Global Cloud Intrusion Protection Software Market 2020-2024 Pin-point Analysis and Future Growth Strategies

A new research report by ORBIS RESEARCH on the Global Cloud Intrusion Protection Software Market offers a complete overview of the market share, size and segmentation. In addition, the report designed with the help of detailed qualitative insights, verifiable projections and historical data about the target size. The Global Cloud Intrusion Protection Software Market study provides a complete analysis of the market segmentation such as types, regional markets, technology, and applications. This research report has been analyzed through comprehensive primary research such as surveys, interviews, and observations. The secondary research methodology includes trade journals, reputable paid sources, and body databases.

The report Global Cloud Intrusion Protection Software Market also provides an extensive quantitative and qualitative evaluation by analyzing all the information collected from market participants and industry analysts across major facts in the industry’s value chain. In addition, the research report offers a separate study of major trends of the global Cloud Intrusion Protection Software market. The research report also projects the attractiveness of every major segments during the prediction period such as market statistics, competitive landscape, industry facts & figures, sales channels, revenue and business strategies.

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/3586478

Market Overview

The global cloud intrusion protection software market was valued at USD 0.50 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach a value of USD 2.30 billion by 2024 at a CAGR of 29.87% over the forecast period of 2019–2024. The use of cloud services is growing rapidly in a broad range of areas as more companies are beginning to implement cloud services.

– Operation Ghoul, a campaign held by a group of hackers, uses a commercial spyware kit to retrieve valuable business-related data stored in the victim’s network. The group has successfully attacked almost 130 organizations from around 30 countries around the world.

– In September 2018, hackers gained access to over 30 million user’s record on Facebook. Rather than going for payment information or passwords, cybercriminals stole personal data such as names, relationship status, religion, birthdate, employers, search activity and check-in locations.

– The increasing number of cyber threats and hacking attempts are driving companies and individual users to use cloud intrusion protection software. In addition, considering the increasing number of intrusion incidents in business networks, there has been an increased IT spending on network security. Intrusion detection and prevention have been the most important hack for IT companies to protect themselves from targeted attacks.

Scope of the Report

The growing number of cyber attacks have pushed enterprises to increase their spending on IT infrastructure to prevent data theft and data breaches. An intrusion detection system (IDS) identify malicious activities over the network and intrusion prevention systems (IPS) prevent data modification or unauthorized access. IDS and IPS include hardware, software, and services. IDS is a passive monitoring system that warns the system administrator of any suspicious activity, while IPS enables the administrator to take appropriate action upon the alert generated by the IDS. Here, the scope is limited to services across various industry verticals and geography.

Key Market Trends

Telecom and Information Technology Expected to Grow Exponentially

– Cloud intrusion protection systems are growing adoption in the telecom industry, which serves every other industry in the market.

– With advancements in technology and increasing adoption of modern connectivity systems, the demand for communication services in industries, such as automotive, retail, energy & power, government services, IT sector and other industries employing technology, has seen incremental growth over the past decade.

– The telecom industry now serves a critical link for every industry to operate without interruptions. With the advent of cloud services, the dependence on communication is growing. The telecom and IT industries have merged to provide better operations.

– The IT industry nowadays plays a major role. With industries moving toward cloud and automation, they are increasingly deploying IT systems to support operations and telecom industries to provide connectivity and communication services, to facilitate the working of the whole system.

– As Telecom & IT holds a major stake in cyber connectivity, the spending on cybersecurity of Telecom & IT industry would be high as compared to other industry. Moreover, with rapid growth in technology in terms of IoT,5G & AI it is very much essential to protect the data and prevent the data breaches across the network.

North America is the Major Contributor to the Market Growth

– The North American market has been the market of focus for cloud IPS software companies. The North American market is the highest contributor to cloud IPS software

– The United States is a major contributor to the North American market, on account of early adoption and major investments in a cloud environment.

– There are several reasons for the high contribution from this region, such as the presence of large enterprises, the growing frequency of cyber-attacks, and the increasing number of hosted servers.

– Cloud services are in high demand and are experiencing high adoption with the rise in demand for IoT systems.

– The government in North American countries have tightened the norms to provide better cloud security.

Competitive Landscape

The cloud intrusion protection software market is highly fragmented due to the increasing number of cyber attacks are bringing many companies with protection software that makes the market attractive. Moreover, companies are upgrading their existing product portfolio to retain their market share with many new players coming and exploring the market, launching products that are apt to market. Some of the key players in the market are Cisco Systems Inc., IBM Corporation, Fortinet Inc., Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., Symantec Corporation.

– April 2019 – Fortinet expands its security fabric to advance the third generation of cybersecurity making it security driven network.

– March 2019- Rockwell Automation, Panduit and Cisco, with a special collaboration with Tecnologico de Monterrey, EY and Unified announced the opening of their Manufacturing Advanced Technology Center (MATC) in Mexico City. The MATC shows how companies in the automotive, mining, food & beverage and cementing industries can embrace the future by establishing their digital journey for transformation and navigating the new Industry 4.0 era.

Reasons to Purchase this report:

– The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

– Report customization as per the client’s requirements

– 3 months of analyst support

Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/3586478

Table of Contents

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Cyber Threats and Hacking Attempts

4.3.2 Increased IT Spending on Network Security

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Detection of False Positives and False Negatives

4.4.2 Loss of Network Performance Due to Multiple Checks

4.5 Opportunities in the Global Cloud Intrusion Protection Software Market

4.6 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.7 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.7.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.7.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.7.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.7.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.7.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

4.8 Technology Snapshot

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Service

5.1.1 Consulting

5.1.2 Managed Service

5.1.3 Design and Integration

5.1.4 Training and Education

5.2 By Industry Vertical

5.2.1 Telecom and Information Technology

5.2.2 Banking and Financial Service

5.2.3 Oil and Gas

5.2.4 Manufacturing

5.2.5 Healthcare

5.2.6 Government

5.2.7 Travel and Transport

5.2.8 Retail

5.2.9 Entertainment and Media

5.2.10 Other Industry Verticals

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Latin America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Cisco Systems Inc.

6.1.2 IBM Corporation

6.1.3 Fortinet Inc.

6.1.4 Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

6.1.5 HP Inc.

6.1.6 McAfee Inc. (Intel Corporation)

6.1.7 Dell Inc.

6.1.8 Trustwave Corporation

6.1.9 AlienVault Inc. (AT&T Cybersecurity)

6.1.10 Symantec Corporation

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155