumption.

– The major restraints of energy efficient elevators market are lack of information and awareness of the actual electricity consumption of elevator systems, lack of information and awareness of the energy efficient technologies in the market and low state of knowledge on the economic efficiency of the technological measures.

Scope of the Report

The global Energy Efficient Elevators industry is influenced today by increased demand in emerging markets and widening applications. A traction elevator travels up and down on a steel rope, which has a counterweight on the other end and are more energy-efficient than hydraulic hoists. By replacing outdated hardware and investing in some of the sophisticated software building owners can make immediate and substantial energy savings.

Key Market Trends

Green Buildings to Drive the Market Growth

– An industrial sector uses more energy than any other end-use sectors. Elevators are the crucial element that makes it practical to live and work several floors above ground. Due to the increasing comfort requirements through elevator, energy consumption in industrial sector such as in construction sector, it is increasing, being one of the leading reasons for a growing amount of CO2 emissions.

– The demand for energy efficient products and greener buildings has grown in the last few years and rising electricity prices have also been a major contribution to the demand for more energy efficient solutions.

– Elevators use a relatively small amount of energy compared to the overall energy consumption of a building. At the same time, elevators provide both daily carrier service for passengers and contribute to the user’s experience with the building, and so they should be included in sustainability planning. As such, many architects, building owners and managers are incorporating green elevator strategies such as Traction Elevators, Regenerative Drives, etc.

– The biggest energy-saving innovation in elevator design is the traction elevator, which is up to 75% more energy efficient than traditional hydraulic elevator. This results in a much more efficient system and does not require oil and other toxic pollutants.

– Machine Room-Less (MRL) elevators, which uses gearless machines located in the elevator hoistway creates the opportunity to avoid the need for an elevator machine room thereby increasing flexibility in design and reducing square footage requirements, materials, and related costs. The same resources can be used efficiently in a sustainable way, which can help in the growth of overall market.

– Otis Elevator Company offers additional energy savings in its state-of-the-art Gen2 MRL elevator. They also compacted the controller and moved it into the hoistway, eliminating the need for a separate control room, which reduces overall energy consumptions.

Europe to Record a Significant Growth Rate Over the Forecast Period

– The European energy-efficient elevators is fuelled by the growing demand for modernization of buildings and increase in the construction activity. According to the Institute of Energy Economics and the Rational Use Of Energy, around 75% of the current energy generation capacity is expected to be replaced by 2030, which is definitely a driving factor for the energy-efficient solutions.

– Residential and industrial sectors are consuming greater part in the overall energy generation in Europe. In addition, changing lifestyles is a factor that is demanding for more comfort in buildings, which, in turn, is increasing the energy consumption rate. National energy agencies can play a major role to improve awareness towards the selection and proper operation of energy-efficient lift and escalator systems.

Competitive Landscape

The energy efficient elevators market is fragmented with players focusing on integrating advanced technologies such as IoT to offer products catering to the latest trend of smart city development. A combination of accelerating growth in the end-user applications and continuous technological advancements is providing a high rivalry in the market. Key players are Hitachi, Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Hyundai Elevators Co., Ltd, etc. Recent developments in the market are –

– March 2019 – Mitsubishi Electric Corporation announced that its subsidiary Mitsubishi Elevator India Private Limited (IMEC) will launch the NEXIEZ-LITE MRL elevator, an Indian-produced model that does not require a machine room. The model will be added to the NEXIEZ-LITE series of elevators for midrise and low-rise residences, office buildings and hotels in India.

Reasons to Purchase this report:

– The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

– Report customization as per the client’s requirements

– 3 months of analyst support

Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/energy-efficient-elevators-market-growth-trends-and-forecast-2019-2024

Table of Contents

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Increasing Demand for Energy Efficient Systems

4.3.2 Due to Mounting Electricity Prices in High-Traffic Applications

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Lack of Information and Awareness in Electricity Consumption Rate and Lack of Technological Efficiency

4.5 Value Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Control Systems

5.1.1 Elevator Control System

5.1.2 Access Control System

5.1.2.1 Card-Based Access Control Systems

5.1.2.2 Biometric Access Control Solutions

5.1.2.3 Keypad-Based Access Control Systems

5.2 By Automation Systems

5.2.1 Motors & Drivers

5.2.2 Sensors & Controllers

5.2.3 Building Management Systems

5.3 By End User

5.3.1 Industrial

5.3.2 Commercial

5.3.3 Residential

5.3.4 Other End Users

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.1.1 United States

5.4.1.2 Canada

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.2.1 Germany

5.4.2.2 United Kingdom

5.4.2.3 France

5.4.2.4 Russia

5.4.2.5 Rest of Europe

5.4.3 Asia-Pacific

5.4.3.1 China

5.4.3.2 Japan

5.4.3.3 India

5.4.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 Latin America

5.4.4.1 Brazil

5.4.4.2 Mexico

5.4.4.3 Argentina

5.4.4.4 Rest of Latin America

5.4.5 Middle East & Africa

5.4.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.4.5.2 UAE

5.4.5.3 South Africa

5.4.5.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Hitachi Ltd.

6.1.2 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

6.1.3 Fujitec Co., Ltd.

6.1.4 KONE

6.1.5 Schindler group

6.1.6 OTIS Elevator Company

6.1.7 Hyundai elevators co., Ltd.

6.1.8 Thyssen Elevators Co., Ltd.

6.1.9 Honeywell international

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/3586413

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155