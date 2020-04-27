Global Digital Forensics Market Key Players Analysis and Regional Growth 2020 to 2024

A new research report by ORBIS RESEARCH on the Global Digital Forensics Market offers a complete overview of the market share, size and segmentation. In addition, the report designed with the help of detailed qualitative insights, verifiable projections and historical data about the target size. The Global Digital Forensics Market study provides a complete analysis of the market segmentation such as types, regional markets, technology, and applications. This research report has been analyzed through comprehensive primary research such as surveys, interviews, and observations. The secondary research methodology includes trade journals, reputable paid sources, and body databases.

The report Global Digital Forensics Market also provides an extensive quantitative and qualitative evaluation by analyzing all the information collected from market participants and industry analysts across major facts in the industry’s value chain. In addition, the research report offers a separate study of major trends of the global Digital Forensics market. The research report also projects the attractiveness of every major segments during the prediction period such as market statistics, competitive landscape, industry facts & figures, sales channels, revenue and business strategies.

Market Overview

The global digital forensics market was worth USD 3.43 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 5.92 billion by 2024 growing at a CAGR of 9.52 % over the forecast period 2019 – 2024. Although most forensics have been oriented toward the desktops, laptops, and the associated media, including the hard drive, floppy disk, and optical discs, other forms of digital forensics, such as mobile phones and other handheld devices are increasingly becoming popular for digital curation and preservation.

– The emergence of computing shaped by the IoT and the rapid increase in the number of mobiles, computers, and other electronic devices across the region is contributing to the demand for digital forensics.

– However, factors such as lack of specialized skills, usage of proprietary operating systems, and high level of encryption in new mobile applications may hinder the growth of the market.

Scope of the Report

Digital forensic enables the extraction of evidence through analysis and evaluation of data from digital devices and is used to recover and inspect the data while maintaining the originality of the same. Identification of duplication of data and spoofing of timings are some of the major challenges for this technology.

Key Market Trends

Network Forensics is Expected to Hold a Significant Market Share

– Network forensics involves capturing, recording and analyzing of network packets to determine the source of network security attacks. The primary goal of network forensics is to collect evidence. With the increasing number of attacks on the network, the organizations have started taking steps towards resolving the issue.

– The growing popularity of the Internet in homes means that computing has become network-centric and data is now available outside of disk-based digital evidence. Facebook admitted that around 50 million users were compromised by the security breach. As per Facebook CEO, the company has not seen the accounts getting compromised nor found any inappropriate activity. Later, Zuckerberg confirmed that the attackers used Facebook developer APIs for obtaining information. The information was comprised of names, genders, localities which were linked with any user’s profile page.

– With the increasing threats on the network, network security and forensics has become essential in the market.

North America to Account for a Major Share

– The US financial system has been a target for foreign cyber adversaries for a considerable period. Based on this phenomenon, the US government imposed a law for the private sector to have a dedicated cyber protection team (CPT) sector to provide surge capacity in the event of an ongoing cyber attack in the form of advanced analysis and network and endpoint forensics.

– US banks, such as the Bank of America, Citigroup, JPMorgan Chase, and Wells Fargo have faced cyber attacks, that eventually led to exposed data of consumers. It was considered to be a result of weaknesses in the firms’ networks. These banks were recommended by the federal officials to monitor their network activities. Such government impositions, therefore, drive the demand for digital forensics solutions in the region.

– Moreover, North America houses major players of the digital forensics market like IBM, Cisco, FireEye which offer other enterprise applications, such as LogRhythm, Guidance Software, Access Data, Paraben that specialize in forensic solutions. For instance, Paraben’s Device Seizure has an established reputation in handheld forensics.

Competitive Landscape

The global digital forensics market is moderately competitive and consists of a significant amount of major players. In terms of market share, few of the major players currently dominate the market. Being a technology driven market, the vendors are involved in releasing new features on their products frequently.

– November 2018 – Paraben launched Version 2.0 of the E3 Platform, a digital forensic tool. The enhanced platform includes new features, such as Python SDK that allows users to create their own custom scripts of the E3 Platform, support to iOS 12, and Android Pie operating system, Image Analysis Add-On which enables users to scan illicit content, drugs, weapons, among others.

Table of Contents

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Rising Security Concerns Across Industries

4.3.2 Increase in the Number of Digital Devices and Cyber Crime

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Lack of Specialised Skill Set

4.5 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 TECHNOLOGY SNAPSHOT

6 MARKET SEGMENTATION

6.1 By Component

6.1.1 Hardware

6.1.2 Software

6.1.3 Service

6.2 By Type

6.2.1 Mobile Forensic

6.2.2 Computer Forensic

6.2.3 Network Forensic

6.2.4 Other Types

6.3 By End-user Vertical

6.3.1 Government and Law Enforcement Agencies

6.3.2 BFSI

6.3.3 IT and Telecom

6.3.4 Other End-user Verticals

6.4 Geography

6.4.1 North America

6.4.1.1 United States

6.4.1.2 Canada

6.4.2 Europe

6.4.2.1 Germany

6.4.2.2 United Kingdom

6.4.2.3 France

6.4.2.4 Rest of Europe

6.4.3 Asia-Pacific

6.4.3.1 China

6.4.3.2 Japan

6.4.3.3 India

6.4.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific

6.4.4 Latin America

6.4.4.1 Brazil

6.4.4.2 Mexico

6.4.4.3 Argentina

6.4.4.4 Rest of Latin America

6.4.5 Middle East & Africa

6.4.5.1 UAE

6.4.5.2 Saudi Arabia

6.4.5.3 South Africa

6.4.5.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa

7 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

7.1 Company Profiles

7.1.1 IBM Corporation

7.1.2 Binary Intelligence LLC

7.1.3 Guidance Software Inc.

7.1.4 AccessData Group LLC

7.1.5 Kroll Ontrack, LLC

7.1.6 Paraben Corporation

7.1.7 FireEye Inc.

7.1.8 LogRhythm Inc.

7.1.9 Cisco Systems Inc.

7.1.10 Oxygen Forensics Inc.

7.1.11 MSAB Inc.

8 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

9 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

