Global Containerized Data Center Market: Demand, Upcoming Trends and Business Opportunity 2020 to 2024

Market Overview

The global containerized data center market was valued at USD 5.99 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach a value of USD 23.38 billion by 2024 at a CAGR of 25.49%, during the forecast period (2019 – 2024). With the growing adoption of the cloud and increasing data generation, the demand for data centers has spiked drastically over the past few years.

– These data centers are fabricated in a manufacturing facility and shipped to the end user in the container. Most of the components in this type of data center are preinstalled, and offer limited flexibility, in terms of replacement and upgrading components.

– The speed of deployment for new data centers will give an edge for enterprises and data center operators. Containerized solutions can reduce the time that it takes to bring a functional data center online to weeks. For instance, Cisco’s containerized data centers take only 12-16 weeks to be fully deployed.

– The need for rapid infrastructure deployment in highly dense configurations, with a focus on power and cooling efficiency, is predominant in the high scale data center market segments.

– Since these data centers are containerized, they are in small sizes and can be moved from one place to another. As a result of this, they have limited computing efficiency.

Scope of the Report

A containerized data center is defined as a type of modular data center that is incorporated into standard shipping containers or similar containers. The containers are fabricated with all the components of a data center, including cooling, power, and racks.

Key Market Trends

Growing Demand for Mobility and Scalability Solutions is Driving the Market Growth

-For more than 40% of organizations, scalability was one of the top challenges faced. Scalability provides the users with the building blocks to add capacity to their systems, in timely intervals and pay-as-you-grow. This capacity-on-demand approach allows organizations to meet the fluctuating demands quickly.

-It also helps manage capital expenditure costs and maintain higher operating efficiencies. This enables organizations to adopt new technologies with a forecast of very few months in advance, instead of years of planning.

-Building a data center environment doesn’t just depend on the scaling ability. Better results will be obtained when the data center is agile and scalable. Many new companies deploying data center strategies are starting with these systems to experiment and explore the potential.

-As the use of data centers in organizations is increasing significantly, easy scalability provided by adding additional blocks and easy plugin capabilities are supporting the market growth. The markets, such as Brazil and India, that are experiencing high growth and penetration, are looking for scalable solutions.

North America to Hold the Largest Share in the Global Containerized Data Center Market

– North America is one of the first regions to adopt these systems, with many companies in the region deploying these data centers in the United States. Microsoft, Google, and Amazon, which were the first companies to deploy this technology, established containerized data centers in the United States.

– Many major players in the market, including IBM, HPE, and Cisco, have focused on the United States. Thus, the penetration of containerized data centers in North America has been strong over the past few years.

– The high technology awareness and focus on cost-effective scaling have driven the market growth in the United States. Many companies in the data center industry have entered the US containerized data center market and expanded globally.

– However, the North American market is retreating, with many consumers moving toward modular data centers. North American consumers are demanding higher flexibility and increased customization. With the containerized data centers offering limited flexibility, the demand for modular data centers has been high.

Competitive Landscape

The major players include – IBM Corporation, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Inc., Rittal GmbH & Co. KG, and Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd, among others. These players are increasingly undertaking mergers and acquisitions and product launches to develop and introduce new technologies and products to the market. As a result of this, market concentration will be high.

– October 2018 – Huawei announced CloudFabric Cloud Data Center Solution, to support container network deployment automation, available for the industry-leading enterprise Kubernetes platform. This solution is reported to be designed to allow customers to obtain an unified network architecture for containers, as well as other applications, like virtual machines (VMs), and bare metal servers (BMSs). The solution is designed to automatically identify containerized micro-service requirements that are defined in the container platform, and convert the requirements into network policies, and deliver policies automatically.

– March 2018 – Bahrain Airport Company (BAC), the operator and managing body of Bahrain International Airport (BIA) inaugurated its next-generation Containerised Data Centre (CDC) a portable and inherently scalable facility to host critical airport information systems. The CDC was designed, supplied and implemented by Gulf Business Machines (GBM).

Table of Contents

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Need for Portability and Increasing Demand for Scalable Data Center Solutions

4.3.2 Rising Demand for Energy Efficient Data Centers

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Limited Computing Performance

4.5 Value Chain / Supply Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Ownership Type

5.1.1 Purchase

5.1.2 Lease

5.2 By End User

5.2.1 BFSI

5.2.2 IT and Telecommunications

5.2.3 Government

5.2.4 Education

5.2.5 Healthcare

5.2.6 Defense

5.2.7 Entertainment and Media

5.2.8 Other End Users (Industrial, Energy)

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Latin America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Hewlett Packard Enterprise

6.1.2 IBM Corporation

6.1.3 Dell Inc.

6.1.4 Cisco Systems Inc.

6.1.5 Huawei Technologies

6.1.6 Emerson Network Power(Emerson Electric Co.)

6.1.7 Schneider Electric SE (acquired AST Modular)

6.1.8 Rittal Gmbh & Co. KG

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

