Global 3D CAD Modeling Software Market 2020: Industry and Geography Insights, Size, Share, Opportunity Analysis, and Industry Forecast till 2025

In 2017, the global 3D CAD Modeling Software market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global 3D CAD Modeling Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the 3D CAD Modeling Software development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Autodesk

Dassault Systemes

PTC Inc.

Siemens PLM Software

Oracle Corporation.

Bentley Systems

Bricsys NV

CAXA Technology

Schott Systeme

Graphisoft

Intergraph Corporation

SolidWorks Corporation

ZWCAD Software

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Cloud-based

On-premises

Market segment by Application, split into

Small Business

Midsize Enterprise

Large Enterprise

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global 3D CAD Modeling Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the 3D CAD Modeling Software development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of 3D CAD Modeling Software are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global 3D CAD Modeling Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Cloud-based

1.4.3 On-premises

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global 3D CAD Modeling Software Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Small Business

1.5.3 Midsize Enterprise

1.5.4 Large Enterprise

1.5.5 Other

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 3D CAD Modeling Software Market Size

2.2 3D CAD Modeling Software Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 3D CAD Modeling Software Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 3D CAD Modeling Software Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 3D CAD Modeling Software Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global 3D CAD Modeling Software Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global 3D CAD Modeling Software Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global 3D CAD Modeling Software Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2 3D CAD Modeling Software Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players 3D CAD Modeling Software Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into 3D CAD Modeling Software Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global 3D CAD Modeling Software Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global 3D CAD Modeling Software Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Five: United States

5.1 United States 3D CAD Modeling Software Market Size (2013-2018)

5.2 3D CAD Modeling Software Key Players in United States

5.3 United States 3D CAD Modeling Software Market Size by Type

5.4 United States 3D CAD Modeling Software Market Size by Application

Chapter Six: Europe

6.1 Europe 3D CAD Modeling Software Market Size (2013-2018)

6.2 3D CAD Modeling Software Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe 3D CAD Modeling Software Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe 3D CAD Modeling Software Market Size by Application

Chapter Seven: China

7.1 China 3D CAD Modeling Software Market Size (2013-2018)

7.2 3D CAD Modeling Software Key Players in China

7.3 China 3D CAD Modeling Software Market Size by Type

7.4 China 3D CAD Modeling Software Market Size by Application

Chapter Eight: Japan

8.1 Japan 3D CAD Modeling Software Market Size (2013-2018)

8.2 3D CAD Modeling Software Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan 3D CAD Modeling Software Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan 3D CAD Modeling Software Market Size by Application

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia 3D CAD Modeling Software Market Size (2013-2018)

9.2 3D CAD Modeling Software Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia 3D CAD Modeling Software Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia 3D CAD Modeling Software Market Size by Application

Chapter Ten: India

10.1 India 3D CAD Modeling Software Market Size (2013-2018)

10.2 3D CAD Modeling Software Key Players in India

10.3 India 3D CAD Modeling Software Market Size by Type

10.4 India 3D CAD Modeling Software Market Size by Application

Chapter Eleven: Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America 3D CAD Modeling Software Market Size (2013-2018)

11.2 3D CAD Modeling Software Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America 3D CAD Modeling Software Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America 3D CAD Modeling Software Market Size by Application

Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles

12.1 Autodesk

12.1.1 Autodesk Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 3D CAD Modeling Software Introduction

12.1.4 Autodesk Revenue in 3D CAD Modeling Software Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 Autodesk Recent Development

12.2 Dassault Systemes

12.2.1 Dassault Systemes Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 3D CAD Modeling Software Introduction

12.2.4 Dassault Systemes Revenue in 3D CAD Modeling Software Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 Dassault Systemes Recent Development

12.3 PTC Inc.

12.3.1 PTC Inc. Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 3D CAD Modeling Software Introduction

12.3.4 PTC Inc. Revenue in 3D CAD Modeling Software Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 PTC Inc. Recent Development

12.4 Siemens PLM Software

12.4.1 Siemens PLM Software Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 3D CAD Modeling Software Introduction

12.4.4 Siemens PLM Software Revenue in 3D CAD Modeling Software Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 Siemens PLM Software Recent Development

12.5 Oracle Corporation.

12.5.1 Oracle Corporation. Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 3D CAD Modeling Software Introduction

12.5.4 Oracle Corporation. Revenue in 3D CAD Modeling Software Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 Oracle Corporation. Recent Development

12.6 Bentley Systems

12.6.1 Bentley Systems Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 3D CAD Modeling Software Introduction

12.6.4 Bentley Systems Revenue in 3D CAD Modeling Software Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 Bentley Systems Recent Development

12.7 Bricsys NV

12.7.1 Bricsys NV Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 3D CAD Modeling Software Introduction

12.7.4 Bricsys NV Revenue in 3D CAD Modeling Software Business (2013-2018)

12.7.5 Bricsys NV Recent Development

12.8 CAXA Technology

12.8.1 CAXA Technology Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 3D CAD Modeling Software Introduction

12.8.4 CAXA Technology Revenue in 3D CAD Modeling Software Business (2013-2018)

12.8.5 CAXA Technology Recent Development

12.9 Schott Systeme

12.9.1 Schott Systeme Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 3D CAD Modeling Software Introduction

12.9.4 Schott Systeme Revenue in 3D CAD Modeling Software Business (2013-2018)

12.9.5 Schott Systeme Recent Development

12.10 Graphisoft

12.10.1 Graphisoft Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 3D CAD Modeling Software Introduction

12.10.4 Graphisoft Revenue in 3D CAD Modeling Software Business (2013-2018)

12.10.5 Graphisoft Recent Development

12.11 Intergraph Corporation

12.12 SolidWorks Corporation

12.13 ZWCAD Software

Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)

Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

