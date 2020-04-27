Global Bring-your-own-Device (BYOD) Market 2020 Current Trends, Industry Size and 2024 Forecast Study

A new research report by ORBIS RESEARCH on the Global Bring-your-own-Device (BYOD) Market offers a complete overview of the market share, size and segmentation. In addition, the report designed with the help of detailed qualitative insights, verifiable projections and historical data about the target size. The Global Bring-your-own-Device (BYOD) Market study provides a complete analysis of the market segmentation such as types, regional markets, technology, and applications. This research report has been analyzed through comprehensive primary research such as surveys, interviews, and observations. The secondary research methodology includes trade journals, reputable paid sources, and body databases.

Market Overview

The global Bring-your-own-Device (BYOD) market is expected to register a CAGR of over 15% during the forecast period, 2019 to 2024. High-speed like 4G and 5G services offered by telecom companies drive the BYOD market in both developing & developed economies. The increase in demand of smartphones have also supported the growth of Bring-your-own-Device (BYOD).

– Further, the increasing number of small and medium-sized enterprises, owing to the growing startup culture across developed and developing economies alike, has led to companies willing to adopt the BYOD culture to eliminate or restrict the initial infrastructure expenses which limit their early growth.

– In addition, organizations require employees to interact with customers and co-workers. The rise in the productivity of the organizations has led to the increased adoption of BYOD across varied industry verticals.

– To support a smooth workflow, in March 2018, BlackBerry and Microsoft partnered to empower the mobile workforce. By making Microsoft’s mobile apps seamlessly available from within BlackBerry Dynamics, enterprise users have a consistent experience when opening, editing, and saving a Microsoft Office 365 file such as Excel, PowerPoint, and Word on any iOS or Android device. This enabled users to work anytime, anyplace, with rich file fidelity.

– To ensure a large number of devices are connected, in April 2018-ForeScout Technologies Inc. expanded their device visibility platform to protect the extended enterprise. This ensured the implementation of an extra layer of security and support a large number of devices

– However, the integration of such concepts attracts large amounts of cyber threats and puts corporate data at risk of a data breach. This is expected to hamper the overall market growth over the forecast period.

Scope of the Report

Bring your own device (BYOD) is an emerging technological trend, wherein an employee is encouraged to utilize their own devices to access the company’s enterprise system and data. Nowadays, many people and organizations face restrictions regarding geographical borders and long distance collaborations within the team, and BYOD conveniently manages to connect them and allows access to the required information. This is opening new avenues for the industry players, thus having a positive impact on market growth over the forecast period. In North America, the major share of the working population brings their own devices to their respective organizations. However, Europe is lagging behind, when compared to North America, in terms of the adoption BYOD.

Key Market Trends

Retail Industry is Expected to Have Significant Growth in the Market

– Consumerization of retail where customers have increased access to information via technologies such as cloud, mobile and social is creating a new opportunity for retailers. To boost customer engagement, retailers are focused on data collection now more than ever before so that they help the customers to get better satisfaction. Organizations require employees to interact with customers and co-workers.

– BYOD is helping retailers to take advantage by providing more engaging in-store experiences to customers, reducing device procurement costs and gain visibility into in-store performance. BYOD helps the workers’ tip to acces resources at their fingertip increasing productivity and driving great employee and customer satisfaction.

– According to the Financial Impact of BYOD study, employees tackle work tasks the moment they receive them, accomplish them more quickly and gain some extra minutes, 37 minutes per week to be exact. United States BYOD users ranked highest on that scale, with an average 81 minutes saved per week. For retailers with a large number of associates, the regained minutes can quickly add up, translating into improved customer service that results in increased sales.

– With the increase in the number of connected wearable devices, the workers can keep themselves updated in real time information which will help them to take decision quicker and serve the customer as soon as they get the query.

Asia-Pacific to Witness the Highest Growth Rate

– The population of Asia-Pacific is booming because of the tech-savvy generation and increasing consumption of mobile devices among potential customers. Hence, organizations are adopting BYOD trends so as to retain the employees by providing benefits, such as flexible timing, internet use, and mobile technology for private as well as professional use.

– Additionally, rising IT spending across diverse sectors coupled with various government initiatives such as smart city, smart nation, digitization, etc., are anticipated to fuel growth in Asia-Pacific BYOD market in the coming years.

– Apart from this, the Asia-Pacific region has observed a change in the attitude of employees to adopt work from home culture which has improved their efficiencies, which in return Asia Pacific is an upcoming market for BYOD.

Competitive Landscape

The competitive rivalry in this market is high because of the presence of the dominant players like VMware, Inc., Citrix Systems, Inc., IBM, SAP SE, BlueBOX IT, Cisco Systems, Inc., etc. The players in this industry are constantly working on developing their product portfolio to gain competitive advantages with mergers and acquisitions, partnership and constant innovations.

– June 2018 – BlackBerry and Samsung collaborated on enhanced digital transformation solutions. One of the outputs of this partnership is that joint enterprise customers using cutting-edge Samsung devices, such as mobile phones, tablets, wearables, and the Samsung DeX mobile desktop experience, gained the ability ‘out-of-the-box’ to manage all those devices on a single pane of glass via the BlackBerry Universal Endpoint Management (UEM) platform.

– February 2018 – Cisco’s intent announced to acquire Singularity Networks, a privately-held network infrastructure analytics company. This will help the user to proactively manage their traffic patterns. Singularity Networks technology will be providing reliable, timely, and actionable information about what’s happening in the network 24*7 to deliver premium networked experiences.

Table of Contents

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Rising Smart Devices Penetration

4.3.2 Enhanced Employee Productivity and Satisfaction

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Security Concerns and Government Compliance

4.5 Value Chain / Supply Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Deployment

5.1.1 On-premise

5.1.2 Cloud

5.2 By End-user Vertical

5.2.1 Retail

5.2.2 Healthcare

5.2.3 Government

5.2.4 Energy and Utility

5.2.5 Automotive

5.2.6 Other End-user Verticals

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Latin America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 VMware Inc

6.1.2 Citrix Systems Inc.

6.1.3 International Business Machines Corporation

6.1.4 MobileIron Inc.

6.1.5 SAP SE

6.1.6 BlueBOX IT ( Lookout)

6.1.7 Cisco Systems, Inc.

6.1.8 Divide ( Google)

6.1.9 Hewlett-Packard Company

6.1.10 Pareteum Corporation

6.1.11 Kaspersky Lab

6.1.12 McAfee, Inc

6.1.13 Oracle Corporation

6.1.14 Sophos Group PLC

6.1.15 Symantec Corporation

6.1.16 Trend Micro Inc

6.1.17 BlackBerry Limited

6.1.18 Movius Corp.

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

