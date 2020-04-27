Global 5G Infrastructure Market Demand and Status, Future Growth by 2024

A new research report by ORBIS RESEARCH on the Global 5G Infrastructure Market offers a complete overview of the market share, size and segmentation. In addition, the report designed with the help of detailed qualitative insights, verifiable projections and historical data about the target size. The Global 5G Infrastructure Market study provides a complete analysis of the market segmentation such as types, regional markets, technology, and applications. This research report has been analyzed through comprehensive primary research such as surveys, interviews, and observations. The secondary research methodology includes trade journals, reputable paid sources, and body databases.

Market Overview

The global 5G infrastructure market is poised to grow at a CAGR of 42.84% during a forecast period of 2019-2024. 5G will drive virtualization in 2019. An increasing number of carriers commit to deploying virtualized network infrastructure to support 5G applications service will increase and since expectations for 5G are high so the next-generation mobile standard will underpin mission-critical processes and innovations, including telemedicine, remote surgery, and even driverless cars.

– Increasing demand for mobile data services are increasing due to many subscriptions avail by the users and after the commercialization of 5G network connectivity, it is expected that there will be a high demand for 5G-enabled smartphones with high-speed Internet connectivity, which will be a key driver for the market.

– Growth of Machine-to-Machine Communication in industries is increasing due to the involvement of a group of devices in applications like smart homes, smart cities, etc, therefore, it makes sense to optimize mobile network communications in faster speed, by which it holds a key driver in the growth of market.

– However, due to high initial capital expenditure to support huge numbers of small cells network, and network architecture models, the market may face challenges in developing 5G infrastructure.

Scope of the Report

5G infrastructure is an appearing mobile ultra-broadband network supporting the future internet. Growing consumer mobile bandwidth demand, increasing connectivity for IoT and sensor devices for smart city applications, along with emerging applications like Augmented Reality (AR) and self-driving cars are giving the trends for 5G Infrastructure. Small cells are the key to the functionality of 5G networks because they provide the increased data capacity that 5G demands.

Key Market Trends

5G RAN to Witness Significant Growth With MBH Traffic Growth

– MBH upgrades are taking place all over the world converting legacy copper-based MBH serving cell sites to packet-based transport over fiber, which enables far higher capacities to best future-proof MBH networks. Mobile Backhaul (MBH) is the process of connecting cell site air interfaces to wireline networks, which are subsequently connected to data centers that host the content and applications accessed by mobile users, both human and machine.

– As MBH traffic is growing, so the increased adoption of 4G LTE and LTE-Advanced mobile network technology is accelerating these MBH fiber upgrades, which can and will be leveraged by future 5G networks, given the almost unlimited bandwidth that fiber-based networks offer.

– As an increasing number of mobile users access more video-centric content for longer periods of time using increasing powerful smartphones, Radio Access Network (RAN) bandwidth demands will continue to grow in future.

– Last year, Ericsson announced the launch of 5G Radio Access Network (RAN) commercial software based on the 5G New Radio (NR) standard that the 3GPP approved, enabling operators to have an advantage in the launch of 5G services.

– As part of the virtualization process, operators should start down the path to a Cloud RAN architecture by at least centralizing some parts of the 4G network. Cloud RAN is a 5G-oriented wireless access network architecture using both network virtualization and network cloud technologies. Cloud RAN supports 5G CU (Centralized Unit) and DU (Distributed Unit) with flexible deployment models, which will help in the network infrastructure of 5G. This is most evident with virtualized and Cloud RAN, which will help in the deployment of high 5G infrastructure network.

Europe is Expected to Register a Significant Growth Rate

– Europe is expected to account for a significant portion of the global demand in the 5G infrastructure market, due to the presence of large software providers and carriers’ investment to launch technology in this region.

– The joint venture of the European Commission and European ICT industry to provide 5G infrastructure public-private partnership (5G PPP) will deliver solutions, architectures, technologies, and standards for the coming generation. The aim is to save up to 90% of energy per service provided and also the focus will be on mobile communication networks where the dominating energy consumption comes from the radio access network.

– Germany and UK are actively involved in testing 5G technology. For instance, Vodafone is trialing 5G at the MediaCity UK tech hub in Salford and is rolling out tests in others areas such as Birmingham, Glasgow, Liverpool, Bristol, Cardiff, London and Manchester. Other prominent vendors like Telia, EE are also actively testing the technology in the region, which make them potential buyers of the market.

Competitive Landscape

The 5G Infrastructure market is fragmented and is based on new product launches and proven results of the latest products. Hence, the leading industry pioneers have made use of different approaches, including high investments on R&D, new product launches, market initiatives, agreements, joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, collaborations, and others to expand their presence in this market. Key players in the market are Oracle Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc., Intel Corporation, etc. Recent developments in the market are –

– May 2019 – Nokia and FAW Group to use 5G to accelerate digital transformation of the Chinese automotive sector. Nokia will deploy a 5G trial network on FAW’s Changchun campus to support R&D in autonomous driving and connected car applications. Nokia will also cooperate with FAW to develop solutions critical to its digital transformation such as data centers, cloud, big data and 5G network slicing solutions. ????

– March 2019 – Tech Mahindra is building 5G use cases with US-based hospitals to help manage devices remotely and eventually manage remote surgeries that will require seamless network connectivity, which will help to do efficient control in the hospitals.

Table of Contents

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Increasing Demand for Mobile Data Services

4.3.2 Growth of Machine-to-Machine Communication Due to Involvement of Various Devices

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 High Initial Capital Expenditure Due to Deployment of Network Architecture Model

4.5 Value Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Communication Infrastructure

5.1.1 5G RAN

5.1.2 5G Core

5.1.3 Small Cell

5.1.4 Macro Cell

5.1.5 Network Functions Virtualization Infrastructure (NFVI)

5.2 By End-user Industry

5.2.1 Automotive

5.2.2 Industrial

5.2.3 Consumer Electronics

5.2.4 Healthcare

5.2.5 Energy and Utilities

5.2.6 Public Infrastructure

5.2.7 Other End-user Industries

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Rest of the World

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (Cavium, Inc.)

6.1.2 Cisco Systems, Inc

6.1.3 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

6.1.4 Intel Corporation

6.1.5 Mavenir Systems

6.1.6 MediaTek Inc.

6.1.7 NEC Corporation

6.1.8 Nokia Corporation

6.1.9 Oracle Corporation

6.1.10 Qualcomm Incorporated

6.1.11 Ericsson

6.1.12 ZTE Corporation

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

